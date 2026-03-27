Don’t click the video quite yet, which is of Senator Cory “Spartacus” Booker giving a speech at the Newark Liberty International Airport in his hometown.

Here is how the Star-Ledger of Newark reported it:

N.J.’s Cory Booker accuses Republicans of ‘holding TSA hostage’ amid massive airport delays U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) ripped Senate Republicans for holding the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) “hostage” amid the partial government shutdown. The partial government shutdown has been affecting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, causing massive security delays at airports across the country. This is because Senate Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on approving spending for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than a month. Booker said on MS NOW’s Morning Joe that Democrats have proposed a deal that would fund TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Coast Guard. But Senate Republicans have rejected the legislation seven times without funding for ICE, Booker said. He also bashed President Donald Trump for deploying ICE agents to U.S. airports to help TSA security screenings.

OK. Now look at the video.

What do you notice?

No one is there. There are no lines. There are no people waiting to board their plane to Iran or wherever they are headed. There are just a few gendarmes milling about, perhaps guarding the senator.

This is about ICE, not TSA. Republicans fully funded ICE through the end of Trump’s second presidency. Unable to screw ICE directly, Democrats tried to hold TSA agents hostage by refusing to pay them.

After a few weeks of this nonsense, Trump finally sent ICE in to help and the result was a return to a calm, cool, clean scene at the nation’s airports.

Nevertheless, Spartacus made an ass of himself, telling a few reporters at the Newark airport, “Donald Trump has brought chaos into our airport in New Jersey. This is his way of doing things. Chaos, cruelty and corruption that is visiting upon us now: It’s Donald Trump. Won’t fund the TSA and has brought ICE to our airport here.

“Get ICE out of our airports. It’s not good for our customers. It’s not good for our flyers.”

Now there is a very good reason why suddenly the check-in lines at the nation’s airports have shrunk like a certain part of George Costanza on Seinfeld.

ICE.

Democrats hate ICE so much that rumor has it that Joe Biden has switched from ice cream cones to plain cream in a cup.

They hate ICE because it is effective in deporting illegal aliens. Democrats like illegals because the border jumpers bring Democrats votes and drugs and federal dough. That’s all Democrats really needs.

On Thursday, the New York Times published a map of the drop in immigration population in every county in the nation from July 1, 2024, to July 1, 2025.

That covers just 6 months of Donald John Trump’s second presidency. Tom Homan deserves a million-dollar bonus.

Those percentage numbers are not high because the statistical base is small. No, the numbers reflect a big exodus.

The NYT story said:

Every metro area in the United States, in fact, experienced lower immigration rates during the year leading up to July 2025 compared with the previous year, according to new estimates released on Thursday by the Census Bureau. In about 75% of all counties, overall population growth—including immigration, domestic migration, births and deaths—either slowed or turned negative. Only 25% grew faster.

So illegal aliens were driving population growth.

In the 2024-2025 Census figures NYT cited, population growth in the USA was 0.5%—half of what it was in 2023-2024.

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The 2024–2025 period also marked the slowest annual growth rate since the early COVID-19 pandemic years.

NYT also reported:

In Webb County, Texas, which includes Laredo, net international migration dropped by about 95%. It gained fewer than 700 people total in the new estimates. San Diego County in California lost about 5,300 people. Net international migration fell to about 6,100, from about 18,000 in the previous year. In big metro areas, which have long sustained themselves through immigration, population growth also slowed or declined outright. Los Angeles, the country’s most populous county, experienced a loss of nearly 54,000 residents. In Miami-Dade County, the population shrank by more than 10,000 people, after growing by over 64,000 residents the year before. New York City also experienced a decline of about 12,200.

There go the votes. There go the drugs. There go the federal funds that are doled out based on population and school enrollment.

Now you know why Democrats fear ICE and will move hell and Earth (they cannot move heaven) to keep ICE from the voting precincts.

Which is why the Star-Ledger promoted Booker’s empty speech instead of reporting it.

But Trump ended the hostage situation Thursday night by telling Democrats he will pay the 65,000 TSA employees whether they like it or not.

The Radical Left Democrats, and their “Leader,” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, have made it very clear where they stand, and that is, ON THE SIDE OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, AND NOT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. They are refusing to fund Immigration Enforcement unless the Republicans agree to their Open Border Policies, which will never, ever happen again. They almost destroyed our Country, allowing 25 Million People to enter from Prisons, Mental Institutions, and Insane Asylums, those that are Drug Dealers, and thousands of Murderers, many of whom killed more than one person. Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do! Therefore, I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports. It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it! I want to thank our hardworking TSA Agents and also, ICE, for the incredible help they have given us at the Airports. I will not allow the Radical Left Democrats to hold our Country hostage any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Your move, Judge Boasberg.

— — —

Day 27 of Operation Epic Fury saw Trump postpone the end of his cease-fire until April 6 (a week from next Monday) on account of reign. To move negotiations along, the Trump administration is showing part of its hand to the American press.

Axios reported, “The Pentagon is developing military options for a final blow in Iran that could include the use of ground forces and a massive bombing campaign, according to two U.S. officials and two sources with knowledge.”

Axios listed the options:

Invading or blockading Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub. Invading Larak, an island that helps Iran solidify its control of the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic outpost hosts Iranian bunkers, attack craft that can blow up cargo ships and radars that monitor movements in the strait. Seizing the strategic island of Abu Musa and two smaller islands, which lie near the western entrance to the strait and are controlled by Iran but also claimed by the UAE. Blocking or seizing ships that are exporting Iranian oil on the eastern side of the Hormuz Strait.

Do all of them is my choice but I am only a Don and not The Donald.

Iran’s military also showed part of its hand by recruiting 12-year-olds. Well when you believe 9-year-old girls can be wives, it all makes sense.

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