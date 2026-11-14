Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
9h

Item 3

Who would listen to Mike Pence about anything?

Who would be dumb enough to believe him?

Reply
Share
12 replies
Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
9h

So we seem to have a unique opportunity here with the traitor, Brennan.

Let’s make his son our leverage. Put him in a “CIA” interrogation room, with Daddy as an observer. How much would Daddy be able to take before he starts spilling his guts??

My prediction, he would let his son die before turning on his masters. That’s what pieces of sh*t do.

In fact, we should let Kash and his/our DOJ start water-boarding these asshats. Much better TV than a firing squad execution. Although I would have tuned in for that as well.

Peace to all of my fellow Surber-ite patriots. GOD has our back, but like the children of Israel, we have turned our backs on him and we now will be in the wilderness for some time until we get right with our LORD.

May GOD Alimighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and the remaking patriots of this Nation.

APS

Reply
Share
9 replies by Don Surber and others
180 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.