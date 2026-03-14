Don Surber

Don Surber

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
8h

Valerie Jarrett gets $740,000 per year from the foundation. Not too shabby for a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Oops. ABC just canceled my show

And that Mr. Surber made my day. Thank you.

A great review for a pretty good week.

Hopefully the Swinging Dicks can perform or testify for Justice DEI Hire. Then they can point to the differences between men and women

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
8h

Carville has now morphed into Cajun Skeletor.

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