In the 5 years since Rush Limbaugh’s death, conservatives have debated who would replace him. Clay Travis and more recently, Scott Jennings, got name-checks but the consensus settled on no one can.

We looked in the wrong place: radio and television.

The most influential conservative in America is Stephen Miller, 41, whom Trump just hired as his chief of staff. Born and raised in Santa Monica, California, to a Jewish family in a politically liberal area, he picked Duke as his college on the other side of the nation.

In his junior year, the local DA—seeking black votes in the Democrat primary—charged three members of the Duke lacrosse team with gangraping a black stripper. The university instantly decided the men were guilty and forfeited their championship season. 88 faculty members took out an ad demanding justice.

But it was injustice they sought. They wanted to lynch the young men because they were white and therefore privileged.

Miller wrote a column for the student paper. He used his columns to defend the presumption of innocence. Cable news outlets booked him to tell the other side to their narrative, figuring a campus conservative would be no match for Nancy Grace (remember her?) and her ilk. He toasted them like the S’morons they are.

After college, Congresswoman Michele Bachmann hired him. He later joined the staff of Senator Jeff Sessions, where Miller focused on enforcing immigration law when enforcing immigration law wasn’t cool.

Miller was a policy adviser in the first Trump presidency. Now he is the policy setter. Kellyanne Conway and Susie Wiles got Trump elected president. Miller is making Trump’s second presidency matter.

The White House announcement said, “He has spearheaded the administration’s crime crackdown including in DC and Memphis, record setting deregulation, unleashed American energy, dismantled drug cartels, and secured our border. In his new role, he will continue to deliver historic successes for the American people.”

Hakeem Jeffries, the communist leader of House Democrats, tweeted, “Stephen Miller is a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands. His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumor. Fire him today.”

Eradicated like a malignant tumor?

The Secret Service should visit the congressman and explain to him that mentally ill Democrats are roaming the country now trying to assassinate conservatives. Dave Chappelle disappointed me by telling an audience on Saturday, “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but I feel better.”

Thus without formally announcing he converted to being a Muslim, Chappelle proved it.

The media may as well become Muslim converts. Media-ite tweeted, “Unearthed Video of Stephen Miller Defending Duke Lacrosse Players Accused of Rape.”

The Duke players were innocent—just as the Cornell 7 are.

Ahead of the midterm election, the media spent the last 6 months telling us how terrible the economy is. This worked because Democrats had historic gains in the House and the Senate.

Lies work.

The economy is fine. The S&P 500 is up 7.56% on the year, meaning Don Surber is up 7.56% because my savings are invested in Vanguard’s S&P 500 index.

The gross domestic product is up 2.1% in the past year after a third quarter (July, August and September) that saw 3.4% annualized growth in the economy.

Unemployment dropped to 4.1% in October as Trump’s streak of sub-5% unemployment continues.

Unemployment averaged 7.4% under Obama. That’s 7.4% per month for 8 years. The media praised him as the savior of the economy.

Trump pushed unemployment down to 3.5% and returned us, briefly, to the 1960s when Americans suffered affluenza. Then the pandemic panic came along and crushed the economy. Even with covid, his average was 5%.

Biden got it down to an average of 4.8%.

In Trump’s second presidency, the average is down to 4.3%. That’s the lowest since LBJ, who held it to an average of 4.2%.

This comes after reducing the federal government’s payroll by 333,000 people in the last 21 months. Maybe dumping government jobs is how you increase private employment. One can always hope.

The numbers are boring me too. Just one more paragraph.

Inflation is at 3.4% while wage increases are at 3.1%. That 0.3% gap means everyone will go broke by 2103 AD. I better plan for my 150th birthday accordingly.

Not everyone is doing well. Inflation does hurt people. There is no equality.

But for most people the economy is doing well.

A year ago, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan/Chase said, “I think the economy is weakening. Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.”

Now he says, “Corporations are not overleveraged. Consumers are not leveraged. Unemployment is really low. You can argue whether wages are going up enough for the lower end, probably not, but they have jobs. And that is the single sole most important thing for most people: that they have a job and they go to work.”

So why do people hate Trump?

Let me answer it with a verse from Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne.

I’ve listened to preachers

I’ve listened to fools

I've watched all the dropouts

Who make their own rules

One person conditioned to rule and control

The media sells it and you live the role

So who is the person conditioned to rule and control? Barack Hussein Obama.

Last month, campaigning for drunkard Amy Acton, the Big Zero said, “You would think that with all this going on our current president must have at least passed some legislation to bring down prices.”

He said the most significant legislation passed at Trump’s request was a “$1 trillion tax break” that, he said, mostly benefited the wealthiest Americans. Yes all those billionaires no longer will have to pay taxes on their tips.

Obama continued his childish game of not mentioning Trump by name, saying, “if you thought everything was too expensive before ‘you know who,’ everything is more expensive now.”

It’s a play on P.J. O’Rourke’s prediction a year before Obama’s election: “If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free!”

Health care spending doubled since Democrats made Obamacare the law of the land and Obama’s controlled opposition, John McCain, blocked Trump from repealing it..

Of course, everything is not expensive. But gasoline prices are a constant reminder posted on every corner and many important things such as food are expensive.

Economic frustration drove voters to flip control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats according to exit polls by CBS and the Washington Post-ABC News. The polls showed roughly 65% to 75% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, inflation, and the cost of living.

Lost in the maelstrom of media misinformation is prices rose 21.5% in four years under Biden’s Auto Pen.

Prices rose 15% under Obama.

They are up 5.4% in the less than two years of Trump’s second presidency.

They rose 8% in his first presidency.

So things are pretty much back to normal after the covid from Red China and the incompetence of Biden and company.

Miller’s appointment means Trump’s fighting for America with every cell in his body. Somebody up there named Rush Limbaugh likes him. And someone still on Earth is helping Trump—bigly.

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