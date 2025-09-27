ITEM 1: Citizen Free Press tweeted with video, “Awesome scene from Ryder Cup in the last hour. The Donald along with his granddaughter Kai Trump, who is a college golfer at University of Miami, get introduced to the crowd. This is definitely MAGA country at Bethpage Black Golf Course.”

The Europeans took a 3-1 lead on Friday. Look for Donald and Kai to rescue the American team as replacement golfers today.

ITEM 2: The Telegraph reported, “RAF air crews win battle for vegan uniforms.”

They’ll still die but not with leather boots on. Uggs only.

ITEM 3: The Blaze reported, “The FBI has acknowledged it had 274 plainclothes agents in the massive crowds on Jan. 6, 2021, more than four and a half years after questions were first raised about the level of FBI involvement that day, Blaze News has learned.”

Well, somebody had to open the doors to let the unarmed insurrectionists in.

ITEM 4: The Mirror click-baited, “Number of Americans visiting Canada overtakes Canadians visiting U.S. for first time in decades.”

There are 6 times as many Americans as there are Canadians.

ITEM 5: NBC tweeted, “The [Indonesian] government program, which began in January with the aim of fighting malnutrition, has resulted in over 5,000 food poisoning cases since it began.”

From the government, here to help.

ITEM 6: Breitbart reported, “California Governor Gavin Newsom launched an anti-Semitic attack on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller this week, referring to Miller, who is Jewish, by the Nazi acronym SS, in a social media post.”

That’s the DNC plan for taking back the White House. Label all the opponents Nazis and let the rooftop incels take care of the rest.

ITEM 7: Tim Allen tweeted:

When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who killed my father.” Peace be with you all.

The Lord’s work is never done—and it is never too late.

ITEM 8: Paktivist Wajahat Ali said, “My family in Pakistan does not want to come to America thanks to Trump! Pakistanis are staying home!”

Good. We didn’t elect Trump to be the leader of the Paks.

ITEM 9: CNN reported, “Federal investigators seized multiple documents labeled secret, confidential and classified, including some about weapons of mass destruction, during the late August search of the office of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, according to newly released court records that are part of an investigation into whether Bolton mishandled defense records.”

His alibi is the moustache did it.

ITEM 10: NYT reported, “Trump’s Handpicked Prosecutor Takes Over Comey and [Tish] James Cases.”

Handpicked! Trust only auto-pen picked prosecutors.

ITEM 11: Comey indicted. I’m excited. Convicted would be wicked. As a reader said, celebration when there’s incarceration.

Comey hired Patrick FitzGerald as his lead defense lawyer. Smart move because Fitz can argue that he knows it is a witch hunt because he did the same things to Scooter Libby.

ITEM 12: Benny Johnson tweeted, “Troy Edwards, James Comey’s son-in-law, steps down from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Virginia immediately following Comey’s indictment.”

His daughter was the U.S. attorney who flubbed the Sean Combs case. And Comey recommended against indicting Hillary.

It is as if the deep state hired them to protect criminals.

ITEM 13: Reuters reported, “Gross domestic product increased at an upwardly revised 3.8% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its third GDP estimate on Thursday. The economy was initially reported to have grown at a 3.3% pace in the second quarter.”

You can always tell which party holds the presidency by which way the revisions blow.

ITEM 14: Mobile, Alabama, elected Spiro Cheriogotis mayor. He ended his victory speech, “Bar is open. You all go have fun!”

Finally, a politician who gives the people what they want.

ITEM 15: Fox reported, “A North Carolina detention officer has been terminated after allegedly aligning himself with the far-left, radical group and that he would ‘never comply with a fascist regime’ on social media.”

Well, at least now he has a clear conscience because he no longer is accepting money from fascists, right?

ITEM 16: Bill Melugin of Fox tweeted, “A senior ICE official tells [me] that today, ICE arrested the Superintendent of Des Moines, Iowa Public Schools, Dr. Ian Andre Roberts, who ICE says is an illegal alien from Guyana & and active ICE fugitive with a deportation order since May 2024. Fox is told Dr. Roberts fled from ICE agents in his car once they ID’d themselves as immigration agents, speeding away, then abandoning the car. He was found in a brushy area 200 yards away with the help of an Iowa State Police K9.”

Great job vetting, Iowa.

Oh and the Des Moines Register buried in its report, “Roberts grew up in Brooklyn, New York City. Federal records and previous reporting said he was born in Guyana. Before a career in education, Roberts competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in track and field for Guyana as a mid-distance runner.”

Perhaps the Register meant Brooklyn, Guyana.

ITEM 17: ABC reported, “Trump subs photo of Biden for auto pen in new White House presidential portrait gallery.”

