Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grumpy Oldman's avatar
Grumpy Oldman
11hEdited

Hmmm, I thought Lincoln’s birthday was February 12th and Washington’s birthday was February 22nd?

I don’t like President’s Day because there are several Presidents that should not be celebrated.

In recent memory, they are Briben, Dumbo, both Bush’s, the Arkansas peckerwood, Jimma’ Carter, LBJ, FDR and our first communist President, Woodrow Wilson.

Reply
Share
28 replies
Jeremy R's avatar
Jeremy R
11h

#4. Because the TPUSA show was only available on alternative platforms, the numbers don't reflect reality. In our group, nobody was paying attention to the bad show and about half were watching the TPUSA on their phones.

Once again the national felons league gave the middle finger to America. I hadn't watched a game since Colon Crapper took a knee and only attended this because it was a church pot luck social. What this did was reinforce my position that the NFL is as bad as USAID and should go away.

Reply
Share
5 replies
224 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture