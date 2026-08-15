ITEM 1: Let’s. Play. Jeopardy.

The answer is: David Hogg and a mile of track for California’s high-speed rail line.

And the question is: What are two things that will never get laid?

KCRA reported the latest fiasco this week.

ITEM 2: Zero Hedge reported, “A Marine veteran who had been held in Russian prisons since his arrest in January 2022 has been released back to US custody, reportedly after a consistent pressure campaign from Trump administration officials and global advocacy groups.”

If only he were in the WNBA, Biden would have traded an international arms dealer for him.

ITEM 3: The Last Refuge reported, “After Advocating for Illegal Alien Leniency and Amnesty, Mike Lindell Gets Crushed in Minnesota Primary.”

That put a pillow over his political aspirations.

ITEM 4: Jake Tapper tweeted, “Flew to Afghan. w/different president on AF1. An insurgent missile struck Bagram runway before landing. Weather was bad so planned Marine 1 trip to Kabul scrubbed. We were w/president the whole time. Our safety wasn’t treated any differently from his. We were never decoys.”

Nice guy, Bill Clinton. He always protected his pets.

ITEM 5: CNN tweeted, “The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked President Donald Trump’s administration to ‘work with us on a protocol for handling extraordinary security circumstances in the future,’ now that his secret plane switch last month has been revealed by leaks to news organizations.”

He treats them like Captain Kirk treated the red jackets.

ITEM 6: The New York Post reported, “The feds nabbed 10 suspects accused of operating a decade-long marriage fraud scheme that resulted in around 1,000 sham weddings between Chinese nationals and U.S. citizens for the purposes of getting the Asians green cards.”

They charged the Asians $100,000 a pop. No wonder Mitch McConnell smiles.

ITEM 7: Zero Hedge reported, “Lauren Boebert’s Son Arrested On Multiple Charges Of Child Sexual Exploitation.”

He was 18. She was 17. The age of consent is 17 in Colorado, but yeah, it’s just like Jeff Epstein.

By the way, Trump’s totally politicized DOJ jailed him.

ITEM 8: Maybe I should reconsider my newsletter.

ITEM 9: Tracy Rosenthal, co-author of Abolish Rent, refused to pay her $2,300 monthly rent in Brooklyn for nearly four years, racking up $108,000 in debt. She organized a tenant strike.

Via Brave’s AI, “The prolonged non-payment had severe consequences for the building’s original owner, Adetunji Akinboboye, who lost at least $108,000 from Rosenthal’s unit alone and eventually lost the building to foreclosure in 2023. The property is now owned by US Bank, which has filed eviction proceedings against Rosenthal and other non-paying tenants.”

She’s now Mayor “Wham Bam Thank You” Mamdani’s rent advisor.

ITEM 10: Trending Politics reported, “The NYPD will not send officers to Syria and Lebanon to protect Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife during a planned family trip, contradicting an earlier claim from City Hall that her security detail would make the journey.”

The Israelis gave her a pager so she can keep in touch with the terrorist groups without visiting Syria and Lebanon. How thoughtful.

ITEM 11: Basil the Great tweeted, “Elon Musk has asked how much it would cost to buy the United Kingdom so he can bring back freedom of speech here.”

How much does it cost?

Ask Qatar.

ITEM 12: In a desperate attempt to draw attention, AOC posted a video of her freezing her eggs.

I am no expert, but shouldn’t she take them out of the carton before putting them in the freezer?

ITEM 13: The New York Post reported, “A mysterious aircraft was spotted flying over the McConnell Air Force Base, in Kansas, with observers speculating that it could have been a rare sighting of America’s pricey, top-secret stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider.”

Any time there are numerous reports of UFOs near Air Force bases, I know they are coming up with a new aircraft.

ITEM 14: Breitbart reported, “FBI Labeled Mike Pompeo, Bill Barr as ‘Conduits’ of Russian Disinformation.”

What???

Next you’ll be telling me Mark Milley promised Red Chinese generals to warn them of any attack!

ITEM 15: The New York Times reported, “Forbes Fired Top Editor After Discovering He Received Secret $6 Million Payment.”

$6 million. I don’t think he’ll be hurting.

ITEM 16: The State Department announced it “revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals who violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against U.S. citizens, defrauded Americans, abused our immigration system, or endangered national security.”

America doesn’t need H-1Bs to fill its ranks of criminals. That’s why we have Democrats.

ITEM 17: Nancy Pelosi said those aware of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he was president should have acted on the information.

And yet she didn’t.

ITEM 18: AP reported, “Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers may soon be outfitted with gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks intended to gain compliance from combative individuals.”

You just know they first will try it out on each other. Wine ages. Men don’t.

ITEM 19: Texas Scorecard reported, “Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico now says he does not support gender mutilation surgery for minors—but when Texas lawmakers voted to prohibit the procedures, Talarico voted no.”

Beto 2.0 is not looking well.

ITEM 20: Karoline Leavitt is leaving the White House to spend more time raising her family.

She will do well because babysitting reporters was a good way to develop her mommy skills.

ITEM 21: Daily Caller tweeted, “According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport plans to install Islamic foot-washing stations in bathrooms throughout the facility.”

At least part of them will be bathed.

Since the story appeared, the airport dropped plans to treat Muslims special just to ruin the punchline.

ITEM 22: Pamela Hensley tweeted, “Maxine Waters hasn’t shown up for work in seven months and is still cashing the paycheck.”

Money well spent, if you ask me.

ITEM 23: Townhall reported, that Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed “Sure Killed a Lot of Dogs When He Ran Detroit’s Animal Control Agency.”

Allahu Akbar shouldn’t be elected dog catcher.

ITEM 24: Politico whined, “Republicans are attacking Democrats as vegans on the campaign trail.”

What’s their beef?

ITEM 25: We Love Trump reported, “The Trump administration is moving forward with a policy to end federal Medicaid funding for gender transition surgeries and hormones for minors.”

This traumatized thousands of liberal women who are horrified to learn their boys now will grow up to be men.

ITEM 26: David Hogg tweeted, “If these data centers are so essential to our national security and economy and have such amazing benefits they should prove it by building them in the richest zip codes in America first.”

Twitter added a community note, “Loudon County, Virginia is the richest county in the United States and also has the most data centers.”

Better put some ice on that.

BEST OF TWITTER.

Charlie Munger.

AOC’s First Presidential Promise.

This One Is Sly.

Amazing Physics.

Finally, why it is OK to like our Secretary of the Treasury.

Will Cain: “You worked a long time… for George Soros… What do we misunderstand about George Soros?”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “My job for him was working at the investment side, never on the foundation side. Those were kept very separate. He and I rarely talked about politics. We haven’t spoken since just after President Trump was elected in 2016. We had a very robust discussion. Election night 2016 was one of the three best periods I’ve ever had for making money.

“I thought President Trump was going to win. Election night 2016, the market crashed, and that was one of the greatest buying opportunities of all time. I later found out George Soros was the one selling the market. He was crashing the market. Lost several billion dollars that night.”

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