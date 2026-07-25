ITEM 1: Congressman Brandon Gill asked the head of the Smithsonian: Are you now or have you ever been polite?

Play racist games, win racist prizes.

ITEM 2: AP reported, “In impoverished Nepal, where a conservative culture leaves openly transgender people with few legal job options, the impact on aid workers’ lives was particularly crushing. Starving and scared, around 100 LGBTQ+ aid workers left jobless by the funding cuts have turned to sex work.”

How dare AP stigmatize sex work like that!

ITEM 3: Politico reported, “Trump-endorsed Rep. Andy Biggs won the Republican primary to face Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in November, setting up a marquee governor’s race in one of America’s most competitive states.”

Governor Biggs? Wasn’t that a character on Dukes of Hazzard?

ITEM 4: The Jerusalem Post reported Israel is guarding Hamas rapists and murderers with crocodiles.

Crocodiles. Has Caitlin Clark tried using crocs to protect her from being pummeled in WNBA games?

ITEM 5: Speaking of Miss Clark, did you know that besides stopping black fists with her throat, she got Emmett Till lynched?

USA Today reported, “It shouldn’t need reminding this country has an awful history of black people being harmed, even killed, in the name of ‘defending’ white women. The irony of the WNBA’s All-Star Game is that it’s happening this weekend in Chicago, the hometown of Emmett Till, who became an icon of the civil rights movement after his tragic murder. The local art gallery is currently hosting an exhibit imagining his life if he hadn’t been lynched. While it’s incumbent on the WNBA to do more to protect its players, there also should be an expectation on Clark to recognize the broader implications of her actions being weaponized.”

Angel Reese, the Sojourner Truth of the WNBA.

Of course, the whole league is just a tax write-off for the NBA, so there’s that. The more money WNBA makes, the smaller the tax break.

ITEM 6: Chris Hayes of MSNBC/MSNOW tweeted, “The most left wing people in America are people with post graduate degrees who are financially strapped and the most right wing are people without 4 year college degrees who are rich.”

And which group decides Democrat economic policies?

ITEM 7: The Hill reported, “Nicaragua’s Ortega moves to abolish elections.”

This will save money on stuffing the ballot box to re-elect him.

ITEM 8: Breitbart reported, “Appeals Court Rejects Biden Effort to Shield Ghostwriter Interview Tapes.”

Oh come on. It’s bad enough the ghostwriter had to listen, but must the rest of us?

ITEM 9: As smoke from Canadian forest fires fills American skies, Trump slapped a 50% tariff on Canadian products.

Think of it as a carbon tax, Mark Carney.

ITEM 10: Senator Ron Wyden-rhymes-with-Biden said, “Our staff believes that there are instances where the Canadians are gonna pay higher tariffs than the Chinese are, and that’s not right.”

I agree. Raise all Canadian tariffs above what we charge Red China.

ITEM 11: CNN reported, “French lawmakers voted Tuesday to ban social media use for children under the age of 15, making it the first country in the European Union to introduce such an age limit.”

Great. Now do an IQ test.

ITEM 12: The Wall Street Journal bragged, “With deadly attacks on an air base in Jordan, Iran has proved that it retains a significant missile and drone arsenal that still threatens American forces and the U.S.’s regional allies, despite President Trump’s claim to have ‘totally destroyed’ Iran’s military.”

Sure. That’s what they said about the 2017 Cleveland Browns—who went 0-16.

ITEM 13: James Carville called DSA member “overeducated white turds.”

Fact check: TRUE.

In Yosemite Sam voice: I hates DSA.

ITEM 14: 21st Century problems.

ITEM 15: The Daily Wire reported, “The daughter of Democrat-backed Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn, who was paid by her father for work on the campaign, is linked to an online pornography account that offers explicit videos, pictures, and even penis ratings to users willing to pay for them.”

She’s an online stripper whose dad paid her $4,200 in December 2024 for “assistant services.” Are we sure his last name isn’t Biden?

