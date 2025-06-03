From the people who gave you Cryptogate, Qatari jet and Maryland Man comes a new month of misinformation. June’s lies already fill a newsletter—and it is only June 3rd.

Variety reported:

Over the weekend, Elon Musk hit back at the New York Times about the newspaper’s exposé claiming that the tech mogul and prominent Trump ally was “using drugs far more intensely than previously known” while he campaigned for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. “I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off,” Musk wrote in a May 31 post on X, the social media platform he owns. He continued, “I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then.” The New York Times PR team responded to Musk in a reply on X: “Elon Musk is just lashing out because he doesn’t like our article. We provided Musk with multiple opportunities to reply or rebut this reporting before publication and he declined, opting instead to try to distract with a social post and no evidence.”

His denial is his rebuttal. Musk should make NYT prove in court that he is a junkie.

Speaking of NYT, it ran a story:

There is a basic rule of thumb when it comes to the federal budget. The government should spend heavily during times of crisis—recessions, wars, pandemics—and then get its fiscal house in order when the crisis passes. The tax and spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last month turns that rule on its head, adding trillions to the debt at a time when unemployment is low and the economy is solid by most measures. That could make it much harder for the government to come to the rescue in the next downturn.

Congress has borrowed $22 trillion since the last recession ended. The pandemic accounted for about $5 trillion of that. Under Biden’s auto-pen, we borrowed $1,000,000,000,000 every 100 days.

Fox reported, “House reconciliation bill would increase budget deficits by $2.3 trillion over a decade: CBO.”

Well, why is that?

Senator John N. Kennedy said, “If we don’t renew the 2017 tax cuts and raise taxes on the American people by $4.3 trillion, our economy is going to go on a journey to the center of the Earth.”

And that, my friends, is how the media made a $2 trillion cut in spending to look like a $2.3 trillion increase.

Speaking of the economy, the Daily Mail reported:

JPMorgan Chase has warned that the stock market's rally could soon come to an end as the economy is likely to enter a period of stagflation. Analysts for the world's biggest and most powerful bank have warned that stagflation—when prices rise and economic growth slows at the same time—could hit the economy this summer. Economists consider stagflation, last seen in the US in the 1970s, to be worse than a recession.

Stagflation? I’d say don’t make me laugh but it is too late to stop me.

CNBC was forced to admit a few days ago, “Inflation rate slipped to 2.1% in April, lower than expected, Fed’s preferred gauge shows.”

Slow economic growth? The sound you just heard was the roll of the eyes because yesterday, I told readers that the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta forecast economic growth in the current quarter (April, May and June) would hit 3.8%.

The Atlanta Fed raised that to 4.6% on Monday.

President William Ruto of Kenya tweeted, “Kenya’s economy is outperforming the world with growth above global (3.3%) and regional (3.8%) rates. GDP now stands at $132 billion, inflation is down to 3.8%, and the shilling has strengthened by 20%. Rutonomics is real, and the PLAN is working!”

As a president who definitely was not born in Kenya once said, I will trump you on that. Well, the real Trump just did that—beating the world on economic growth and lowering inflation to 2.1%. So much for the stagflation nonsense.

Reuters had an EXCLUSIVE on Monday: “FEMA staff baffled after head said he was unaware of U.S. hurricane season, sources say.”

Wow, that’s unbelievable—and no one should believe it because FEMA’s spokesman told CBS, “Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season. FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people.”

The FEMA director under Biden’s auto-pen (also known as FJBAP) pretended not to know where North Carolina was. Not only did FEMA not help NC residents, FEMA blocked aid.

But readers know why Reuters and the rest tell these outlandish lies, so that the dumb bunny Democrats have a headline to cite later.

Even when caught lying, today’s reporters are shameless.

The Daily Beast reported:

CNN Cuts Ties With Top Reporter After Costly Defamation Suit CNN Chief National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt left the network on Monday—months after the network settled a defamation suit stemming from his reporting. CNN settled with defense contractor Zachary Young in January after a Florida jury ruled the network had defamed him in a November 2021 report that alleged he gouged prices for those who sought to flee Afghanistan as the United States withdrew from the country. The jury awarded him $5 million in damages; the network later settled to avoid further punitive damages. Alex Marquardt produced the story and testified in the network’s defense. Marquardt confirmed on X on Monday that he would leave the network after eight years, though he made no mention of the case. “Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business,” Marquardt wrote. “Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad.”

He is proud of reporting that was wrong and cost an innocent man his reputation, and cost Marquardt’s employer $5 million. Rumor has it that national security reporters really work for the intelligence community. Bob Woodward did.

Trump’s first presidency was great for cable news ratings because people still believed the media.

Ratings are down to the ground for them this presidency because you can only lie so much before people catch on. Fewer people believe the cable guys—or their buddies who peddle papers. The boy who cried wolf had more credibility than CNN, MSNBC and yes, Fox.

