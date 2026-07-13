Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

KJB was recommended by he ABA? I guess they're not the gold standard we thought they were.

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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
7h

Good morning y'all. Whatever else Lindsey Graham was, he was a human being. May he rest in peace

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