Hey, Bud Light, I found your new spokeswoman.

We really should thank Dylan Mulvaney for bringing Americans back to their senses. He is an actor who appeared in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon by the creators of South Park. No sequel called Koran is planned.

OK, he’s gay but not stupid. He pretended to transition into a girl and racked up easily a million bucks by endorsing fashion and beauty brands Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty, Haus Labs and CeraVe, as well as Crest and InstaCart.

That seems OK because drag queens buy a lot of makeup and whatnot.

But he lost the endorsement gigs when he crossed the Ruby Slipperscon and endorsed Bud Light. Instantly, a quarter of its customers bailed. This was a terrible idea. How do I know?

CNN reported, “Bud Light’s inclusive ad campaigns are good for business, experts say.”

We no longer call them retards. We call them experts.

The story said:

Company X introduces marketing campaign that touches on Y, a cultural issue some people oppose. Group Z lashes out on social media. Rinse. Repeat.

It happens again and again: Nike and social-justice advocate Colin Kaepernick. M&M’s and female “spokescandies.” And last week, Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser Busch were targeted by singer Kid Rock and others after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and influencer, in its marketing.

The phrase “get woke go broke,” employed by some conservatives on social media, suggests that brands which employ inclusive campaigns are angering a significant enough portion of consumers to lead to a material drop in sales. But experts say that inclusive campaigns are, in fact, often lucrative for businesses, serving as an important tool to reach key demographics.

For Bud Light in particular, reaching a new audience is crucial, Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, said in a recent Make Yourself at Home podcast interview.

“If we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light,” she said in a interview posted to YouTube in March, before the current wave of anti-trans backlash. Bud Light had “been in decline for a really long time,” she said.

Her strategy lost 25% to 30% of the company’s customers. The CEO should have canned her a day after the fiasco began, but he kept her on because she said she was the first woman VP of beer.

Suddenly, corporate America discovered that there is a price to be paid for virtue signaling because one pronoun person’s inclusion is another man’s exclusion.

Last summer, Robby Starbuck—an activist and maker of videos—began ending DEI programs at major companies. He began with companies whose customer base is conservative.

Tractor Supply (stores) was the first target followed by, in order, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Brown-Forman (booze), Lowe’s, Ford, Molson Coors, Caterpillar, Toyota, Walmart and Boeing. He started from the right and moved to the left.

The movement to end lefty nonsense began with DeSantis taking on Florida’s biggest employer, Disney.

DeSantis pushed a bill banning elementary school teachers from talking about sex in class. Critics billed the bill as Don’t Say Gay, which begs the question: why are we talking about gay sex to kids?

Disney challenged the law. Disney lost. DeSantis took away its exemption to local laws and taxes. Its board of directors fired its CEO for that. He also approved of DEI remakes of classic movies as well DEI-ing its Star Wars and Marvel franchises blew away billions of dollars.

The election of President Trump brought sanity to the marketplace. He’s ended the government paying for tranny surgery for kids. He’s killing DEI programs left and well, left.

This June, corporations abandoned their support of Gay Pride month. Trump’s administration banned gay flags and abandoned Gay Pride altogether.

CBS reported, “This was also the first year since 1999 without a Pride collection from Nike, which was historically a vocal ally. The company found itself facing criticism over a collaboration with Mulvaney leading up to Pride in 2023 and said it was turning its focus this year toward programming and ongoing support for the LGBTQ community in place of its traditional apparel line.”

When you’ve lost Nike, you’ve lost it all.

Which brings me to Sydney Sweeney, a blond and blue-eyed actress with a large bosom. American Eagle, a maker of blue jeans. This is a throwback to using skin to sell jeans. Even Gloria Vanderbilt (Anderson Cooper’s mom) used Brook Shields to peddle jeans.

The Sweeney ads use a great jeans/great genes pun. This has lefty loons screaming Nazi. MSNBC whined:

This week, American Eagle, which brought us baby tees and low-rise denim in the aughts, debuted an advertisement campaign starring actor Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney, 27, is featured doing all sorts of Americana things in her American Eagle denim—like leaning over the hood of a white Mustang or lying on the floor holding a long-haired German shepherd puppy. At the end of each video, an off-screen voice speaks over blocky letters declaring that Sweeney—blonde, blue-eyed and white—“has great jeans.”

German shepherd! That’s the telltale sign of Nazism.

But Kurt Schlichter tweeted, “Really disappointed. We traditional, patriotic Americans backed up Sydney Sweeney when they called her a Nazi, and then she had to go and invade Poland.”

The first reply was “She can Blitzkrieg my Low country anytime.”

Jarvis tweeted, “Sydney Sweeney is elite race car driver Elizabeth Fastrubber BUT can she win the season title and become a master grand champion? Find out this fall only in theaters—it’s MASTER RACE!

The replies were entertaining, “I hear she’s going to play the White Power Ranger in the remake.”

And there was “Sydney Sweeney is a probate lawyer in a courtroom battle over her client’s deceased lover’s estate as conniving distant relatives try unsuccessfully to declare him intestate. This December: TRIUMPH OF THE WILL.”

All of the responses had AI-generated illustrations of her acting in those roles.

USA Today reacted differently, declaring, “Move over, Kendall Jenner, there’s a new tone-deaf ad starlet in town.”

Nothing is more tone-deaf than the American daily newspaper in the 21st century. I live in West Virginia, which has gone for Trump three times. The local paper alienates 70% of the state by running nothing but anti-Trump screeds.

The world has changed. I trust that Miss Sweeney was well-compensated. We shall see how many pairs of pants she sells, but she has liberals crying, which is good enough for me.

