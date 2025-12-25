On Christmas, AP reported, “Trump-backed candidate Nasry Asfura declared winner of Honduras’ presidential vote.”

The story said, “The election is continuing Latin America’s swing to the right, coming just a week after Chile chose the far-right politician José Antonio Kast as its next president.”

I don’t recall any countries electing Biden-backed presidents. Do you?

The story said, “Asfura ran as a pragmatic politician, pointing to his popular infrastructure projects in the capital. Trump endorsed the 67-year-old conservative just days before the vote, saying he was the only Honduran candidate the U.S. administration would work with.”

Dean Martin was fond of say, “It’s Frank’s world, we just live in it.”

Sinatra’s gone. Trump inherited it. He has a new posse as he forms a coalition of world leaders who are nationalists who love freedom.

Take it away, Grok:

Viktor Orbán (Hungary): A longtime Trump supporter, Orbán has cheered Trump’s decisions and shares similar views on immigration and nationalism. He opted out of an EU loan for Ukraine without blocking it, aligning with Trump’s skepticism toward extensive aid.

Giorgia Meloni (Italy): As a right-wing leader, Meloni has applauded Trump’s peace efforts and shares values on security and immigration. She visited the White House in April 2025, where Trump praised her leadership.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel): Netanyahu has a close rapport with Trump, being the first foreign leader to visit the White House post-inauguration in February 2025. They’ve collaborated on Middle East proposals, including Gaza redevelopment.

Nayib Bukele (El Salvador): Bukele aligns with Trump on tough immigration and anti-crime policies. He visited the White House in April 2025 to discuss deportation cooperation.

Javier Milei (Argentina): As a libertarian populist, Milei shares Trump’s economic deregulation and anti-establishment stance, with reports of U.S. alignment toward strong leaders like him.

Robert Fico (Slovakia): Fico, a populist, opted out of the EU’s Ukraine loan alongside other Trump-aligned leaders, reflecting shared skepticism on European centralism.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey): Erdoğan has a strong personal rapport with Trump, leading to Turkey’s role in Gaza ceasefire guarantees and improved U.S.-Turkey ties.

Vladimir Putin (Russia): Despite tensions, Putin and Trump have pursued summits and deals on Ukraine, with Putin supporting Trump’s inauguration and collaborative approaches prevailing.

Narendra Modi (India): Modi has praised Trump as a “great friend” during a February 2025 visit, though tariffs have caused friction; strategic alignments persist amid global power dynamics.

Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia): MBS is often cited as a Trump ally, sharing interests in regional stability and economic deals.

Asfura will soon be added to the list and once Maduro retires, Machado will take over Venezuela. She dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to him. The Norwegian Nobel committee knew what it was doing. Under its rules, Trump’s peace efforts came after the deadline. So the committee did the next best thing.

The list is longer, of course. Surely the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia appreciate his efforts to end their war. But Grok’s shows the major backers of Trump.

He is leading by example and by praise. He’s a gifted speaker and a sane genius. Most of all, he is a man of actions which speak louder than words. He gets things dumb. Plus he is as charming as Santa Claus.

When they tried to assassinate him and failed, he became a legend across the globe. Butler, Pennsylvania, was necessary to establish that providence intervened on his behalf. The devil no longer mocks The Donald. It fears him.

Oh, Trump and his allies are outnumbered now but time and momentum are on his side. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell faded away. John Thune and Mike Johnson may be timid and weak but they are doing what they can to pass his legislation and confirm his appointments.

It’s Trump’s world, we just live in it.

