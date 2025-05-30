Benny Johnson tweeted and then deleted, “Obese Democrat influencer Olivia Julianna just confirmed she will visit frat houses across the country to convince young men to join the Democrat Party.”

The woman needs to lose politics and lose weight. Calling her obese is not body shaming; it is a warning. 20-year-old football players don’t weigh 350 pounds, which apparently is her weight.

Democrats are desperate to attract young white male voters. Last year Biden used Irish import Harry Sisson to try to attract voters online. His ignorance of Americana turned him into a joke and he failed. Maybe he should have visited frat houses.

He also apparently does not meet the 5-year residency requirement to become a citizen, but who knows what FJB’s auto-pen did.

Democrats are in trouble at the polls. The latest from McLaughlin has its 2026 Generic Ballot Poll at Republicans 47% (+4) and Democrats 43%.

Rasmussen reported that 50% say the country is on the right track. 47% say wrong.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “For the first time in modern American history, a clear *majority* of voters approve of the direction of the country.

“This is monumental. America is typically bitterly divided. Trump’s numbers don’t lie: 53% of the electorate backs Trump’s agenda and results. That number cratered to the teens under Joe Biden. Trump’s approval is now higher than the day he took office.”

Harry Enten of CNN reviewed a poll that asked who cares for people like you?

He said, “Look at prior years! Democrats ALWAYS lead on this question! 13 points... 23 points... 19 points... now, a TIE? All of a sudden the Democrats, who were the party of the people, NO MORE!”

According to Pew Research, only 16% oppose deporting illegal aliens.

But there Democrats go, fighting to block the deportation of violent criminals.

According to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, only 18% supported Biden’s ban on gasoline cars.

According to Pew Research, only 15% want T-girls competing in girls’ sports—only 26% want trannies in the girls’ powder room—only 16% want to add transgendered to the list of those protected from discrimination at job interviews.

Democrats are fighting for tranny rights.

According to the Daily Mail, only 20% support reparations for Oprah Winfrey and other descendants of slaves.

America’s favorite congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett, is calling for reparations in the form of having black people pay no taxes:

“One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because that puts money back in your pocket. If you do the no-tax thing for people that are already, say, struggling and aren’t really paying taxes in the first place, it doesn’t really matter.”

If passed, the black population of America will reach 340 million.

Democrat policies are under attack. I saw this video from South Africa.

But Philadelphia and other Democrat-run cities are far worse with strung out zombies and pup tents lining streets—even in residential areas.

The old saying was Democrats want to make America like California.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has the 2025 version of that, saying, “We want the United States to be more like Florida and less like New York.”

Democrats are grasping at straws. AP and NYT tried to cast shade on Elon Musk leaving by portraying it as him quitting. The reality is his 130-day contract as the de facto head of DOGE ended.

NYT’s Maggie Haberman and her henchmen lied, “A Disillusioned Musk, Distanced From Trump, Says He’s Exiting Washington.

“The billionaire has made clear he is frustrated with the obstacles he encountered as he tried to upend the federal bureaucracy.”

Baloney. He has at least three companies to CEO—the one that makes electric cars, the one that puts rockets in space and the one that bores tunnels for cars to escape clogged city streets.

Oh yes, and to run Twitter. I almost forgot.

AP said, “He dramatically reduced his target for cutting spending—from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion—and increasingly expressed frustration about resistance to his goals.”

He cut spending by $150 billion in 130 days. That’s more than $1,000,000,000. Where is the praise, AP? Where is the praise?

Think about AP blowing off $150 billion in savings when this nasty, Hamas-supporting agency bitches about the few million we will spend celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary in two weeks.

Next topic: colleges.

Harry Enten said, “A lot of Americans agree with Trump: higher ed needs a kick in the rear end. Those with high confidence in higher ed has collapsed: 57% in 2015 to 36% now. 68% (!) say higher ed is on the wrong track.”

68% say higher ed stinks on ice. So what do Democrats do? That’s right, they try to protect Harvard from being held accountable by the president.

Stephen Miller, his top policy advisor, said:

“Harvard defied multiple DHS subpoenas for information about its foreign students and about law breaking and national security threats on campus. “Harvard has engaged in decades of invidious, unlawful and illegal race based discrimination against American citizens. “Harvard is engaged in illegal and criminal conduct and a judge is siding with Harvard’s right to pad his pockets with foreign cash over the rights of American citizens and the American Constitution. The Democrat Party’s philosophy right now is for foreigners, everything, For Americans, nothing.”

The only thing Democrats have going for them now is an imperial judiciary.

That won’t last long.

Reuters reported, “A federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Thursday, a day after a trade court had ruled Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and ordered an immediate block on them.

“The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said it was pausing the lower court’s ruling to consider the government's appeal, and ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.

“Wednesday’s surprise ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade had threatened to kill or at least delay the imposition of Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs on imports from most U.S. trading partners and additional tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. The latter was related to his accusation that the three countries were facilitating the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.”

Judges need to realize that just because they do not like a policy does not make the policy unconstitutional, or in this case illegal. The recklessness of the judges in trying to set foreign policy is inexcusable.

Judge Boasberg wanted Trump to go to El Salvador and kidnap a Salvadoran citizen who Trump deported for being an illegal alien.

Policy alone is not costing Democrats and their media. A decade of the politics of personal destruction has cost them dearly. Victor Davis Hanson summed it up well:

For nearly nine years, the Democrats launched one failed hoax after another on the American people: “Russian collusion,” “laptop disinformation,” and the lying so-called “51 intelligence authorities.” They proved quite willing to undermine the rule of law by manipulating the court system in efforts to destroy their bogeyman, Donald Trump. Never had the American people seen a political party engineer 93 bogus indictments of a rival candidate and ex-president. Two dozen states tried to take Trump off their presidential ballots. And the Biden Department of Justice sicced an FBI SWAT team to barge into Trump’s home. The people finally got tired of all the potty-mouthed Democrat videos, the congressional stunts and meltdowns, the pampered rich kids rioting on elite campuses, the knee-jerk obsessions with racial slurs, the firebombing of Tesla dealerships, the romanticization of left-wing political murderers—and always the adolescent tantrums over Donald Trump.

Trump is winning because Americans agree with him and marvel at how far he has gone in such a short time. We also are awed by how he survives the constant attacks by Democrats.

McLaughlin has his approval at 51-47. A majority hear and approve his message.

For Democrats, the fat lady is about to sing at the frat house nearest you.

