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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 2

Trump’s great strength is that he keeps pushing when Washington wants him housebroken. Don Surber understands why that matters. Every difficult decision offers another excuse to postpone the promises that won the election. Eventually, the term ends and the excuses are all voters have left. Trump brings the determination to break that cycle. Congressional Republicans ought to match it, especially by putting durable legislation behind his agenda. Americans deserve safer communities and paychecks that buy more. Those are achievements worth campaigning on. Give voters something they can feel in their daily lives, and let the critics explain why they opposed it.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
Oct 2Edited

We don’t know the full impact of shutting off USAID funding. Add that to the publicized prosecutions of illegal voters, it’s possible that we could be surprised when we wake up on November 4th.

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