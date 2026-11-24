Just the facts. From the New York Times podcast hostess Lulu Garcia-Navarro interviewed Hakeem Jeffries.

Garcia-Navarro: “Do you imagine sitting down across, you know, with Stephen Miller? I mean, he is now the chief of staff.” Jeffries: “No.” Garcia-Navarro: “No. Really? No.” Jeffries: “I’ve made clear that Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist. Why would I deal with him at this point in time? This is the architect, the architect of Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine. And there’s cruelty associated with that. There’s chaos. In fact, there’s death associated with what’s taken place. We’ve seen that.”

Instead of demanding to know what makes Miller a stone-cold racist. Garcia-Navarro asked, “Are you going to boycott, though? I mean, are you going to have somebody else?”

Jeffries always describes Miller as racist but no one in the press demands proof. That should not be difficult for Jeffries given that Miller has been a public figure ever since he stood up to the mob demanding 46 white Duke lacrosse players be jailed after a black stripper accused them of gangraping her.

They didn’t go to jail. They were cleared only because one of the three actually charged had a family that could afford a good lawyer.

Jeffries calls Miller a racist because he disagrees with Trump’s policies, particularly on illegal immigration. Trump’s policies of just deporting illegal aliens mirrors Clinton and Obama, but since then, Democrats have changed their minds and now support open border. So if you disagree with Democrats, you must be racist because so many Democrats are black.

Got that?

Common Cause, a longtime leftist mouthpiece, listed the “Top 5 Most Awful Things You Need to Know About Stephen Miller.”

No. 1 was “Miller was the chief architect of the Trump Administration ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, which led to the forced separation of thousands of children from their parents at the southern border.”

In 2018, Democrats used photos to show kids in cages!!!

AP sheepishly admitted afterward, “The photos, taken by The Associated Press, were from 2014, during the Obama administration, but were presented by liberal activists as if they showed the effects of Trump’s immigration policy now.”

No. 2 was “During Trump’s first term, leaked emails revealed that Miller frequently shared white nationalist talking points and publications, including content from VDARE and the Camp of the Saints—a notoriously racist and anti-immigrant novel embraced by far-right extremists.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center characterized Miller’s communications as ‘open white nationalism.’ Over 100 members of Congress called for his resignation; however, Trump stood behind him along with many of the GOP.”

The SPLC gave millions to klansmen and other hate groups. The totally nonpartisan Common Cause failed to mention that. Andy Rooney wonders why that is.

No. 3 was “In 2023, Miller’s legal group, America First Legal, filed a complaint accusing Kellogg’s of ‘politicizing and sexualizing its products’ simply for releasing a Pride-themed Pop-Tarts box and featuring RuPaul’s image on Cheez-Its. That’s the kind of manufactured outrage Miller uses to push his far-right agenda. His rhetoric directly fuels discrimination and violence against already vulnerable groups.”

Having Tony the Tiger say “They’re Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay” was a tad much. However, gay Pop Tarts describes every boy band since the Beatles.

No. 4 was “During his first term in the White House, Miller routinely collaborated with anti-immigration hate groups like the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Center for Immigration Studies, both of which have deep ties to white nationalist ideologies.”

The ties are so deep that Common Cause could cite not a one.

Finally, No. 5 was “Miller’s inflammatory tone isn’t new, it dates back to his days at Duke University, where he penned right-wing columns attacking diversity, tolerance, and liberalism. In one article, he mocked Duke’s efforts toward inclusion, calling the school’s climate a shameful deficiency.”

That is an odd way of describing a student who stood up for 46 men falsely accused of rape by one woman. But in America, civil rights groups pick and chose whose rights they defend. Who deserves the presumption of innocence according to liberals? Illegal aliens? Yes. Drug runners on the open seas? Yes. White boys in college? No.

Miller was unequivocable in his support of the team, which 88 professors (many of them from the black studies and sociology crowd) seized the accusations as an opportunity to wring white guilt out of the false accusation.

When the facts came out, the facts proved Miller correct. The left will never forgive him.

The lesson from Duke should be that we are handing a very powerful weapon to people when we allow them to arbitrarily brand and discredit anyone they disagree with as racist. But Duke happened 20 years ago and the lesson has not been passed along to another generation.

Jeffries is unafraid to wield that power unimpaired by the facts because none in the press dare question a black man—unless he is a conservative.

On August 20, 2021, Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith published an opinion piece, “Larry Elder is the black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned” during the California gubernatorial recall election.

While Jeffries is sure to make history and be promoted to Speaker of the House as the first fully communist Speaker, in part because of his race, Chuck Schumer looks to be demoted from Democrat Senate leader because of his age and his religion.

Actor Mark Ruffalo let the cat out of the bag, tweeting, “Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice , we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties. Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests, nor throws a blind eye to the hard realties we face today. Van Hollen has showed he is willing to face these difficult times with the law, with integrity and the strength and spirit to fight the social and moral corruption that has set in with age old presumptions and the comfort that comes with unchecked power over decades. We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen. Schumer. We can only gain more justice and freedom. Put pressure on your senators. Now is the time. Keep the momentum of this election going. Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside.”

Does “we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties” apply to Muslims?

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Of course not. In adopting the Democrat Socialists of America as their policymakers, Democrats have accepted the antisemitism that goes with communism.

Ironically, the commies ignore the more than $1.5 million Jeffries has collected from AIPAC.

Jeffries ain’t the brightest bulb in the shed. His take on Jensen Huang getting back in the saddle as CEO of Nvidia was breathtakingly insipid.

The race -baiting speaker-in-waiting does not see the irony in the communist Democrat Party ragging on the CCP. And he does not see the irony in his party’s anti-AI position trying to prevent the export of AI technology to Red China.

People call Jeffries the Temu Obama for good reason because Obama used the shield of anti-racism to stop critics. Reporters never challenged him on this, not even Fox News.

Perhaps Stephen Miller will when it comes to Nancy Junior. If so, may Miller succeed as he did at Duke.

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