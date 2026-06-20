Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

Too many people still pretend Trump does not know what he is doing, even after watching him negotiate, pressure, bluff, bomb, pause, and reset the board for years. The Iran MOU is not holy scripture. It is leverage. If Tehran behaves, Trump owns the peace. If Tehran cheats, Trump owns the response. That is dealmaking under American power. Meanwhile, the left melts down over flags, fireworks, Christians, oil prices, election security, and consequences for political violence. The Lord had bigger plans for Trump than the pundits imagined. This week showed why.

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marbucks's avatar
marbucks
14h

Alberta V05. Yeah, this is an older audience.

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