Weather be damned, President Trump held a rally in Oklahoma to a full house. He told the crowd, “So I was in Texas. And they said, ‘Sir, I think we’re gonna have to cancel Oklahoma. The weather is terrible.’ You can’t take the helicopter, sir. You can’t take the plane. I said, ‘Why can’t they take?’ ‘Well, it’s a very long drive.’ And I said, ‘How long?’ They said, ‘It could be long, sir.’ I said, ‘How fast does the Beast travel?’ They said, ‘We could go close to 100 miles an hour.’ I said, ‘Get your asses in that car. We’re going to Oklahoma. We’re going to Oklahoma.’”

We’re going to Oklahoma. We’re going to Oklahoma. John Rich should turn that into a song.

Presidents lose their midterm elections. That’s the rule. No matter how much a president accomplishes, voters are not satisfied.

But you know his critics. They love to hate the man. The Certified Conservative crowd is licking its chops as the possibility of a Democrat Congress looms.

Andrew Day of the American Conservative wrote, “No one would claim that the Iran War has been a political godsend for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But some Israel-First conservatives are willing to say—and lately have been incessantly saying—that the Iran War hasn’t been a political scourge.

“Those Israel-First conservatives are wrong, even if the devil is, at least partly, hidden in the details. The Iran War has damaged Trump’s approval ratings, consumed his presidency, and darkened the GOP’s prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.”

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Every time I read Israel First (hyphenated or unhyphenated), I hear the song Blame Canada from the South Park movie except the lyrics are Blame Israel! Blame Israel!

A people blaming their problems on all the Jews is as old as Judaism. It started with the pharaoh blaming all those frogs, flies and locusts on the Jews.

OK, he was right but none of the rest were. And whether or not Mister Day likes me saying this (and I doubt he will know I said it) he’s blaming the Jews. Don’t give me that jazz about opposing Israel not being the same as blaming the Jews. It is. I am not saying it is anti-Semitic. I am saying it is lazy, thoughtless and patronizing.

Day’s case is in his headline, “Yes, the Iran War Has Destroyed Trump’s Presidency.”

His argument is the war hurts the economy, therefore it must not be fought. He wrote, “Virtually every sentient adult understands that 1) oil comes from the Middle East, 2) Trump started a big war in the region, and 3) gas prices shot up right afterwards. And again, even if Americans didn’t grok the connection between the war and the gas-price spike, the latter would still have hurt Trump politically, and it would still be a knock-on effect of the former.”

I don’t know. Trading a nuked up Iran for cheap gasoline sounds horribly immoral.

Day concluded, “It may be grotesque to find silver linings in this dumb and deadly war, but here’s one: Americans no longer buy the war narratives. That is certainly not, however, a silver lining for Republican candidates in this year’s election, no matter how cynically they try to distance themselves from the war. In fact, it’s a good bet they’ll do much worse than if Trump hadn’t launched this unnecessary war, despite what Shapiro and his ilk may tell you.”

He’s referring to Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire. Day might want to re-phrase “Shapiro and his ilk” because some people may see that as anti-Semitic. Never unintentionally insult people because it makes you look reckless.

Day does not understand why Trump is doing what he does. I believe divine intervention deflected the bullet at Butler to serve as a warning and an order. He’s been given a second presidency to make up for his first presidency.

We had 10 million illegal aliens when he entered the Oval Office in 2017 and 10 million when he left four years later. The wall was incomplete.

The economy was strong throughout his presidency until it was upended by covid.

In short, Trump in his first term was like most other presidents—mediocre. Re-election does not mean success. Look at LBJ.

In his second presidency, Trump is doing what he wants. It’s the Gulf of America now—Lake America too.

3 million illegal aliens have left the building as they said in the days of Elvis. Most departed voluntarily. Trump is the bartender at closing time who tells his patrons you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here. I hear the Central African Republic is nice this time of year.

There was a net drop in immigration (legal and illegal) last year for the first time in 50 years.

Trump is making over the White House. He cleaned up crime and bums living on the streets of Washington. The fountains suddenly work!

He got Congress to roll back taxes on waitresses, people working overtime and old farts like me.

He’s tariffed the world and improved trade. Our trade deficit with Red China dropped from $297 billion in 2024 to $203 billion last year.

So far we’ve collected a record $245 billion in under two years even after refunding more than $100 billion as ordered by a power-mad Supreme Court.

DEI is dying and the transgendering fad is fading fast as Trump stops subsidizing the surgery. Democrats went into a tailspin financially after he cut off USAID.

For the first time in 60 years, the federal workforce is shrinking, dropping by 300,000 so far.

But instead of praising Trump for saving the country, Day is more concerned about Trump is hurting Republicans. Considering how little they helped, why should he help them? I mean, he will only because a fully communist Congress will kill the country.

Day is worried about Republicans losing the midterms. I don’t know why. They have known this for two years. When a president wins, his party loses two years later. It is baked in the cake as they say in DC. With but two exceptions in the last, oh, 80 years, presidents have lost the midterms.

Obama lost the midterms twice. Yet, Republicans never repealed Obamacare. I wonder why that is.

Never Bet Against Donald John Trump. If any president can pull off a midterm win, it is Trump. Unlike Obama, Trump’s aura (as the kids say) helps others. In 2018, he went head-to-head against Obama in the governor’s races in Florida and Georgia and beat Barry both times.

Consider this podcast from Mark Halperin.

The highlight is, “I talked today to a Republican strategist who is close to the president but he’s very clear-eyed and someone I know well who doesn’t lie to me. And we went through the Senate map and he gave Republicans nearly every contested race.

“Unless there’s a tsunami the size of Connecticut, I could make that case, one by one. In other words, I could I could see Republicans winning every one of those races. And I’m actually—based on the spending and what I’m hearing from the Democrats in some of these places—a little more bullish on Republican chances in the Senate than I was last week.”

Vote in the midterms because Trump could defy history. His career is built on it.

Trump cannot to rest on his laurels since returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue but he has more accomplishments now than any president since Reagan because Trump knows he has a country to save, midterm elections be damned.

If the midterms do not go his way, well, Reagan lost two midterms.

What matters is The Donald is cooking and keeping his promises despite the courts, the media and the RINOs. He is doing what he wants and his accomplishments will outlive his critics.

Two polls today.

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