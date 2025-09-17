Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

“But the narrative is conservatives are just bad as foaming mouth lunatics on the left. The press plays along to get along.”

I hate to disagree with Don but the press doesn’t play along, they promote and amplify the Marxist narrative about the evil fascists on the right. They are playing their part as the propaganda arm of the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party in its jihad against America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
9h

From now on, why would there not be a security drone checking the rooftops surrounding where MAGA leaders are speaking to crowds? (Only give that project to Seal Team 6 and not USSS)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture