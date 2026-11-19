Tariffs are a tax but a voluntary tax. Adam Kinzinger, David Frum, Mitt Romney, and the rest of Never Trumpland opposed them because tariffs would protect American manufacturers from unfair competition. Frankly, I believe Red China paid some of Trump’s enemies off long ago with this anarchic view of free trade in which the USA gets dumped on by foreigners. I mean, if Qatar can buy off Tucker Carlson, who is to say Chinese money didn’t grease so many Never Trump lugs?

Kinzinger said, “Stating the obvious: tariffs are a regressive tax on the poorest Americans. A company pays the tariff, and raises their prices to get that money. That price is paid by the consumer. Duh.”

Yes, all those poor people are buying brand new BMWs.

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Kinzinger also said, “FYI: Tariffs are a tax the hurts the poor more than the rich. The rich got a tax cut, the working class got their healthcare and hospitals cut, and a tax increase. How is this a Republican thing again? Oh right, the GOP is not anywhere resembling conservative.”

Democrats down to their last trans opposed tariffs. There’s your conservatism.

Frum wrote, “Tariffs are taxes—taxes that weigh most heavily on the poorest Americans. Protectionism is, and always has been, regressive. A tariff is a tax on the poorest people because it falls most heavily on goods. They tend to fall most heavily on the least expensive goods, and they impose the greatest costs on those Americans who spend more of their incomes on goods, less on services, less on saving—those least able to pay.”

Sales taxes hit the poor harder but who said the poor should be tax-exempt?

Not mentioned in his argument is protectionism built American industry. Dropping tariffs have helped lead to the export of jobs, which hits the poor the hardest.

Frum also wrote, “Once you correctly recognize Trump’s tariffs as a way to fund his intended upper-class tax cut with an immediate tax increase on poor and working Americans you can’t see the tariffs any other way.”

Yes, making tips tax-free really helped all those millionaire waitresses and billionaire caddies.

Romney said, “Trade wars are a tax on Americans. They have severe consequences for many employers and inevitably cost American jobs. They are particularly punishing for agriculture, a sector in Utah already under duress from wildfire, drought, and challenging public land policies.”

I had no idea that when Smokey the Bear said only YOU can prevent forest fires, he meant tariffs.

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Lefties—and yes, if you haven’t supported the Republican nominee for all three of the past presidential elections, you have morphed into a lefty—suddenly are discovering that importers not individuals pay tariffs, which undercuts the whole argument that Trump’s tariffs hurt all the waifs on SNAP.

Pro-Publica reported:

When Stanley Black & Decker, one of the world’s largest tool companies, got hit with President Donald Trump’s tariffs last year, the firm made clear that it would be sharing the pain with its customers. The Connecticut-based company raised prices again and again, moves its executives said were necessary because of the new fees on imports. Now, after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s most sweeping tariffs earlier this year, the company is getting at least $298 million refunded. Instead of sharing that bounty with its customers, however, the firm has chosen different recipients: Its own leaders.

This was expected by anyone aware of tariffs because the importers paid the tariffs, not the customers. Oh sure, importers passed along some of the tariffs onto customers, but the tax was on the importers.

Refund? All sales are final. The companies paid the tax. The call for refunds is politics, not economics. A refund would be like the government buying back guns that it did not sell.

Pro-Publica also said, “Dozens of other firms have said little about how they plan to use the money other than to characterize the windfall as the kind of earnings they use to determine executive bonuses.”

Left out of all the emotion-laden, unsubstantiated rhetoric about taxing the poor are the jobs and investments the Trump Tariffs are bringing into the United States.

The auto industry will boom because in the last two years under Trump, he’s won commitments to Build American, Be American.

Honda is spending $3.4 billion and adding 2,390 jobs in Ohio.

Audi is spending $4 billion and adding 4,500 jobs in Georgia.

Toyota is spending $3.6 billion and adding 2,000 jobs in San Antonio and Tacoma.

Stellantis is spending $13 billion and adding 5,000 jobs at existing plants.

Hyundai is spending $26 billion and adding 14,000 jobs at existing plants.

These figures do not include suppliers and other indirect jobs.

Tariffs caused this. Audi said avoiding tariffs will fund its new plant within 4 years.

Bessent blamed the tariff windfall for Stanley Black & Decker and other companies on Democrats. He said, “The Democrat attorney generals who filed a ridiculous lawsuit against this administration wanted the money to go back to the payer of record. If I hear another Democratic legislator make the inane remark, ‘The American people should get the money’—the American people had the money in the U.S. Treasury and we were forced to give it back.”

Now you know why corporations back the Democrat Party. Sure, they get the blame and are abused but by the end of the day, they are raking in the big bucks. Look how insurance company profits soared after Obamacare passed. Making Americans buy insurance was worth being blamed for everything.

Well, except for the UnitedHealth CEO.

Meanwhile, Honda soon will be hiring along with Audi, Toyota, Stellantis and Hyundai because they no longer want to volunteer to pay tariffs.

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