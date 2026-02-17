Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake's avatar
Jake
6h

Didn't know Drudge was still alive. I quit his page a looooong time ago... Never went back.

Reply
Share
16 replies
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6h

George Floyd was worse than a scum bag. Guess that makes me a monster.

Be a law abiding citizen and you won't end up Pretti Good

Reply
Share
22 replies
159 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture