Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
11m

On today’s poll, all are good choices but my vote would be for Chris Wray, the FBI director who testified that he didn’t know of any FBI agents at the J6 event in DC.

Seems he did the same as Comey… lies to Congress.

But then thinking about it why aren’t members of Congress indicted when they lie to us all the time? Probably because there would not be a Congress is the only conclusion I can make.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jimok's avatar
jimok
4m

Item 30 “ Nice wording, NBC. Assassination AND criminal activities.”

NBC can’t determine if an assassination is criminal until they verify the political affiliation of both the assassin AND the victim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture