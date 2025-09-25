On March 7, 2017, Tylenol tweeted, “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

That was 8 years ago. However, under new ownership in 2023, Tylenol has embraced pregnant customers. There are studies that cast shade on Tylenol’s new assurance about the pill’s safety for pregnant women and the babies they carry.

On August 20, the Harvard School of Public Health reported, “Using acetaminophen during pregnancy may increase children’s autism and ADHD risk.”

When children are exposed to acetaminophen—also known by the brand name Tylenol or as paracetamol—during pregnancy, they may be more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) including autism and ADHD, according to a new study. The study was published August 14 in BMC Environmental Health. Andrea Baccarelli, dean of the faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and professor of environmental health, was senior author. The study was led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and also included co-authors from other institutions. The researchers analyzed results from 46 previous studies worldwide that investigated the potential link between prenatal acetaminophen use and subsequent NDDs in children. The researchers used the Navigation Guide Systematic Review methodology—a gold-standard framework for synthesizing and evaluating environmental health data—which enabled them to conduct a rigorous, comprehensive analysis that supported evidence of an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of NDDs.

On November 5, 2019, Johns Hopkins University reported, “Taking Tylenol during pregnancy associated with elevated risks for autism, ADHD.”

A new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has found that exposure to acetaminophen in the womb may increase a child's risk for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or autism spectrum disorder. The researchers analyzed data from the Boston Birth Cohort, a 20-year study of early life factors influencing pregnancy and child development. They found that children whose cord blood samples contained the highest levels of acetaminophen—the generic name for the drug Tylenol—were roughly three times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD or autism spectrum disorder later in childhood, compared to children with the lowest levels of acetaminophen in their cord blood.

So there is a link to Tylenol and autism and ADHD. How serious the problem has not been determined. The threat is not thalidomide-level but neither is smoking or drinking while pregnant.

On Monday, Trump announced the link and the Associated Press immediately denounced him. AP reported, “Trump makes unfounded claims about Tylenol and repeats discredited link between vaccines and autism.”

In response, lefties flooded Instagram with videos of themselves gobbling down Tylenol.

If Trump claimed a link between cigarettes and cancer, lefties would start smoking by the carton. That’ll show him.

The coverage of this story is the latest act of journalistic malpractice by AP because it knew about the Harvard study (and others) because the links to the studies were in the press packet.

FACT: Evidence suggests acetaminophen use in pregnant women, especially late in pregnancy, may cause long-term neurological effects in their children.

Does anyone at AP fact-check its own stories anymore?

Of course not. Instead of making sure it had its facts straight, AP just ran with the Democrat Party’s talking points, reporting:

President Donald Trump on Monday used the platform of the presidency to promote unproven and in some cases discredited ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism as his administration announced a wide-ranging effort to study the causes of the complex brain disorder. “Don’t take Tylenol,” Trump instructed pregnant women around a dozen times during the unwieldy White House news conference, also urging mothers not to give their infants the drug, known by the generic name acetaminophen in the U.S. or paracetamol in most other countries. He also fueled long-debunked claims that ingredients in vaccines or timing shots close together could contribute to rising rates of autism in the U.S., without providing any medical evidence. The rambling announcement, which appeared to rely on existing studies rather than significant new research, comes as the Make America Healthy Again movement has been pushing for answers on the causes of autism. The diverse coalition of supporters of Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. includes several anti-vaccine activists who have long spread debunked claims that immunizations are responsible.

No one bothered to call Tylenol to get its reaction. And instead of calling the dean at Harvard to comment on his study that found a causal link, AP quoted the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, a group unfamiliar to readers but saying what AP wanted to hear.

You know, AP and the rest of the left made a big deal about Trump cutting off grants to Harvard. They claimed this would hurt women, children and minorities.

But here is a Harvard study that shows a causal link between Tylenol and autism—and the left wants you to ignore the science—just like it does with climate change.

AP should go back to doing what it does best: protecting Hamas.

The rest of the passive press echoed the party line.

CNN: “International health agencies hit back against Trump’s claims about Tylenol and autism.”

NBC: “World officials reject Trump claim of link between Tylenol and autism.”

NPR: “Trump blames Tylenol for autism. Science doesn’t back him up.”

Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Mount Sinai aren’t doing science?

The media could not care less what Tylenol recommends for its own product. Trump was absolutely correct.

The press is a bunch of sheep in wolves’ clothing. Reporters talk a good game about holding a president accountable but they overlooked Biden’s senility while they never consider the possibility that President Trump is correct.

Reporters suffer tedious Trump Derangement Syndrome, something far worse than autism or ADHD. Until there’s a cure, ignore them.

