Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 29

Trump understands something his critics keep missing: you can welcome a rival into your house and still drive a hard bargain. The dinner, the personal warmth, the showmanship all give him room to work. I admire that confidence. He can sit across from Xi, enjoy the conversation, and press for American workers to get the business. China’s coal commitments give that diplomacy a concrete purpose for mining communities. Don is right to applaud the approach. Trump makes American strength part of the conversation without spending the entire evening pounding the table. That takes nerve, preparation, and a feel for people. He has all three.

Reply
Share
30 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
Sep 29

Peggy Noonan. She’s the reason I canceled my WSJ subscription years ago. There was not one piece that she wrote even about the weather that she did not say something derogatory about DJT. Just saying.

Reply
Share
37 replies
223 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture