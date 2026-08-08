Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
7h

Item 22

If my math is correct, deportation is cheap!

Somali migrants cost in Minnesota:

about $450 million a year in SNAP

$350 million in Healthcare (Medicaid)

$600 million in Education

Other Services $100 million

Total cost = $1.5 billion

Subtract taxes paid: – $67 million

Net annual cost to Minnesota taxpayers ≈ $1.4 billion per year

There are 107,000 Somalis.

Cost is $13,000 each.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7hEdited

The pattern is impossible to miss. The Democrat Party’s institutional class is broke, old, cowardly, and losing control of the movement it pampered for a decade. The radicals are not asking permission anymore. They are taking nominations, shouting down moderates, laundering Marxism as affordability, and turning Islamism into a protected party constituency. The “regular Democrats” are discovering they were useful only as long as they kept voting, donating, and shutting up. Now they are being replaced by candidates who hate police, borders, Israel, capitalism, and normal Americans. That is not a bad week. That is a party autopsy in real time.

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