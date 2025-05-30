Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
7h

The reason Steven Miller won the survey is because he is the most articulate and intelligent member of Trump’s administration. Caroline came in second but is the most effective press secretary of all time. They are both very young and it portends very good news for the Republican party with people like this on the team!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Don Surber and others
Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
7hEdited

I will upvote this specifically because it quotes someone properly using the word “invidious” properly. Most commentators have forgotten the word exists.

invidious

/ĭn-vĭd′ē-əs/

adjective

Tending to rouse ill will, animosity, or resentment.

"invidious accusations."

Offensive and unfair.

"invidious distinctions."

Envious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture