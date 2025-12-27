Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
9h

Actually quite a week.

This Somali childcare and autistic care scam has a very interesting video of some Americans going up to these “centers” and asking to enroll one of their sons “Joey” into one of these daycare centers and being told he is not welcome there.

I think the scam and fraud will make next week’s highlights as it is far more blatant than you could imagine.

Hope all are well and ready for year 2 of Trump the magnificent starting this coming Thursday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
AZCACTUSPETE's avatar
AZCACTUSPETE
9h

Courtesy of Don: A great statement. "Trump’s war consigliere, Pete Hegseth, is off to a great start. No wonder the media hates him." I love this statement and it is spot on in so many ways. What a great first year for this administration. Suggested new years resolution for Mr. Trump as it pertains to his tweets. "Write once, check twice, adjust, then send". Kind of like "measure twice, cut once" for those of you who still use a saw.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
161 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture