Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jerry from Chicago
5h

When you started out with " A Florida mother....", I held my breath and was relieved that she only abandoned them and didn't murder them. What a crazy time we are in!

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Jerry from Chicago's avatar
Jerry from Chicago
5h

Circus peanuts are a sinful treat for me. Takes me back to when I was 8 years old.

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