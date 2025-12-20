Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
15h

#13 - Rhode Island cops couldn’t find a needle in a Joann Fabrics Store.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Don Surber and others
JC86Pilot's avatar
JC86Pilot
15h

Another brilliant subscription appeal:

MSM rates his statement: Liar, liar pants on fire. Your nose is longer than a telephone wire. Please subscribe.

Well done Don!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
217 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture