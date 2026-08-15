Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

Surber’s genius is that he catches the week’s madness before the respectable press can embalm it. California still cannot lay track. The media still think they are entitled to presidential security secrets. Democrats still pretend they did not see Biden melting in public. The immigration racket still finds new ways to monetize fraud. The progressive rent abolitionist somehow becomes a rent deadbeat. The vegan party wants power over dinner. And David Hogg, as usual, walks face-first into a rake. The jokes land because the dysfunction is real. Satire is not escape. It is a diagnostic tool.

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
13h

#9, with a name like Adetunji Akinboboye, can I assume that the building owner is black? And can I assume that, with a name like Tracy Rosenthal, the rent denier is white? Which makes Rosenthal not only a deadbeat renter but a racist

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