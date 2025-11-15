Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
4h

Item 12: “ Who thought it was a bright idea to have people who cannot read English drive around the country in 40-ton rigs like a remake of ਸਮੋਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਡਾਕੂ

(That’s Punjabi for Smokey and the Bandit.)”

Or the movie, “Duel” (1971), directed by Steven Spielberg in his feature film debut. The movie follows David Mann, a traveling salesman played by Dennis Weaver, who is relentlessly pursued and terrorized by the unseen driver of a massive tanker truck while driving through rural California.

Ironic it took place in CA too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
4h

Love the Golden Arches. Thank you for starting my morning with a laugh

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture