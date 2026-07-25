Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
9h

From an early age I learned “ it’s nice to be important - but more important to be nice. “

No wonder I grew up to be such a horrible white supremest!🤪

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
9h

Gill needs to get double time at the hearings.

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