Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
9hEdited

“Congress has borrowed $22 trillion since the last recession ended. The pandemic accounted for about $5 trillion of that.”

Didn’t we just have a recession about 3 years ago, but the media changed the definition of the word “recession” so they didn’t have to report on it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
9h

It’s gonna be a long month.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture