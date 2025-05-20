Trump’s quite right when he says it is not me they are after, it’s you—I’m just in the way. The updated version of this is it is not Trump they fear, it’s you—he just has the nukes.

Since the election, I have been trying to reconcile why his victory with no coattails feels like a landslide. Compared to 8 years ago, his majorities in the House and Senate are smaller.

Nevertheless, the media, the Democrats and the RINOs are broken now. There are many reasons that built up to this. The first being:

They stole the election and wrote him off:

I turn to that great poet-philosopher-stoned drunkard Ozzy Osbourne, who wrote:

Is he alive or dead? Has he thoughts within his head? We’ll just pass him there Why should we even care?

Jonathan Karl, the detestable network anchor who came up with QatarGate, literally wrote Trump off a year after his electoral defeat to the deep state, with a book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

I haven’t read it, but I am sure it is a good book filled with quotes from the experts on politics in DC—and totally wrong, of course. The cheers of the Never Trump crowd could not drown the truth that the deep state used mail-in votes to overwhelm the majority he enjoyed on election night.

Karl’s book was fiction because the 2020 election was not Trump’s final act. We are in a three-act morality play. We are living that third act today and surely by now they must realize they are the bad guys.

They tried to humiliate him.

Delilah betrayed Samson by cutting his hair—depriving him of his strength—and turned him over to the Philistines. His captors mocked him, gouged his eyes and chained him to a millstone.

But his hair grew back and his faith in God—the real source of his strength—grew. He then destroyed the pagan temple and the pagans as well, costing him his life here on Earth and presaging the crucifixion of Christ.

Trump is not Jesus or even Samson but the story is similar. The deep state’s raid on Mar-a-Lago backfired. The mugshot rallied his people. The assassination attempt sealed the deal.

The auto pen of the deep state ruled the country.

Joe Biden did well and enjoyed a comfortable 50+ job approval rating. Then in the seventh month of his reign, he inexplicable abandoned Afghanistan and $8 billion in military hardware. The deep state—Red China’s Milley—convinced him that it would cost too much to bring the planes and bombs back. Biden was too dumb to spot the foolishness of saying it costs more to transport equipment than the equipment is worth.

But Biden was brain dead. He became FJB the next month when student sections at SEC football games began chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.” The chant spread like kudzu from the South.

Also, he had appointed tokens who shared two things in common—they were communists who therefore they trusted government, and they were lazy. The public gradually became aware of how stupid the Biden government was.

The liars began believing their polls.

Having learned nothing from their post-defeat depression following Trump kicking Hillary’s fat ass in 2016, the disloyal opposition got their hopes up that a woman with a kindergartener’s education (have you heard her talk?) would bring Trump down.

CBS pieced together a nonsensical answer Kamala gave to a softball question so that she would sound merely dumb instead of incoherent.

But hope springs eternal when you are making polls up as you go along.

Two days before the election, they told themselves Kamala was up by 3 points in Iowa, citing a Des Moines Register poll. No sane person believed that. She lost by 13. Trump rightly is suing the pollster and if Gannett is still run by bean counters, the newspaper chain that published the poll, will settle out of court like Disney did.

The deep state and its concubines in the press gave it their all and failed. And they now know the truth that the rest of us all along. The Make America Great Again movement is larger than Reagan, Limbaugh and Trump combined. That has the America Last crowd shaking in their boots.

But they still try. Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ exclaimed:

House Republicans’ last-minute grappling over the details of President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax-and-spending bill has them colliding with a stark reality: The plan won’t reduce federal budget deficits and would make America’s fiscal hole deeper. The current proposal would increase projected budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion through 2034, locking in tax cuts and spending increases that outweigh reductions in spending on Medicaid and nutrition assistance. While Republicans, who have vowed to reduce red ink, say higher economic growth will fill the gap, budget analysts across the political spectrum have panned the Republican plan, warning that it worsens the U.S. fiscal picture.

It’s not $3 trillion. It is $300 billion a year—a far cry from FJB adding $2 trillion in a single year for his Green New Deal, which was called the Inflation Reduction Act. Naturally, it enflamed inflation because everything is the opposite of what Democrats and RINOs say.

The sudden interest in the national debt as it approaches $37 trillion is welcome, of course, but MAGA knows it is as fake as the declarations that FJB was sharp as a tack. He isn’t even sharp as a puddle.

I would rather cut the budget than cut a deal but the Big Beautiful Bill is more important. Codifying DOGE cuts comes next.

Trump is not waiting for Republicans in Congress to get their act together. He is moving as fast as Patton’s Third Army and while Trump has to tussle with a Battle of the Bulge by 677 district judges and the Supreme Court, he is shutting down the border and ridding the bureaucracy of its useless DEI offices and its corruption.

Two recent stories point out the need for this.

Last week, Fox reported out of Baltimore:

A former U.S. Agency for International Development official admitted in federal court that he accepted bribes from a Towson-based consultant and other contractors to steer agency decisions on $552.5 million’s worth of government contracts. Roderick Watson, who worked as a contracting officer for USAID, admitted to manipulating the federal agency’s procurement process for over a dozen contracts while accepting a stream of bribes in a decade long conspiracy, according to court filings unsealed Wednesday. Watson and Walter Barnes III, the founder of the Towson-based consulting firm that won many of those contracts, both pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.

So much for the media myth that cutting a dime in USAID funding will starve children.

The Daily Wire reported:

When the Department of Government Efficiency showed up at a small USAID-linked federal agency called the African Development Foundation in March, its management locked the doors and refused to let auditors in. Its board sued to stop DOGE, and was lauded by the Left for objecting to granting “access to USADF systems including financial records, payment and human resources systems.” But the objection, several former employees told The Daily Wire, might not have been on principled grounds, but rather because those records amounted to a crime scene. The African Development Foundation’s employees have been sounding the alarm for years about self-dealing, cruelty, and anti-white discrimination. Money sent to Africa was then wired to the personal bank accounts of bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. An official promoted his for-profit, multi-level marketing scheme to poor Africans. Law enforcement identified possible criminal kickbacks. And those who now lament DOGE’s shuttering of the agency did nothing to fix it when they had a chance.

Why are we developing Africa, you have asked. Now we know it is just a way to fatten the wallets of the deep staters.

Americans have caught on and have found a way to fight back against America’s greatest threat—the central government. DC is scared into constipation by you.

