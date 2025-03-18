Nayib Bukele, El Presidente of El Salvador, welcomed 238 refugees from Venezuela that Orange Man Bad threw out of our country.

Bukele was kind enough to give give them free meals, secure housing, police protection around the clock, and plenty of like-minded men to make friends with. He is just like Mayor Adams in granting sanctuary to illegal aliens—except instead of luxury hotels, these illegal aliens are in prison.

El Presidente tweeted, “Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).

“The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us.”

Finally, US AID that actually helps the USA and strengthens ties to a foreign country in our hemisphere. Give credit where due. As part of his Central American tour, Rubio dropped by Bukele’s house where they cut the deal to have El Salvador take the terrorists in.

Bukele also noted, “Over time, these actions, combined with the production already being generated by more than 40,000 inmates engaged in various workshops and labor under the Zero Idleness program, will help make our prison system self-sustainable. As of today, it costs $200 million per year.

“On this occasion, the U.S. has also sent us 23 MS-13 members wanted by Salvadoran justice, including two ringleaders. One of them is a member of the criminal organization’s highest structure.

“This will help us finalize intelligence gathering and go after the last remnants of MS-13, including its former and new members, money, weapons, drugs, hideouts, collaborators, and sponsors.”

Sponsors. Democrats soiled themselves because not only is sunlight the best disinfectant but it sends cockroaches scurrying. You can almost hear Schumer screaming, “Raid!”

The ACLU, notably silent on the railroading of J6 defendants, instantly went to court seeking a halt. The unelected Judge Jimmy the J6 Jailer Boasberg thought he could order the twice (some say thrice) elected president to turn around the two planes carrying the 251 Venezuelan and Salvadoran gangsters and bring them back to his court where he can release them.

Trump ignored the unconstitutional order. He is using his authority under the Alien Enemies Act, passed in 1798 by men who ratified the Constitution and signed into law by John Adams.

Axios reported, “Officially, the Trump White House is not denying it ignored the judge's order, and instead wants to shift the argument to whether it was right to expel alleged members of Tren de Aragua.”

Karoline Leavitt said, “If the Democrats want to argue in favor of turning a plane full of rapists, murderers, and gangsters back to the United States, that's a fight we are more than happy to take.”

As a just-a-reality TV-star said many years ago, they aren’t sending their best.

The kick ass press secretary said, “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

Homan told Fox, “We are going to make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this administration. We are not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think. I don’t care what the Left thinks. We’re coming.”

Thanks to Homan and Musk, Trump is bringing astronauts home and sending TdA home.

AP reported, “The Venezuelan government has not typically taken its people back from the US, except on a few occasions. Over the past few weeks, about 350 people were deported to Venezuela, including some 180 who spent up to 16 days at the Guantanamo Bay naval base.”

Mad Man Nicolás Maduro is more supportive of Trump than Democrats. My guess is he will be calling it the Gulf of America soon.

But Trump is forcing Democrats to remove the T from LGBT.

Congressman Seth Moulton said his colleagues are discussing the matter but are “whispering because they're so afraid to say it out in public, lest they be accosted by the liberal left in our party.”

Trump the Democrats and the Media.

Oh and big business is capitulating on tariffs.

It must have pained Murdoch’s WSJ to report, “America’s biggest retailers are deploying every weapon they have to navigate President Trump’s fast-escalating trade war, from leaning on suppliers for discounts to finding alternate product sources. In some cases, that includes price increases for consumers.

“Much of the action so far has focused on goods from China, which the Trump administration hit with a 10% tariff in February and another 10% in March. Some suppliers say Walmart, Home Depot and other retailers are pushing a variation of the same demand: Make a price concession or shift production out of China. Otherwise, the suppliers risk losing some business.”

Be American, buy American is clawing back thanks to having a businessman in charge.

After giving Democrats something to talk about on Sunday (deportations), Trump set the agenda for Monday by challenging the legality of FJB’s pardons. He tweeted on Truth Social:

The “Pardons” that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime. Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!

The press immediately defended President Otto Pen with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins embarrassing herself at the daily briefing, where Leavitt said the question is whether FJB was aware of what the pardons were.

Collins: Do you have any evidence on that?

Leavitt: You’re a reporter, you should find out.

Collins won’t investigate because her bosses would fire her if she found the truth. The world is very aware of CNN’s efforts to cover up FJB’s senility and inability to take care of himself, let alone a nation. The courtroom argument is going to be lit. What didn't the president know and when did he not know it?

On Monday, Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Ashley and Hunter Biden. That freed up 31 agents. Trump should have replaced them with DEA agents.

47 is as sharp as razor blades. This time Operation Warp Speed is to deport illegals, reduce the government and use tariffs to protect industry as well as assist foreign policy.

Those who don’t like it can move to Mexico. Not Canada but Mexico because we are making Canada our 51st state. When his presidential term expires, how about Governor Bukele?

Poll note: Originally, the poll listed as a choice, “Fire up coal-fired electric plants.” Late Monday, he did just that.

