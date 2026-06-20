Yes, I went there.

ITEM 1: Susie Wiles tweeted:

There have been have so many memorable days and proud accomplishments for the President and his team. The G7 was a huge success and an opportunity to make sure the members and other participates see “America First” in action. Not America Only, America First. The trip was capped off with a beautiful dinner and birthday celebration for President Trump at Versailles. This was truly spectacular—particularly after his blistering schedule of bilateral and other meetings and working sessions. Nobody works harder.

I asked President Trump what Versailles was like. He said, “Not bad for a starter house.”

ITEM 2: Iran International reported, “The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency called on Iranian authorities to close the Strait of Hormuz and end implementation of the Iran-U.S. MoU, citing continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.”

Iran won the peace negotiation by so much that they want to cancel it.

ITEM 3: CBS reported, “Iran says ships transiting Strait of Hormuz will need insurance approved by Tehran.”

You’re in good hands with Islamic State.

ITEM 4: The Washington Free Beacon reported, “Arizona Democratic Candidate Cast As Rural Working Mom Is a Millionaire Consultant With Deep Soros Ties, Wants Sex Work Decriminalized To Help ‘Trans Women of Color.’”

She’s bi. Now we know what kind of women she likes. Too much information, lady.

DEEP THOUGHTS FROM SANDY:

Now you now why it was called the War Between The States.

ITEM 5: Benny Johnson tweeted, “The U.S. Men’s National Team belted out Country Roads accompanied by 70,000 patriots in Seattle after advancing to Round 32 at the FIFA World Cup.”

Happy Birthday, West Virginia, God’s Waiting Room.

I mean, Almost Heaven.

ITEM 6: The minor baseball league team in York, Pennsylvania, had to cancel its Pride Night and forfeit the game after players refused to wear the LGBT uniform.

I can see their point. The pink tutus were a little over the top.

ITEM 7: NYT reported, “MLB issues warning to Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on Pride Night caps.”

When’s Humility Night for Christians?

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ITEM 8: The New York Post posted, “SPLC boss funneled $1.2 million to lover in neo-Nazi group—pair even had joint bank account”

Missus Platner. This loon. Democrats are sleeping with Nazis.

ITEM 9: Adam Schiff tweeted, “$1 trillion, if we decided to distribute that equally among American households, your household would get $7,500.”

Congress has spent $99 trillion since he took office in 2001. Where’s my family’s $742,500?

ITEM 10: Barack Obama poses with other ex-presidents and their wives at the opening of his presidential center.

The woman at the very end was the model for the building.

ITEM 11: Democrats nominated a communist to be their next mayor.

Oh wait, you can’t call them communists. You have to call them democratic socialists, just like you have to call them Antifa instead of terrorists, and senators instead of morons.

ITEM 12: Zero Hedge reported, “Gabbard Drops Fauci COVID-19 Receipts On Last Day: He Funded The Research, Cooked The Cover Story, Then Lied To Congress.”

Congress and the media don’t care because they were all in on the deal. Democrat governors moved covid patients into nursing homes to raise the death toll. The CIA gave Matt Drudge a wild tale of seeing smoke from crematoriums rising over Red China.

In good news, this week, Fauci came 7 days closer to his expiration date.

ITEM 13: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent now supports Alberta’s independence.

I’m for statehood except we already have states whose abbreviations are AL, AK, AR and AZ. That leaves AA, which would mean they would have to give up drinking.

OK, OK, OK. I’ll say it. Alberta’s abbreviation will be VO5. I’ve used it before. That’s a Re-pun, Zell.

ITEM 14: NYT reported, “So far this year, Mr. Hegseth has blocked the promotions of at least 40 senior officers to general and admiral ranks. About half of those are women or members of minority groups.”

That means more than half of those blocked are white men—who are 60% of our military personnel.

ITEM 15: President Trump received the new Air Force One.

I asked the former airline owner about the new AF1. He said, “Not bad for a starter plane.”

ITEM 16: Financial Dystopia tweeted about the Boom Belt, 11 states that are “basically America’s new economic engine.”

Swap Virginia for Oklahoma and you have the 11 confederate states with the world’s 3rd largest economy behind the USA and Red China. The CSA accounts for 28% of the national economy.

The South rose again while no one was looking.

ITEM 17: AP reported, “A federal judge on Friday rejected former President Joe Biden’s attempt to block the Trump administration from releasing to a conservative group the recordings that Biden made with a ghostwriter.

“U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the public interest in the material outweighed whatever privacy rights Biden had.”

The world will soon discover that Biden’s brain was empty—6 years after we could have used the information.

ITEM 18: We’ve secretly replaced their education with Folger’s new de-indoctrination education. Let’s see their reaction using hidden cameras.

Legal Insurrection reported, “Arkansas Student Scores Improve After State Rejected DEI and Focused on Fundamentals.

ITEM 19: Metro reported, “Italy’s Meloni says Trump ‘totally invented’ story that she begged him for photo.”

Does this look like the face of a woman who would beg a man for anything?

I thought not.

BEST OF TWITTER:

Old Israeli Joke.

Old Cowboy Joke.

Doggone Fun.

Phone-y.

Finally, David Limbaugh tweeted:

Maybe I’m too optimistic but the more time that passes the less I’m worried about the MOU because Trump has made clear that he knows what all lawyers know: an agreement to agree is not binding like a formal contract and that—it now seems to be clear—is how he regards the MOU. Further, he has made it quite clear that he not only retains the right, authority, and literal power to renew destruction on that hellish regime, when, not if, it grossly misbehaves, but that he will actually do so. In the meantime, maybe we can avoid a bloodbath in the midterms (I’m less pessimistic here too than most) and continue to do great things. I just wish there would be less rebuking of Israel, especially by VP JD Vance. They are and remain our strongest and most worthy and unfairly maligned ally in this entire situation. The woke right will continue also to malign those of us who support Israel and falsely accuse us of putting Israel’s interests above America’s and of being neocons who want boots on the ground and forever wars. Their repeated lies to that effect do not alter the reality that it’s simply not true. We, not them, are America first. We, not them, want to protect the US, Israel, and everyone else from a nuclear holocaust initiated by the one regime that is affirmatively incentivized to launch such destruction as a matter of its mad ideology and thus not likely to be deterred by the calculus of mutually assured destruction. So hats off to President Trump and PM Netanyahu for working together to set back the nuclear ambitions of the maniacs hopefully for decades already and eventually much longer. God bless us all.

I do not understand why people believe—truly believe—that President Trump does not know what he is doing. He wrote the book on negotiating.

The Lord had bigger plans for Trump than you or I could imagine.