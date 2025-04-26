ITEM 1: A Harvard Poll found, “More than 4 in 10 young Americans under 30 say they’re ‘barely getting by’ financially, while just 16% report doing well or very well.”

Welcome to being twenty-something.

ITEM 2: There is hope as “Only 19% trust the federal government to do the right thing most or all the time.”

Remember the Tuskegee Experiment, kids.

ITEM 3: NYT announced that the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin, 80, won’t seek another term next year.

I don’t know who will replace him in party leadership but I do know this will leave Mazie Hirono as the dumbest member of the Senate. Voters aren’t Hallmark cards because they don’t send their very best, do they?

ITEM 4: Fox reported that San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan will jail homeless people who refuse to take refuge in homeless shelters.

40 years ago, we were winning the war on drugs following John Belushi’s death, tough law enforcement and Nancy Reagan’s Just Say No campaign. Then we went compassionate conservative and now supply drug paraphernalia and NARCON to junkies.

Face it. We’re the Hirono of nations.

ITEM 5: Benny Johnson tweeted, “The FBI has arrested New Mexico Judge Juan Cano and his wife after they were exposed for harboring a Tren de Aragua terrorist in their home.”

He resigned last month, one step ahead of the state Supreme Court banning him from the courtroom for life.

Well, except as a defendant.

ITEM 6: ABC reported, “Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant evade arrest.”

Boasberg will let her go on a technicality because no MAN is above the law and she is a woman.

ITEM 7: The Financial Times reported, “Factories in [Red] China have begun to slow down production and are sending some workers on unpaid leave. The trade war launched by US President Donald Trump is reducing orders for a wide range of products—from jeans to home appliances.”

Now I understand why DC is so upset about the tariffs.

ITEM 8: Zero Hedge reported, “Liberal Media Ditching Food Deserts Term For Far More Inflammatory-Sounding ‘Food Apartheid.’ ”

If that doesn’t work, try Food Hell or Junk Food Heaven.

ITEM 9: ABC reported, “The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Tuesday signaled that it is poised to establish a right of parents to opt-out their children from public school instruction that conflicts with sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Bring back morning prayer in school. Parents with sincerely held religious disbeliefs can opt out.

ITEM 10: Breitbart reported, “Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced Tuesday it will invest upwards of $50 billion in the United States over the next five years, a move that follows in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement of proposed tariffs on imported drugs.”

The story also said, “As part of this investment, Basel-based Roche will increase its existing footprint of more than 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight U.S. states.”

I hope they do because we can ill afford a Swiss miss.

ITEM 11: CBS tweeted, “Democrat members of Congress traveled to Louisiana to meet with Mahmoud Khalil and Rümeysa Öztürk, who remain in custody at Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers as they face deportation.”

Democrats won’t go to Gaza to chat with our hostages.

ITEM 12: NBC reported, “The National Weather Service’s reduction in weather balloon launches left forecasters on shaky ground last week as the central U.S. got hammered with hail and tornadoes, meteorologists tell NBC News.”

Is this how it works? Budget cuts bring hail, but last year, fully funding the NWS brought historic flooding to western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

ITEM 13: Real Clear Politics reported, “Against fierce resistance, the Trump administration is enlisting the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration in its crackdown on illegal immigration.”

FJB gave them tax refunds and Social Security numbers, which makes it easier to track them down.

ITEM 14: CBS tweeted, “A new report on air quality across the U.S. offers a cloudy prognosis on the long-term health of about 156 million residents who live in areas that received an F in smog and soot pollution.”

We’ve spent $10 billion a year for 50-plus years on EPA and we’ve made no progress at all?

Net zero its budget, please.

ITEM 15: The Reload reported, “Iowa Opens Gun-Carry Permitting to 18-Year-Olds.”

Well, if you are old enough to decide to get transgender surgery, I suppose you are old enough to decide to carry a gun.

Which means give concealed carry permits to 9-year-olds.

ITEM 16: Murdoch’s WSJ reported, “World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is under investigation by the organization he created after a new whistleblower letter alleged financial and ethical misconduct by the longtime leader and his wife.”

WEF paid for his massages and his wife’s travels to luxurious hotels. Who does he think he is? A congressman?

