The only question is how much Matt gets from the government.

I woke on Monday and went to the Drudge Report to find out what the deep state wants me to believe. Hey, the deep state paid off Twitter and other social media. Why do you think he flipped on President Trump in March 2017?

What else explains Drudge promoting Russiagate, Ukraine letter, Trump stealing nuclear codes and my favorite fairy tale that Red China was cremating millions who had covid. Whatever they pay the buggerer, they get their money’s worth three ways.

First, they peddle disinformation. Second, they remove a popular venue that conservatives once relied upon for information. Third, they give ideological affirmation to the trans-TDS liberals who support Antica/the resistance/whatever.

As dawn broke on Monday morning, Drudge was pushing “PRESIDENT’S DAY: TRUMP APPROVAL 34%.”

That would require zero approval from Kamala idiot voters (unlikely) and only 68% approval from Trump voters. The story linked said 78% of his supporters approve. Attention pollsters: Please make sure your numbers are plausible.

Drudge also peddled: “AOC Tests Foreign-Policy Chops at Munich Conference...”

He linked a Bloomberg story, which said:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is better known for her strong progressive stances than her foreign policy views over the course of her seven years in Congress. An appearance at this weekend’s Munich Security Conference suggested a shift in approach and fueled more speculation of a presidential run in 2028. Ocasio-Cortez, who was invited by organizers of the annual event that attracts a host of world leaders, joined two panels, laying out her vision on the dangers of authoritarianism, Taiwan, Greenland and Gaza. Her appearance functioned as both audition and classroom, and gave audiences an inkling of what Democrats’ post-Joe Biden foreign-policy vision might look like.

Mini Mike’s news agency did not report this exchange:

Q: “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan?”



AOC: “Um you know I think that uh this such a uh you know I think that this is um. This is of course uhh a very longstanding uh policy.”

Don’t worry, Democrats. By 2028, the deep state media will have you believing she is the Hispanic JFK.

Drudge linked a New York Times report, “Ramping Up Election Attacks, President Does Not Let Reality Get in His Way...”

The story offered no proof that President Trump told any untruth. Instead it argued:

For a decade, President Trump has talked about a country where elections are broken, plagued by corrupted people, widespread fraud and faulty voting machines. According to Mr. Trump, this country is the only place in the world that allows for mail-in voting and the only country that allows one political party to cheat in every election. Despite Mr. Trump’s claims to the contrary, the country he is describing is not the United States of America. To say it yet again: There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, including by noncitizens, as Mr. Trump claims.

This is a junk story designed to reassure those with TDS that they are right, brave, and superior to every other living human being. History is on their side.

Actually, history is on its side laughing its bottom off.

Drudge also promoted his currently favorite hoax that the Epstein Files are so explosive that The Donald is covering it up.

Drudge linked a Media-ite story, “DOJ May Have Only Released 2% of Epstein Cache—Despite Bondi’s Claim ‘All’ Files Released, Report Finds.”

DOJ has identified 6 million pages. If that is only 2% then there would have to be 300 million pages. They would weigh 1,653 tons. Even by government standards, that’s a lot. The only question about this story is whether bullshit spelled with one T or two?

The Epstein Files were ignored under Biden and revived now as a last-second, desperate way to bring Trump down. If the Epstein Files held anything worth covering up, the deep state already it covered up like a cat in a litter box covering its poop.

Drudge linked another Media-ite story, “Pelosi Warns of Trump ‘Surveillance’ Ahead of Midterms: ‘It’s Not Right.’”

10 years ago, Obama’s FBI spied on Donald Trump in the name of national security—the same FBI that refused to seek the prosecution of Hillary who sold national security secrets to foreigners and foreign governments through her money-laundering foundation.

Drudge demoted the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s mom to his bottom rungs because it was a convenient diversion for a while, there is no blame to pin on Trump.

But when nothing much else is happening, there is always the climate change hoax to promote:

Could.

It’s always could.

Drudge still has a sense of humor to offset his sense of rumor. On Sunday, he promoted at the top of the page, a New York Post story, “Barack Obama says aliens are ‘real, but I haven’t seen them’ in out-there new interview.”

But he is still deep state, promoting:

Ah yes. I remember Clinton’s deportations well.

At the time, Drudge objected. But money talks, doesn’t it? Sigh.

Later in the day, Drudge linked a CNN story, “America is on the verge of a new type of racial reckoning.”

The story was not what you know is true. CNN did not say black fatigue has hit America and the race card no longer is valid. Instead CNN said:

White martyrs make it ‘everybody’s fight’ The 2020 Floyd protests and the recent ones in Minnesota both grapple with the same question: How do you convert outrage over the death of an American citizen by law enforcement into transformational political change? George Floyd was too flawed to carry the full weight of that challenge. He was a felon—convicted for his role in a $18 drug deal—who had been imprisoned multiple times. He was a tall, dark and muscular black man. And he had traces of drugs in his system when he died. For these reasons, some Americans struggled to see his humanity. One prominent conservative called him a “scumbag.”

That’s a rather racist take. And mistaken as well as millions of people across the nation rent their garments and bled their white guilt over him. The Pretti-good killings did not result in George Floyd-style rioting and looting of stores.

Drudge may do what he wishes with his site. I just want assurances that my money is not paying him.

