Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
2h

“Nevertheless, Spartacus made an ass of himself…” That’s because he is always an ass, a perfect example of what almost every Democrat Senator is.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
2h

The only difference between cory booker and Maxine are that he speaks English. Cory may be dumber

Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture