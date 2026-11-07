Don Surber

Don Surber

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1h

° Vance always was Pence

° Did no one tell the Jews in Michigan what happened on Oct. 7?

° No one is allowed to talk about the 250,000 rapes of white women and girls in the UK by Arabs

° DEI Michael Byrd, the killer of Ashley Babbitt on Jan. 6, left a loaded gun in a public bathroom and got a promotion.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
1hEdited

Item 4. Thank you slimy Dems

Google gets the AOC award for killing USA jobs.

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