ITEM 16: Senator Darline Graham Nordone announced she will seek election to fill the rest of her brother’s term.

Democrats denounced her candidacy and said she lacks proper experience. They’re right. She has never farmed oysters and her daughters are not on OnlyFans.

ITEM 17: Via AOL, the New York Post reported, “The Treasury Department has blocked nearly $100 million in taxpayer money from going to dead people since implementing a government-wide payment verification process last year.”

Once again, Trump targets a key Democrat voting bloc.

ITEM 18: President Trump approved allowing Westinghouse to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia.

May as well beat Red China to the punch.

ITEM 19: A BBC weatherman tweeted, “Exeter Airport is now on day 16 of our third heatwave, at 26°C, the longest heatwave that I can remember!”

That’s 79°F.

We’re having a lukewarm wave. A mid-level lukewarm wave.

ITEM 20: Another week, another prime minister for England. The new guy—I believe his name is Keir Burnham—promised a 10-year plan to bring the average income above West Virginia’s.

A 10-year plan is twice as good as a 5-year plan. But I don’t think the Muslims need that long to establish a caliphate.

ITEM 21: CBS tweeted, “Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Trump administration’s justification for the Iran war during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, where Hegseth testified on the administration’s request for $67 billion in additional funding to help cover the cost of the war.”

The network did not mention the $175 billion Gillibrand voted to give Ukraine. If only Democrats loved America as much as they love Ukraine.

ITEM 22: On Thursday, Hunter Biden said of Jake Tapper, “I think that Jake is a complete and utter asshole. I think that he is a really poor journalist, and beyond that, I don’t think he’s a very decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake.”

Fact check: TRUE.

On October 22, 2020, ahead of the first presidential debate, Jake Tapper addressed Hunter Biden’s laptop and said, “Bakari Sellers, the rightwing is going crazy with all sorts of allegations about Biden and his family. Too disgusting to even repeat here. I mean, some of the ones I’ve seen from the president’s son and some of the president’s supporters are just wildly unhinged. If Trump goes there, what should Biden do?”

ITEM 23: Tapper later responded to Hunter’s remarks and said, “I think he is provably, demonstrably, unethical, sleazy, and prone to horrible decisions. … Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack!”

No wonder they were friends for 25 years.

ITEM 24: He sees you when you’re sleeping and knows when you are Woke.

ITEM 25: On Wednesday, Congressman Jim Jordan referred Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

The witch hunter becomes the hunted witch.

No excitement without an indictment but someone’s gonna have to hire a legal team.

ITEM 26: Fox tweeted, “A group calling itself a ‘conservative social movement’ against AI data centers enlisted Green Party figures, a transgender congressional candidate, a Democratic state legislative candidate and progressive activist organizations to run its nationwide protests—all while positioning itself as a grassroots right-wing uprising against Trump’s AI buildout.”

Boy, George, this group sounds like a bunch of commie chameleons.

ITEM 27: Fox reported, “Obama Center subcontractor shuts down amid $4 million fight, lays off 25.”

The Pillbox Presidential Library: Killing black businesses one subcontractor at a time.

ITEM 28: President Trump finally attended a White House Correspondents Dinner as president. (The one in April didn’t count because the meal wasn’t served because they caught some Democrat who wanted to shoot everyone up.)

Trump told diners, “I was disappointed that Gavin Newscum didn’t show up. I heard that he recently said that ‘we will lose our country if we don’t fight fire with fire.’ And, to be fair, there’s only one thing we know about Gavin—and that’s that he definitely doesn’t want to fight fire with water.”

ITEM 29: The Granite State poll showed Kamala is in 6th place in the 2028 New Hampshire Primary.

Under Democrat Party rules, this means she will be the nominee again and the 5 people ahead of her will get their choice of a cabinet position or a $5 million advance on writing a book no one will read.

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