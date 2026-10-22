Don Surber

Don Surber

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
4d

France has already surrendered. They’d better get Le Pen in office if they want to survive the Muslim hordes. Ukraine is a giant grifting machine & I really don’t care about it. And the real trouble started under Obama in 2014 & the taking of Crimea. Europe is weak.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
4dEdited

Good morning. I'm still trying to figure out our politics on this. Jews are bad. But Jewish comedians are good. Elections are good except when the Jewish comedian says NO elections. Bernie Sanders honeymooned in the USSR. Yet today Russia is evil. NATO? Oh good Lord, you can't protect yourself from 20year old goat fornicators.

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