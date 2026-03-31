Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jack's avatar
Jack
1h

Are the Muslim clerics getting tired of losing? Trump said we will win so much, we will get tired of winning. I’m not tired of winning yet.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

Hitler’s War on the Jews indirectly led to the reincarnation of the Jewish state and his own downfall. The Iranian Mullahs war on the Jewish State has also now led to their own destruction with the unbridled assistance of America and DJT. Lessons from history FAFO when you try it with America and Israel.

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