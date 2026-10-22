Zorro makes the sign of the Z.

Zelensky waves the sign of the surrender. Hands up. Brian Kilmeade of Fox News interviewed him on Wednesday.

KILMEADE: “Would you accept a peace deal that freezes everything the way it is right now?”

PRESIDENT ZELENSKY: “Yes. I think this is a real way to end this war.”

I totally support his call for an armistice and I will refrain myself from pointing out that he should have done this 3 years ago. Oops, I did.

When Putin invaded the Ukraine, Zelensky fought back by raising money. Given his nation’s well-earned reputation as a money laundering operation, I was hesitant.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a private Zoom meeting with more than 280 U.S. lawmakers, including senators and House members. That was when I knew he was not fighting for freedom but for money.

He turned Kiev into a tourist attraction to allow celebrities to experience the war safely. Visitors included Sean Penn, (who gave Zelensky his Oscar statuette) Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, Orlando Bloom, David Letterman, Prince Harry, Angelina Jolie, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Putin drew Steven Seagal, the Old Maid Card of stardom.

Make no mistake, Putin is worse than Zelensky. Sure, the Little Z closed churches, shut down opposition parties and refused to hold elections, but he never followed that longstanding Russian tradition of assassinating one’s opponents. Putin has no conscience at all to restrict him to being human.

Trump has spent nearly two years trying to get agreement on ending the war, which would require Ukraine to cede 25% of its territory—land that Putin stole.

Our president finally lifted some economic sanctions against Putin and cut a deal to buy diesel fuel. That put pressure on Zelensky to end the war

Our sanctimonious NATO frenemies squawk but they never stopped buying energy from Russia even as Putin raised prices.

Putin was totally in the wrong by invading the Ukraine in reaction to Biden’s support of adding Ukraine to NATO.

Biden and Putin meting on June 16, 2021, in Geneva. Both described the talks as constructive/positive in tone. They agreed to return ambassadors and start dialogues on nuclear arms control and cybersecurity. It was not a major breakthrough, and Biden was not promising a warm relationship.

Putin’s red line was Ukraine joining NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine’s potential NATO membership a red line the day after the Geneva summit. Putin and Russian officials restated this repeatedly through late 2021, linking it to NATO expansion, weapons deployments, and security guarantees. This was not new—it had been a longstanding position of Putin.

Here’s the problem. 32 years earlier, to get Ukraine to give up its nukes to Russia, everyone (well, the USA, UK, and Russia) agreed to protect Ukraine and to respect its sovereignty and borders.

Here’s another problem, Bill Clinton never got the accord ratified by the Senate making it as trustworthy as Clinton’s denial of having sex with that woman, Mis Lewinsky.

Biden later met with Zelensky on September 1, 2021. They discussed U.S. security assistance (announced as up to $60 million, including more Javelin anti-tank missiles) and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. Zelensky raised the issue of NATO membership chances and a timeline. Biden affirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and aspirations in principle, but there was no Membership Action Plan, no firm invitation, and no clear timeline. Zelensky himself said he felt personal support from Biden but got no deadlines.

I read that as Biden blowing him off. Hunter was no longer on the payroll of Burisma, which made Ukraine irrelevant in Bidenworld.

But the invasion changed all that because aid to Zelensky opened a new source for bribes and kickbacks. U.S. taxpayers ponied up $135 billion initially. 10% to the big guy would make him richer than Trump. The kickbacks weren’t as much but reconstruction will offer more opportunities to bilk taxpayers.

Ukraine is not our battle. It’s not on our continent. It is not in our hemisphere. As the kids say, not my circus, not my clown.

We already have enough “sovereign nations” that rely on our military to protect us while they dare mock our commander-in-chief. We defend Japan and Korea while their car companies try to put ours out of business. Just who do they believe will build the tanks to defend them? Don’t get me started on the economic development promises Taiwan made and broke.

Israel defends itself. It has no choice as those “from the river to the sea” protests in NYC show. New York City has the most Jewish people in the world—960,000. Them I’ll help.

But the Lord helps those who help themselves. Why not the U.S.military?

Zorro was a hero, albeit fictional, who could defend himself. Zelensky is a liability.

Surrender already.

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