The New York Giants upset the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL game in 2007. The next day, someone took a clip from the German movie Der Untergang—in English, Downfall—and used it to create a mockery that is an Internet legend that has been copied to cover many a similar, if inconsequential, devastating loss.

In the scene, Hitler receives the bad news that Berlin is about to fall. The war is over and Hitler just breaks down.

Actor Bruno Ganz did such a brilliant job that his performance became a meme because he captured the pathos of a pathological villain in a manner that cheers any human being with a soul.

The war in Europe ended 3 1/2 years after Hitler foolishly declared war on the United States after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. FDR took up the challenge and America soon was fighting a two-ocean war.

What if Trump were in charge? Imagine the meeting on the day after Christmas 1941 his few remaining officers briefed Hitler. General Alfred Jodl, Chief of the Operations Staff, and General Hans Krebs, Chief of the Army General Staff, began the briefing.

Krebs: President Trump has bombed Berlin, Berchtesgaden and Eva Braun’s dog’s doghouse. Hitler: Steiner’s assault will bring it under control. Krebs: (anxious) My Führer, Steiner . . . Jodl: . . . is dead. Hitler: Well, Hermann Göring can get the Luftwaffe to counter-attack. Krebs: (anxious) My Führer, Göring . . . Jodl: . . . is dead. Hitler: Hans Jeschonnek? Jodl: Dead. Hitler: Albert Kesselring? Jodl: Dead. Hitler: Hugo Sperrle? Jodle: Dead. Hitler: Is Rommel still alive? Krebs: Yes, my Führer! Jodl: But he’s in North Africa. Hitler: How did all my generals die? Jodl: Trump sent a dozen bombers from St. Louis. They wiped them all out. Hitler: What happened to my air defense? Jodl: They bombed that too. Hitler: Well, send the Luftwaffe. Jodl: They bombed most of our planes. Hitler: What about my Navy? Jodl: Trump turned our battleships into submarines that will never surface again. Hitler: (expression remains exactly the same for a few seconds, pulls glasses shakingly) The following men will stay here: Keitel, Jodl, Krebs and Burgdorf. (Everybody exits except for the aforementioned generals) Hitler: (exploding) Who the hell attacks on Christmas Day? Jodl: Americans. They have been doing it since 1776. Hitler: How did our radar fail? How did our Navy fail? What happened to the intelligence? How can I win this war without an air force or a navy? So this is what it has come to. The military has been lying to me! Everybody has been lying to me, even the SS! Our generals are just a bunch of contemptible, disloyal COWARDS! Burgdorf: My Führer, I can’t permit you to insult the soldiers! Hitler: THEY ARE COWARDS, TRAITORS AND FAILURES! Burgdorf: My Führer, this is outrageous! Hitler: Our generals are the scum of the German people! (throws pencil on his desk) Not a shred of honor! They call themselves generals! Years spent at the military academy just to learn how to hold a knife and fork! For years, the military has hindered my plans! They’ve put every kind of obstacle in my way! And what I should have done was liquidate all the high-ranking officers, just like Stalin! (Hitler sits down) Hitler: I never attended an academy, and yet, (thumping his chest) I have conquered Europe all by myself. Traitors! I’ve been betrayed and deceived from the very beginning! What a monstrous betrayal of the German people but all those traitors will pay. They’ll pay with their own blood. They shall drowning their own blood! Jodl: Most of them already have. Hitler: My orders have fallen on deaf ears. Under these circumstances, I am no longer able to lead. It’s over. The war is lost. But gentlemen, if you believe I am going to leave Berlin, you are seriously mistaken. I’d rather blow my brains out. Do whatever you like.

Such a situation could not happen in Iran because the first thing Trump did was to kill the ayatollah.

Of course, we lacked the equipment to make it possible to destroy the Nazis in less than a month

But recent presidents have had the technology and failed to use it.

Trump had the technology and used it. Decades of Mossad moles inside Iran tracked down the ayatollah and when Trump confirmed where the ayatollah would be, Trump sent in the B-2s.

In the past 11 years, the military has spent a trillion dollars on research and development. We also spent a trillion on food stamps but got a better return on investment with the Pentagon.

Trump has weapons he hasn’t used because he does not want to tip our adversaries off to what secret weapons we have.

But Trump also had the will. Biden didn’t. He surrendered Afghanistan rather than negotiate an honorable withdrawal. The blood of 13 GIs is on his hands.

As for Obama, he is a traitorous Marxist who is secretly gay and Muslim. He financed Iran’s terrorism, its development of its ICBMs and its pursuit of nuclear warheads.

You cannot compare the Islamic Republic to the Nazis. I can. They are just as anti-Semitic, just as callous to their countrymen and just as self-delusional.

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