Subbing Biden with an auto pen is a no-no. Just who does this Orange Man think he is? Hunter?

ITEM 18: Charlie teaches his 2-year-old Newton’s laws of physics.

Thanks to this video, she will always have this moment.

ITEM 19: Politico reported, “White House to agencies: Prepare mass firing plans for a potential shutdown. In a memo, the Trump administration says the Reduction-in-Force plans would go beyond standard shutdown furloughs.”

Tach it up, tach it up. Buddy, gonna shut you down.

ITEM 20: President Trump gave a speech to open the new season of the United Nations. He burned the ambassadors so badly that people said he owned the UN.

Well why not? We paid for it.

ITEM 21: The Guardian reported, “Horror film digitally altered in China to make gay couple straight.”

This comes after the media altered communist Red China to make it appear capitalist.

ITEM 22: Tom Homan said, “Close to 1.6 Million Illegal Aliens Already Left the Country on Their Own.”

Looks like DUIs and auto insurance rates will fall in California.

ITEM 23: Powerline reported, “Liberals continue to drive up our nation’s homicide rate. In Dallas, an anti-ICE leftist named Joshua Jahn opened fire on a transport vehicle entering an ICE detention center, killing one illegal immigrant and wounding two others, both of whom are in critical condition. Jahn shot himself as law enforcement closed in on him.”

On condemning violence, Democrats are as silent as the cemeteries that hold most of their voters.

ITEM 24: La Voce di New York reported, “Defense Department Secretary Pete Hegseth has called for the death penalty for Major Nidal Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas, 16 years ago.”

This is why I cheer every time an assassin kills himself or cops do. Less paperwork and it spares us a trial.

ITEM 25: Israelly Cool reported, “Greta Thunberg’s flotilla bound for Gaza has descended into chaos after pro-Palestine activists quit the convoy when they learnt LGBTQ+ campaigners were on board, it has been claimed.”

How does supporting LGBT and Hamas reduce the Earth’s temperature?

ITEM 26: Ars Technica reported, “Scientists catch a shark threesome on camera.”

They were watching shark porn? Scientists are weird.

ITEM 27: Dietze Music announced, “Eco-Friendly Instruments: Top Picks for Sustainable Musicians.”

Surprisingly no Green Tambourines are offered.

ITEM 28: Variety reported, “Baywatch Reboot Ordered at Fox for 2026-2027 Season.”

Oh, come on. A reboot? Who wants to see a 73-year-old David Hasselhoff in swim trunks?

ITEM 29: The Boston Globe reported, “Connecticut tobacco farmers count on Jamaican workers.”

Come, mister tally man, tally me tobacco.

ITEM 30: NBC reported, “U.S. Secret Service agents have dismantled a network of electronic devices located in multiple locations around New York City that could be used to disable the city's cellphone network, officials said Tuesday. They said the system was also used to anonymously convey assassination threats against senior U.S. officials and for criminal activities.”

Nice wording, NBC. Assassination AND criminal activities.

ITEM 31: MSNBC reported, “The Supreme Court has backed President Donald Trump’s power to fire the lone Democrat on the Federal Trade Commission without cause, agreeing at the same time to consider overturning a longstanding precedent that has protected independent agencies.”

These agencies are independent of everything except taxpayer money.

ITEM 32: ABC brought Jimmy Kimmel back, proving once again how poor a Hitler Trump makes.

Now Obama, there was a Hitler. Obama got Roseanne Barr fired and her No. 1 sitcom cancelled. And she stayed fired. It helps being anti-Semitic and socialist when trying to be Hitler.

ITEM 33: New York magazine reported, “Top Goon Kristi Noem is the face of Trump’s police state. Corey Lewandowski is the muscle. Who really runs DHS?”

Well, they are better looking than Valerie Jarrett and James Clapper who ran Obama’s police state.

UPDATE: ABC just cancelled me for calling Jarrett ugly.

ITEM 34: The House Judiciary Committee reported, “Google Admits Censorship Under Biden; Promises to End Bans of YouTube Accounts of Thousands of Americans Censored for Political Speech.”

Joe Biden, the Alzheimer’s Adolf.

ITEM 35: AP reported, “FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest, AP sources say.”

The FBI is supposed to arrest rioters, not bow to them.

FINALLY, Jonah Goldberg once warned me to never read the comments. And so I do. A comment on Thursday night led to this 2016 quote from Jimmy the Weasel Comey: “You can call us wrong, but don’t call us weasels. We are not weasels.”

He is right. Weasels rid nature of pests such as mice and voles and other small vermin who spread disease.

Jimmy on the other hand helps the rodents of politics.

