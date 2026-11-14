ITEM 1: Georgia elected eight black women to state office on Election Day. Lydia Powell, the incoming State School Superintendent, said she wants to declare war on testing in schools, says they “stressing out teachers.”

A fellow named LeFleur on Twitter replied, “Maybe if we’d teach the children how to read, write and do math they could pass the tests with out teachers stressing about it.”

ITEM 2: The incoming insurance commissioner, Keisha Sean Waites, called for banning use of credit scores and ZIP codes in setting premiums: “Those things have nothing to do with calculating your risk as it relates to your insurance premiums.”

While she’s at it, why not ignore DUIs and the age of the driver?

ITEM 3: Mike Pence is considering a 2028 presidential run.

I’m 73. I might try out for the Cleveland Guardians come spring.

ITEM 4: Bernie Sanders called for raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour.

Call it the $50 Big Mac Act.

ITEM 5: Breaking 911 tweeted, “A twice-deported illegal alien allegedly claimed he had a bomb and tried to storm the cockpit of a United Airlines flight from Newark to New Orleans, prompting an in-flight hijacking alert.”

OK, with an $11 billion a year budget, TSA still cannot stop a hijacker. But it can keep you from carrying 101 milliliters of shampoo instead of the 100 maximum. You may think of it as a silly milliliter longer but this is serious stuff in the airport security bureaucracy.

Frisk, repeat.

ITEM 6: Earlier this week, Mark R. Levin took to Twitter to complain about his AOL mail account not working. People mocked him mercilessly for still using AOL.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “My AOL email is back and working great. How’s it going with Microsoft Outlook email users?”

Miss Me Yet?

ITEM 7: CNN reported, “Chris Van Hollen launches challenge against Chuck Schumer to lead Senate Democrats.”

Democrats take out the trash. Republicans don’t. OK, Democrats replace the trash with more trash, but at least it is fresh trash.

ITEM 8: NBC reported, “A Justice Department official called on Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Wednesday to preserve documents related to what he claims is harassment of citizens during Blumenthal’s investigation into White House ballroom donors, threatening significant legal consequences if he does not comply.”

Only Democrats are dumb enough to consider donating money to the government a crime.

ITEM 9: Dave Chappelle told an audience, “I feel f–ked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly but, I feel better.”

Chappelle need not worry. He’s a Muslim and Will Smith never goes to his shows.

ITEM 10: El Salvador sent some troops into Haiti as part of a UN team trying to tame the slave colony that overthrew the French 200 years ago and discovered slaves cannot run a government.

Gangbangers kidnapped four Salvadorans. Bukele sent in 3,000 troops and robots to find the men—and to blow up gang leaders.

El Salvador. Doing the job so Americans will not have to.

ITEM 11: Nvidia’s married CEO banged a Chinese honeypot and one of his corporate officers. This forced him to resign. The scandal already cost the company to lose $1.5 trillion in market cap (value).

Here’s an idea. Add A to the LGBTQ+ alphabet and make side chicks a legal right.

Meanwhile, Reshef Shay tweeted, “Embarrassment in Israel: None of Nvidia’s CEO’s mistresses is a Mossad agent.”

ITEM 12: Congratulations to Taylor Frazier McCollum for stopping construction of a $5 billion data center on the site of the abandoned Landover Mall in Prince George’s County, Maryland, which closed in 2002.

She suggested they build a trampoline park instead. Not to fat shame the small buffalo, but since they don’t use steel to make trampolines, I don’t think she’ll ever be on one.

Does Red China pay these activists in cash or direct deposit?

ITEM 13: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has to live on a military base because of death threats.

He said, “One of the reasons I had to move is because the Wall Street Journal printed a photo of my house the day I bought it that has geo-locate on it! In a highly irresponsible way, the editor, we pleaded with her not to print the location of my house, she did anyway.”

Have the IRS audit that editor.

ITEM 14: I’m only posting this because Piers Morgan called it disgusting.

Arynne Wexler.

ITEM 15: Hot Air reported, “Ilhan Omar Is in Real Trouble, and She Knows It.”

Old: No excitement without an indictment.

New: No gloat till she’s back on the boat.

ITEM 16: United Airlines CEO said in a new interview, “Wi-Fi is the No. 1 reason that people pick an airline flight. I think it’s the biggest near-term competitive advantage that we’ve ever had in United’s 100-year history. And it really is something that’s causing customers to try United because they want Starlink.”

Here I thought where the plane was going was the chief reason. So much for the cliche location, location, location.

ITEM 17: Wid Lyman tweeted, “Nearly 80,000 people are at risk of losing their housing due to a new HUD rule. Public housing residents must now provide proof of citizenship or eligible immigration status.”

Large or small, evict them all.

ITEM 18: Mufti Mamdani gave press passes to Luigi Mangione fangirls—and I don’t mean just the New York Times. He’s on trial for assassinating Brian Thompson, United Health’s CEO.

Purple hair dye must rot braincells.

ITEM 19: Donald Tusk tweeted, “Our next race is the AI race. By joining forces, Europe gains much more scale, power and influence. By coordinating our efforts, we can all be 27 times more productive, access 27 times more services and speed up our growth. This unified scale is exactly where the US and China are winning over us. First, let’s set up leading research institutes for AI. Second, let’s translate research into industrial capacity. Third, let’s make the 28 regime work. Let’s stop funding our ambitions separately, work together and secure Europe’s place in the AI revolution.”

Poland’s PM is the biggest Polish joke ever.

ITEM 20: The FBI arrested former CIA Director John Brennan’s 40-year-old son, Kyle, on one charges of transportation of child sexual abuse material.

88 images.

At least one involved a toddler.

His iPhone did not get the Hunter Biden treatment.

ITEM 21: NBC reported, “Much of the air traffic across the U.S. was suddenly shut down Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said it couldn’t be a computer virus because the FBI still uses punchcards and terrorist coders don’t know FORTRAN.

ITEM 22: U.S. wholesale inflation reached 6.5% last month.

Good thing I only buy retail.

ITEM 23: Politico reported, “White House staffers can no longer meet with lobbyists without prior approval, new memo says.”

Trump is shutting down a multi-billion dollar industry in Washington. The K in K Street will be silent.

SWEET TWEETS THIS WEEK.

This is how we do things.

New car blues.

Why we miss Norm.

Grampa.

Peter O’Toole’s epitaph.

John Cleese goes there.

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