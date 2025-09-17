Charlie Kirk tried to have polite discussions with liberals. He was a well-organized and low-keyed debater who let the facts tell the story. Last week, the male lover of a tranny drag queen assassinated Charlie.

Incredibly, Democrats are demanding Republicans tone down the rhetoric. Charlie’s rhetoric was as low as you can go without being silent. Nevertheless, a leftist silenced him.

In a committee hearing with Kash Patel, Amy Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, pointed to two recent tragedies. One was the shooting by a tranny in Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He killed 2 children, wounded 18 more and wounded 3 old women attending the mass.

The other event was the assassination of state House Speaker Melissa Hortman. This came days after she broke with Democrats to break a tie that secured government funding for two years, keeping the state government going past a July 1 deadline. Her vote meant the state would stop Medicaid coverage for illegal aliens, which state law already banned.

Hortman said, “I did what leaders do. I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota.”

Days later she paid with her life.

Democrats pretend both sides are taking to violence. They point out the firebombing of the Governor’s Mansion in Pennsylvania where Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro resides in April.

ABC reported, “Alleged arsonist targeted Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro over Palestine, search warrant says.”

Let’s go down the list of recent politically motivated violence.

On May 21, Elias Rodriguez shouted, “Free Palestine,” as he gunned down Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two employees at the Israeli Embassy in DC.

On December 4, 2024, Luigi Mangione ambushed Brian Thompson, CEO of United Health Care, and killed him. Lefties consider Mangione a hero.

On March 27, 2023, a female tranny killed nine children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville. She left a manifesto.

On July 21, 2022, a man attacked Republican Lee Zeldin on stage while Zeldin campaigned for governor of New York.

Then of course there is the Bernie Bro who shot Republican Congressman Steve Scalise in an attempt to assassinated Republicans at baseball practice in 2017.

The violence is from the left. They burn cities down. Conservatives send the National Guard to save our cities.

Lefties set Teslas a-flame. Conservatives stop buying Bud Light. Obama used the FBI to spy on political opponents, including Trump. Our president sends mean tweets.

But the narrative is conservatives are just bad as foaming mouth lunatics on the left. The press plays along to get along.

Then NPR surprised me. It actually called Governor JB Pritzker, a billionaire tub of lard.

Its bureau in Springfield, Illinois, reported, “Amid backlash, Pritzker calls for leaders—especially Trump—to tone down rhetoric.”

The story said:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said political leaders—starting with President Donald Trump—need to do more to condemn political violence. “He actively fans the flames of division, as he did on Friday, regularly advocates violence for political retribution, and in more than one case, declares we are at war, not with a foreign adversary, but with each other,” Pritzker said. “I don’t believe any of that.” Pritzker’s critique of the president comes after the governor faced backlash last week for immediately tying conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination to Trump’s rhetoric.

NPR called Pritzker out for saying this in his annual State of the State address in February: “I’m watching with a foreboding dread what is happening in our country right now. The authoritarian playbook is laid bare here: They point to a group of people who don’t look like you and tell you to blame them for your problems. I just have one question: What comes next?”

Two months later he went to New Hampshire to campaign for president and said, “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption, but I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soap box and then punish them at the ballot box.”

The megaphone used at Utah Valley University last week was a Mauser .30-06 bolt action rifle.

As tragic as Charlie’s death is, the assassination brought clarity. Everyone now can see the battle is between good and evil—between those who fear God and those who knowingly or unknowingly work against Him.

The picture I used today of Trump in Butler on July 13, 2014, showed him at his lowest point in life and he is a man who has had some pretty deep lows. He lived through his first divorce and his first bankruptcy on the front pages of the New York tabloids.

On his hands and knees bleeding, he must have seen his life flash before him.

But I also believe that the Lord did something else. I believe He flashed Trump’s future before him. That would explain why Trump rose and said, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

One more thing, Charlie’s assassin was not the only sexual pervert involved in killing Charlie. The New York Post reported:

The elderly rabble-rouser who allegedly hindered Utah authorities’ response after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot is now accused of keeping “graphic” sexual photos of children on his phone, according to law enforcement. George Zinn, 71, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Monday after investigators found more than 20 images of kids as young as 5 years old, at least partially naked and “posing” in a “sexual” way, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. “Zinn admitted … that he gets sexual gratification from viewing and sharing [child sexual abuse material] images with others, and that his preferred victim age is 5 to 12 years old,” the agency alleged.

Zinn obstructed justice by falsely claiming to be the murderer. Looks like he won’t be home for Christmas for many a year to come.

Was there a conspiracy to kill Charlie Kirk? I am torn. Part of me says yes while the rest of me says of course. Not one inch of me says no.

Share

Leave a comment