ITEM 17: CBS reported, “In conversations with a cardinal, an archbishop and a priest, a striking comparison emerged between papal elections and American politics: The most ambitious candidates are often seen as the least suited for power.”

Wow, he talked to three people out of a billion Catholics and he now knows the intricacy of the Sacred College of Cardinals.

ITEM 18: The Thaiger reported, “The steel scandal behind the collapse of Thailand’s State Audit Office (SAO) building has deepened after fresh test results revealed another failure by Chinese manufacturer Xin Ke Yuan Steel—marking the second time its materials have failed to meet Thai industrial standards.”

The building was under construction when it collapsed. Made in China used to mean cheap and inferior. Now it is just inferior.

ITEM 19: ICE reported, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested illegal 23-year-old Guatemalan national Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa, April 5, in La Plata, Maryland. Berrera-Rosa is pending charges for the murder of his girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez-Guerra, 23. Ramirez was also a Guatemalan alien.”

Another Maryland man stolen from his family by ICE even though he isn’t MS-13.

ITEM 20: Nick Sortor tweeted, “Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has officially BANNED illegal aliens from receiving SNAP and food stamp benefits, following Trump’s orders.”

Coke and Pepsi hardest hit.

Share

ITEM 21: President Trump and his wife, Melania, left the White House to attend the funeral of Pope Benedict.

Judge Boasberg ordered Air Force One to turn around just before reaching Rome.

ITEM 22: Reduxx reported, “The German Armed Forces’ first transgender commander has lost an appeal against a reprimand he received after his highly sexualized public behavior put him in violation of the military’s code of conduct. Anastasia Biefang filed a counter-complaint against the reprimand, alleging discrimination on the basis of his sexual identity, but has now lost his case.”

Meanwhile, our Boasberg Courts are DEMANDING taxpayers pay for cosmetic surgery for our T-girl military officers.

ITEM 23: The Times of Israel reported, “The United States is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, six sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters Thursday, saying the proposal is being lined up for announcement during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May.”

The same people upset with selling arms had no problem with FJB gifting the Taliban with $8 billion (some say more) in military gear.

ITEM 24: The Washington Free Beacon reported, “ActBlue, the leading fundraising platform for Democrats, is in disarray after at least seven senior officials resigned and a company lawyer alleged that the platform had retaliated against him, the New York Times reported.

“The exodus comes as congressional Republicans investigate ActBlue’s security and fraud-prevention measures, including to what degree it works to block illegal foreign donations. Among those who have left are longtime ActBlue officials, such as the associate general counsel and chief revenue officer, though the exact reasons for their departures remain unclear, according to the Times.”

NYT whined, “The president plans to direct the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, the main Democratic fund-raising platform, in his latest move using the government to target political opponents.”

So much for No Man Is Above The Law.

ITEM 26: Investopedia reported, “Stocks Trigger ‘100% Accurate’ Bullish Signal After 3-Day Rally.”

So it was just a stock correction and not Trump’s tariffs, which the media insisted were sending the world into a deep dark depression and excessive misery.

ITEM 27: Tim Kennedy tweeted with video, “Never in my life would I have thought I’d be laying a prosthetic leg on the desk of the United States President.

“President Trump cares deeply for our veterans. He fights for them more passionately than perhaps any other president in history. The sincerity and grace he showed each of these wounded heroes was absolutely remarkable. It’s undeniable that he is fighting not just for this country, but also for the men and women who have fought for it in uniform.”

Trump signed the leg. If every president had to sign every prosthetic leg or arm at the VA, there would not be as many prosthetics needed, would there?

ITEM 28: The Telegraph reported, “Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most high-profile victims who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a teenager, has died by suicide, NBC has reported.

“Ms Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she lived.”

Well, now we know where Hillary is.

ITEM 29: In Norts Spews, the insufferable Shedeur Sanders (son of Deion) expected himself to be the top pick in the NFL draft. How did that work out?

Yahoo reported, “2025 NFL Draft Day 2 results: Picks, grades and more as Shedeur Sanders goes unselected through first 3 rounds.”

Well, there’s 4 more rounds today. isn’t there?

This is not Shedeur Sanders.

Share

Leave a comment