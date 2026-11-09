Don Surber

Don Surber

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
10h

In case you missed it, Van Jones spilled the beans about the democrat propaganda machine during an interview on CNN. Millions of worker bees were instructed to go on every possible social media site and propagate the "affordability" mantra. The catamite corporate media picked it up and amplified it. The enormously stupid and inattentive voters, who comprise the herd of moocows that is laughingly called "moderate" or "independent" were influenced by it and believed it to be true, despite all the facts to the contrary. It was a complete lie, but an effective one. Of course, this was compounded by a number of other factors, including the republitards who bleated about "civility", "bad Orange Man" and demanded that conservative Americans seek to "come together" with their actual sworn enemies. Mike Pence, I'm talking about you. The tactic of the "Big Lie" was utilized effectively. That is to say, repeating an obvious falsehood often and loudly enough will have the effect of convincing uninformed people of its truth. It worked for You-Know-Who and it worked again for the democrats. We are in an existential struggle, but it is only now that these idiots and IYI's (look it up) may become aware of that. When your "nice" moslem neighbor decides your dog poses a problem for his islamism, what are you going to do? When the illegal alien population decides to pitch their tents in your back yard and stealing everything that is not nailed down, what are you going to do about it? Will your neighborhood police, or at least those who have not yet been entirely "defunded" come out to help, or will they, like our English friends, show up at your door and arrest you for being "mean" to the illegal squatters? I love Our Gracious Host and all lof the commenters on his site who neither were nor are deceived about our state of affairs, but I am afraid that he and we are no longer an effective majority. There are still far too many people who blindly go about their daily affairs thinking things are the same as they always were and "just wait, we'll get 'em next time." They have no idea that the left has decided that, as far as it is possible, there will never again be a "next time." But they are going to find out, and find out good and hard. I pray it is not too late to do something about this, but I fear it may be. Nevertheless, I will continue to support Trump, despite his foibles and faux pas, and hope that Miller is but one of the new breed of fighters on our behalf to come to our rescue until the rest of the stuporous American public awakens to the sad truth of our situation and decides to join our side.

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
11h

With Stephen Miller as chief of staff and Dana White as press secretary at least we could maybe have some fun over the next two years.

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