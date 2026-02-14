ITEM 1: Zero Hedge reported, “India’s Coal Use Could Double By 2050.”

As AI takes over coding, people are losing their jobs. Learn to coal mine.

ITEM 2: Joey Mannarino tweeted, “Italy has just overtaken Japan and become the fourth-largest exporter of goods in the world. Only China, the United States and Germany are beating it now in terms of exports.”

Don’t Bogart that spa-ghetti. Pasta over to me.

ITEM 3: Earth.com reported, “Bizarre video shows humanoid robots preparing for border patrol duties between China and Vietnam.”

Should we tell Chairman Xi?

Nyah.

ITEM 4: Ed Morrissey reported, “NFL Halftime Show Lost 9.6 Million Viewers.”

Don’t worry. Kid Rock and TPUSA found them.

ITEM 5: LGBTQ Nation bemoaned, “More than half of Fortune 500 companies dropped out of a critical LGBTQ+ survey this year.”

No one wants to be Bud Light, the Old Maid in the Marketing Deck of Cards.

ITEM 6: CNN reported, “PepsiCo, the maker of popular brands like Doritos, Lays and Cheetos, is slashing the price of its snacks by up to 15% in response to customer complaints that they have become too expensive.”

Especially now that food stamps no longer pays for them in many states.

ITEM 7: Ivanka Reese tweeted, “Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has confirmed he won’t be attending the Governors dinner at the White House. Should be enough food for everyone now.”

If it only saves one cow’s life, his boycott is worth it.

ITEM 8: Leslie Eastman reported, “Potomac Sewage 9,900% Error: DC’s DEI‑Focused Water Authority Can’t Count E. coli.”

Shit happens.

Especially when you hire DEI people who don’t know shit.

ITEM 9: CNBC reported, “A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., declined a request by prosecutors to indict two Democrat U.S. senators, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin, on charges of seditious conspiracy.”

It is kinda hard to bring people to justice if the grand juries are rigged. Right, Jimmy the Unindicted Weasel Comey?

ITEM 10: NBC sobbed, “About 400 people, including children and U.S. citizens, were detained for four hours while being denied food and water in the raid, according to the lawsuit.”

Spoiler alert: The U.S. citizens were the children of the illegals born here.

ITEM 11: Seattle Schools warned parents that kids who attended Seattle’s Super Bowl parade would be marked down with an unexcused absence.

A week earlier, the Seattle Times reported, “Seattle students walk out, hit the streets to protest ICE.”

No students were punished. If Seahawks fans carried No ICE signs, they would get extra credit.

ITEM 12: Curling became this year’s favorite Winter Olympics sport.

It is sweeping the nation.

The popularity comes despite its inability to entertain. That’s the Curling Irony.

ITEM 13: ICE has arrested over 12,000 illegal immigrants so far in Minnesota.

People online are mocking that as rookie numbers. Oh? How many did Biden arrest in Minnesota in FOUR years?

ITEM 14: Rapid Response 47 tweeted, “Federal employment is now at its lowest level since 1966.”

60 years of bureaucracy wiped out by Mister T in one year. I know, I know. Those are rookie numbers.

ITEM 15: Collin Rugg tweeted with video, “Gavin Newsom’s wife makes him step aside so she can scold journalists for not asking the right questions at a Planned Parenthood press conference.”

He’s the Emmanuel Macron of California.

ITEM 16: Wall Street Apes tweeted, “Seattle Times President Alan Fisco says the media industry is dying and is calling for new taxes on tech companies to be used as grants to pay the failing news organizations.”

Freedom of the press is now a license to steal.

ITEM 17: We Love Trump reported, “Pam Bondi Testimony To Congress Devolves Into Complete Circus!”

Congress sent in the clowns. She brought the three rings. Trump voters ate popcorn.

ITEM 18: Michael Tracey tweeted, “Every single ‘Epstein victim’ pictured here was an adult at the time of their claimed victimization. Has the media bothered to clarify this?”

