250 years ago this month, a woman in Boston sewed a flag that represents gays, straights, Christians, Jews, atheists, whites, blacks, slaves and others. Since then, much has changed politically. We became an independent nation. Lincoln freed the slaves. We replaced the circle of stars with a box of them. We added a bunch of stars and even had 15 stripes for a while.

No matter how many stars and stripes it may have, the Stars and Stripes forever bring us together.

55 years ago, gay people began holding Pride parades on June 28, 1970, to commemorate a riot at a gay bar in New York City. They had their own colorful flag, appropriating the rainbow—God’s covenant with Man—as their own.

Over the years, Pride grew into a month and became a multi-million dollar business as companies targeting liberals sponsored events. In 2019, Yahoo ran a list of 45 corporate sponsors of pride month.

The movement became international and added a few more flags, each one duller than the previous one.

The pandemic panic made the 2020 celebration more subdued, but the Pride people came back even larger than before.

Pride Month peaked in 2023. Nine percent of the Western World identified as LGBTQ.

Pride rally began promoting trannies. A few lesbians (like Martina Navratilova) and their supporters (like J.K. Rowling) protested but were dismissed as Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists—TERFs.

Comedian Paul Elia joked about the new duller flag replacing the rainbow.

He said, “It has like six additional colors that represent the transgender and nonbinary community. They had gay Pride outside my house, and I was watching everybody . . . waving it around . . . And then I saw some people with the old gay flag. Is that, like, the gay confederacy. What if there’s a gay civil war?”

Elia did not seem to notice the LGB without the T movement was underway as women who fought to promote girls sports opposed letting boys in drag invade the space.

Parents in liberal Loudoun County, Virginia, rebelled against the school board for arresting a father who spoke out against his daughter being raped in the girls’ room by a boy in drag. This ignited a pushback by parents across the country against their local school boards.

While school board members were cool with fourth-graders reading Gender Queer, they got upset if parents read the book aloud at school board meetings because children were present.

Down in Florida, fresh off his landslide re-election (he won by 19 points) Governor Ron DeSantis pushed legislation to keep teachers from talking about their sex lives to kindergarteners. Groomers labelled it the Don’t Say Gay bill. Parents asked, why are teachers saying gay in school?

Disney went to war with the governor, who gladly took on the state’s largest employer. Imagine a governor in Michigan taking on the car industry. Within a few months, Disney conceded and agreed to give up its autonomy.

The message was clear and corporate executives throughout the land noticed. What really got their attention was what Dylan Mulvaney, an actor pretending to be a girl, did to Bud Light. His paid endorsement of the beer lopped 25% off its sales immediately and permanently.

There was no organized boycott, which really scared the poop out of people. One in four Bud Light drinkers switched to another beer overnight.

By trying to expand the beer’s base to trannies, Bud Light lost the rednecks. I have lived in West Virginia long enough now to appreciate the importance of rednecks to this great nation.

LGBT has gone from a darling to coyote ugly this year as corporations gnaw their legs to escape the trap.

Newsweek asked, “What Happened to All the Corporate Pride Logos?”

It said, “In a notable shift from recent years, a number of blue-chip corporations and sports organizations are quietly scaling back their public-facing support for LGBTQ+ Pride Month in 2025.

“About 39% of corporate executives say their companies are reducing public Pride efforts this year, according to a recent survey from Gravity Research. That includes less frequent use of rainbow-themed logos, fewer social media posts and scaled-back sponsorships of Pride events.”

Judd Legum and his Popular Information site credited Trump for the change in its piece, “19 companies pulling back their support for Pride.”

The story said, “The corporate pullback has left several Pride parades short on cash. NYC Pride faces a $750,000 budget gap after losing corporate sponsors. Pride parades in San Francisco and Kansas City are each about $200,000 short. Smaller parades are faring even worse. Eve Keller, co-president of USA Prides, a network of parade organizations, said that ‘rural Prides are down 70% to 90% when compared to the average year.’ ”

The companies dropping Pride include Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light), Disney and Pepsi.

Cynthia Nixon, a star of Sex and the City, spun as a good thing the abandonment by corporate America.

Share

Speaking at a Pride event yesterday, she said, “We’ve really come a long way in 20 years, on-screen and off screen, and I don’t know about you, but I’m not planning to go back. And I read in The Advocate that I think 14 corporate sponsors have dropped out of Pride this year. And four out of the platinum sponsors, which means corporations that give $175,000 or more, four out of five of them have dropped out.

“And I just want to say bigger isn’t always better, and that, for me, Pride the last few years has just gotten a little sanitized and corporatized. And I think we don’t need these people coming in and trying to steal our glitter and our glory and our spotlight. At a time like this, we need it to be us and the people who really care about us and want to fight for us.”

LGBT does not care about her. She should know that because she felt the backlash against her when she dared say that being a lesbian was a choice.

This cost her support when she ran for governor of New York against Grabby Andy Cuomo.

By the way, in her new TV show, Nixon seduces a lesbian nun. That’s only been done a million times now. Try having a Muslim minister as a homosexual. Call him a gayatollah. Better load up on life insurance first.

The older I get, the more I realize that Nixon was right about so many things. President Nixon, not the silly actress.

Readers have to understand that Pride is not about gays or even trannies. The goal of LGBT and whatever other letters they may add is to disrupt society. Trannies have replaced biology with ideology. The goal is to have ideology replace everything. Look how progressive churches have replaced theology with ideology.

Betsy Ross gave us one flag. Forget pride. What America really needs is a Humility Month. I am sure Abe Lincoln would agree.

Share

Leave a comment