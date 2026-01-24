ITEM 1: Ace of Spades reported, “Justice D-E-I Cites Black Codes, Which Stripped Post-Civil-War Blacks of Right to Bear Arms As Good Law In Order to Justify Endless Gun Control.”

Hawai’i has a gun law that violates the Constitution. It argued to the court that because it was once a kingdom, it does not have to obey the Second Amendment.

Democrats live in Bizarro America.

As foretold by Superman 60 years ago.

ITEM 2: Donald Trump averted World War 3 when Denmark acquiesced to his demand that the Danes give the USA something in return for defending that Glacier on the Sea known as Greenland.

This is like the fourth World War 3 he averted in the last year alone.

ITEM 3: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Investigation launched into Rep. Ilhan Omar’s skyrocketing family wealth. Republicans seek to find out how Omar’s husband’s bank account allegedly went from $42 to $25,000,000.”

Nancy played the stock market. The Brother Lover went where the money is—federal social programs.

Share

ITEM 4: RFK JR: “An extensive meta-review found there is no evidence the flu vaccine prevents hospitalization or death.”

VACCINE EXPERT PAUL OFFIT: “That wasn’t what they found! They concluded our data are not good enough to say whether this influenza vaccine prevented hospitalization or death.”

Offit is asking who are you going to believe, me or me?

ITEM 5: Douglas Macgregor tweeted, “EU now considering creating a new military alliance with Ukraine without the United States.”

The Cleveland Browns want them to because then the Deshaun Watson deal would no longer be the worst trade ever. Trading the USA for Ukraine would be.

ITEM 6: Lufthansa has suspended all flights to Tehran through the end of March.

Well, so much for the New York Times reviving its luxury tours of Iran.

ITEM 7: NYT reported, “Mexico sent 37 people accused of being criminal operatives to the United States on Tuesday, the latest apparent bid to alleviate pressure from President Trump to do more to combat the powerful groups smuggling drugs across the border.”

So Trump was right when he said Mexico is not sending its best.

ITEM 8: Fox tweeted:

REPORTER: A local school district here is alleging ICE agents detained a 5-year-old after preschool on Tuesday. Are you proud of how your administration is conducting this immigration crackdown? JD VANCE: I actually saw this terrible story while I was coming to Minneapolis. I see this story and I am a father of a 5-year-old actually, 5-year-old little boy, I think to myself oh my God this is terrible how did we arrest a 5-year-old? Well I do a little bit more follow-up research and what I find is that the 5-year-old was not arrested—that his dad was an illegal alien, and then when they went to arrest his illegal alien father, the father ran. So the story is that ‘ICE detained a 5-year-old.’ Well, what are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a 5-year-old child freeze to death?

His mother refused to take him. ICE provided more daycare in Minneapolis than the Quality Learing Center.

ITEM 9: Sasha Stone reported that Bruce Springsteen’s biopic “was the flop heard round the world.”

It ain’t his politics. His music just sucks. “Hey, little girl, is your daddy home? Did he go away and leave you all alone? I got a bad desire” is creepy. Small wonder he is a Democrat.

Leave a comment

ITEM 10: Breitbart reported, “Wells Fargo Moves Wealth Headquarters to Florida as Financial Firms Flee Blue States.”

Founded during the Gold Rush. Moved during the Newsom Bust.

ITEM 11: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Barron Trump is being credited with saving a woman’s life after she was being attacked by her ex-boyfriend in the UK, according to Metro.”

He was at Mar-a-Lago two days before the inauguration when he got the call from his friend. He called the London Police who arrested the boyfriend who is a mixed martial arts fighter.

ITEM 12: Fox reported, “DHS website traffic surges 68% as thousands use Trump’s self-deportation app for voluntary departure.”

Thousands? I want millions.

ITEM 13: WLT reported, “House Committee Votes To Hold Clintons In Contempt Of Congress.”

The feeling is mutual.

ITEM 14: Democrat Congressman Dave Min said, “I’m very troubled by this criminal contempt motion. I have deep concerns that this looks like a political witch hunt against Trump’s critics, that it will be referred to the Department of Justice. Bringing criminal charges against a former president of the United States would be a very serious matter.”

Standing up for the Clintons is like standing up for the Ceaușescus.

ITEM 15: Dr. Maalouf tweeted, “20-year-old French feminist activist Yona Faedda has been detained and placed in police custody after giving an interview on the rise of radical Islam in France and saying it poses a threat to women.”

