Don Surber

Don Surber

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
3h

#’s 4 and 5. Shouldn’t Padilla be arrested and indicted for doing the same thing to the Secret Service agents in DC that McIver did to the ICE agents in NJ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
donald b welch's avatar
donald b welch
3h

bolger was a friend of my fathers. stayed at our home once. i was very young but i remember him being very tall and friendly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture