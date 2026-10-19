Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
7d

I’m going to ask another question. Why did it take 17 years to decide to execute this POS? There is no question of his guilt since he was shot and made a paraplegic by the hero who stopped him from killing more soldiers. Vengeance is not necessarily a bad thing and being able to view justice finally carried out can perhaps put somewhat of an end to the psychological suffering of the survivors and the families of those who are gone. It’s yet another example of displaced compassion holding the criminals harmless and torturing the victims.

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John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
7d

While pig feed is a good choice, I think sliding him off the side of the deck in the Gulf of America, without any markers, fanfare, or service is appropriate. Let the dead, in this case, be forgotten without any grave site for anyone to visit for any reason. Good riddance to bad rubbish. AND, Army recruiters, evaluaters, etc., please pay more attention to those you bring into the great military of the United States of America.

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