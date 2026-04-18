Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
2h

Megan Kelley: The chances are greater than zero that at 55 she's having hormone issues which are making her crazy. A buddy of mine told me his wife wanted him to plant a tree in their driveway. Menopause.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
2h

re: "Well, when you are 55, a woman half your age may seem like an infant."

Or a competitor - one who holds all cards - including some big ones.

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