L’Iran n’est pas le seul countreè appliquer oh-la-law Sharia.

ITEM 16: CBS reported, “Finnish President Alexander Stubb offered a rare personal glimpse of President Trump off the world stage, telling CBS News that Trump is very good on the golf course, saying his drives are consistently in the fairway. Stubb also noted that Trump’s among the few golfers he knows who can shoot under his age, calling that feat impressive.”

So what? I bowl below my age.

ITEM 17: Trump tweeted, “James Woods is 100% correct! All the violence in Minneapolis including Don Lemon storming a Baptist church is all a distraction to stop us from talking about the real scandal which is the fraud going on in that state by Democrats trying to hold power.”

Imagine the reaction if David Duke stormed a black church.

ITEM 18: President Trump sued JP Morgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion for de-banking him for political reasons after the Senate approved making FJB president.

A bank spokesman denied this saying, “ JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons. We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company.”

I wonder if they de-banked Obama and Biden when Trump returned, you know for legal and regulatory reasons but not political reasons.

ITEM 19: Kash Patel tweeted, “Axios just reported the lowest murder rate since 1900, down 20% from 2024, and somehow forgot to mention President Trump or the historic results of this FBI.”

He misspelled ICE.

ITEM 20: CNN reported, “Qatari jet-turned-Air Force One expected to be delivered this summer, Air Force say.”

Another 747? President Surber gets a B-2. Not as roomy but nobody sees you coming.

ITEM 21: Prime Minister Takaichi has dissolved the House of Representatives. Japan will hold an election on February 8.

An election in 16 days—or half as long as it took California to count the presidential votes in 2020. Newsom speeded the counting up to 28 days in 2024.

ITEM 22: As you are shoveling snow this weekend remember to say a little prayer for Miami where temperatures will hit 82°on Sunday.

Global warming is real.

ITEM 23: PJ Media reported, “A nurse who hoped that Donald Trump‘s White House press secretary would suffer a severe injury during childbirth is no longer employed. This is good news, because someone who wishes grave harm on political opponents should not be treating mothers and babies.”

Maybe the fired woman should consider a new career as a host on The View.

ITEM 24: Carnac the Magnificent said, “The wedding is off.”

What is the impact of the FBI arresting Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding for heading a billion-dollar drug cartel?

ITEM 25: Zero Hedge reported, “Trump wins again or rather, Europe caves again. On Friday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced into an abrupt and humiliating retreat after his plan for the Chagos Islands detonated backlash in Washington.

“Starmer had been preparing to ram the controversial legislation through the House of Lords on Monday, only for the bill to be yanked late Friday on growing fears it could unravel a 60-year-old US-UK treaty, which is the foundational Cold War-era deal that allows the U.S. to operate the Diego Garcia military base on the Chagos Islands, or what’s known as the British Indian Ocean Territory.”

The Brits were going to give the islands to Mauritius.

Trump’s doing better with the British Parliament than he is the Republican Congress.

ITEM 26: The Washington Post reported, “5,500-year-old DNA shows syphilis was rooted in the Americas before Columbus.”

No wonder they called them Navajos.

FINALLY, Michele Tafoya tweeted, “For years, I walked the sidelines when the stakes were the highest, and that job taught me how leadership really works. I’m running for U.S. Senate to bring that experience to Washington and deliver the real results Minnesota deserves.”

Mark Joseph Boyle tweeted, “I don’t know this woman, nor am I familiar with her politics. But the ‘I was an NFL sideline reporter, so I’m qualified to be your senator’ approach strikes me as an insult to voter intelligence.”

He broadcasts Indiana Pacers basketball games.

If she wins the Republican primary she will face the incumbent, Tina Smith.

Before entering politics, Smith worked in marketing at General Mills and served as vice president of external affairs at Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

She was elected after Al Franken resigned. He was a comedian and Air America talk show host before entering politics.

Chuck Schumer graduated from Harvard and its law school. He passed the Bar, ran for office, and never stopped running.

What should insult voters in Minnesota is some guy in Indiana saying a person in his occupation is unqualified to represent them.

But they wrote off Donald Trump as just a reality show host, didn’t they?

Lincoln was just a country lawyer.

Eisenhower was just a soldier.

Jimmy Carter was just a peanut farmer.

OK, they were right about that last guy.

Share

Leave a comment