If the media did its job, there would be no reason to have Michael Tracey or X.

ITEM 19: Congressman Michael Cloud tweeted, “Notable that 213 Democrats just used their congressional photo ID to vote NO on a voter ID bill.”

You also needed a photo ID to get into the 2024 Democrat convention.

ITEM 20: Media-ite reported, “NBC Breaks Into Olympics Coverage as Networks Go Wall-to-Wall On New Developments in Nancy Guthrie Case.”

Compare the importance the media assigns to the mother of a celebrity journalist to a Ukrainian refugee slashed and killed on public transportation by a man who hates white people.

If only Iryna Zarutska were young, blond and beautiful. Oh wait. She was.

ITEM 21: The Telegraph reported, “Church of England abandons gay blessing plans.”

The church won’t bless gay marriages.

That’s one small step for man, one giant leap toward sanity.

ITEM 22: Newsweek reported, “U.S. Military Shot Down Party Balloon After Assessing as Drone.”

One balloon down, 98 to go.

ITEM 23: ABC reported, “The United States’ national debt is set to balloon to $64 trillion over the next 10 years, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday, citing a jump in annual deficits that owes in part to tax cuts enacted by President Donald Trump.”

The only tax cuts Trump 2.0 enacted were on tips, senior citizens and overtime. Who knew old waitresses working overtime kept the government from financial collapse?

ITEM 24: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, “There is nothing left in the stockpiles that can be provided to Ukraine.”

Putin smiles. He can still buy ammo with the euros he’s collected from the Germans to keep their winters warm.

ITEM 25: ABC News anchor David Muir said, “Tonight, President Trump has repealed U.S. power to regulate climate in this country. The president officially rejecting the science.”

King Canute could not be reached for comment.

ITEM 26: Rapid Response 47 tweeted:

Brand new data shows inflation down to 2.4% in January—beating expectations (again). All private sector workers saw real earnings beat inflation by ~$1,400 in President Trump’s first year." Construction workers: $2,100 Manufacturing workers: $1,700 Mining workers: $2,400

It’s as if deporting illegals raised wages for their replacements. Nyah. Politicians assured me illegals took jobs Americans didn’t want.

ITEM 27: Callisto Roll tweeted, “Indian restaurants across Japan are facing mass closures due to stricter immigration rules and visas.”

Now do H1B’s in America.

ITEM 28: Visegrád 24 reported, “Kim Jong Un has chosen his 13-year-old daughter to be North Korea’s next leader, according to South Korea’s spy agency.”

Suddenly Bill Clinton and the Andrew Formerly Known As Prince want to be appointed ambassadors to North Korea.

ITEM 29: The Guardian reported, “Winter Olympic village runs out of condoms after three days.”

Mister President, don’t send C-130s loaded with rubbers. Let’s wait nine months and see what happens.

ITEM 30: Jim Hoft reported, “SAVE Act Reaches 49 Co-Sponsors—GOP Now Just ONE Vote Away from 50-Vote Threshold with Standing Filibuster.”

Hours later, Susan Collins became the 50th sponsor. JD Vance will break the tie if the bill is voted after Democrats filibuster till they drop. Get the votes and then vote. Kinda ironic, eh?

ITEM 31: Then there is this:

GERMAN MODERATOR: “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan?” AOC: “Um you know I think that uh this such a uh you know I think that this is um. This is of course uhh a very longstanding uh policy.”

Larry O’Connor called it “the Hindenburg crashing into the Titanic at Chernobyl.”

ITEM 32: ABC tweeted, “The Trump administration’s deportations last year are estimated to have cost taxpayers ‘upward of $40 million,’ with some third-country migrants costing more than $1 million each, according to a Democratic congressional report released Friday.”

Grok-check: They cost federal taxpayers at least $66 billion a year—1,500 times as much.

Biggest bargain since we bought Alaska.

