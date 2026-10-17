Don Surber

Don Surber

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Oct 17

Sean Spicer??? Oh heck no. Karoline Leavitt was one of the best press secretaries ever and a tough act to follow.

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Richard Luthmann
Oct 17

MS NOW needed a map before it needed another anonymous source. Putting the FBI director in Moscow while he appears publicly in Virginia is a spectacular failure of verification. When an anti-Trump storyline sounds irresistible, that is precisely when editors should tighten their standards. A correction is necessary, but it cannot retrieve every false impression already broadcast, clipped, and shared. This roundup lands because ridicule punctures the solemn authority that political and media institutions so often claim for themselves. They scrutinize everyone else’s competence while expecting extraordinary patience with their own blunders. Before delivering another lecture about misinformation, try locating the subject of your story.

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