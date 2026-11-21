ITEM 1: Space.com reported, “A Magna Carta for the stars: King Charles III takes on space sustainability.”

Sustainable? What? We’re going to run out of universe?

But Britain is doing its part. In the 69 years since the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, UK has launched only one satellite.

ITEM 2: Sci Tech Daily reported, “Earth’s Ancient Oceans May Have Fooled Scientists About the Rise of Oxygen.”

It couldn’t be that the scientists were wrong. No, the oceans somehow tricked them.

ITEM 3: The FAA grounded all flights because of a hacked computer. Hackers also struck Microsoft, Apple and every major bank.

Nothing to see here folks.

Mainly because all the ring cams no longer work.

ITEM 4: Libs of TikTok tweeted, “Ian Murray, former Erie County Democrat chairman and Democrat National Committee member from PA, was just forced to LEAVE the USA after it was revealed that he was NEVER a U.S. citizen.”

Ever notice that every illegal alien Trump deports is a Democrat? Andy Rooney wonders why that is.

ITEM 5: The Hill reported, “Senate Democrats are pushing back on Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-Md.) call to insist on adding language to any government funding bill to immediately end the Iran war, warning that stumbling into a government shutdown before the holidays would be a disastrous move.”

Go, Van Hollen, go!

ITEM 6: Joe “81 million votes” Biden has raised almost $1.5 million for his presidential library.

For less than 2 cents a vote, you too can humiliate the 46th president.

ITEM 7: Abelardo De La Espriella, president of Colombia, tweeted:

The information published by The New York Times, claiming that I rejected a plan for cooperation with the United States to conduct joint operations against narcoterrorism, is false. I HAVE NOT REJECTED ANY PROPOSAL FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S GOVERNMENT. On the contrary, Colombia and the United States maintain strong and increasingly close cooperation on security, intelligence, and combating drug cartels and narcoterrorist organizations. Our requests for cooperation with the United States have always focused on strengthening the military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of our security forces, not on requesting the presence of foreign troops on Colombian territory, a matter that, moreover, would fall under the jurisdiction of the Congress of the Republic. We have professional and experienced Armed Forces that need more tools, technology, and resources to fight narcoterrorism decisively. Any decision will be made in accordance with our Constitution, national sovereignty, and the relevant legal procedures. Our alliance with the United States is stronger than ever, and we have a common enemy: NARCOTERRORISM.

Welcome to Never Trump Land, population every weirdo and grifter in the United States.

ITEM 8: The New York Post reported, “NYC restaurateurs shellshocked as City Council mulls woke ban on boiling live lobsters.”

Lobsters have feelings.

And by the way, they are haram too.

ITEM 9: One America News reported, “The 76-foot U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived in Washington, D.C., after traveling cross-country from Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.”

Don’t get too excited. Judge Trina Thompson will make them call it the Holiday Tree.

ITEM 10: AP reported, “Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. She was 9 years old.”

Same zoo that shot and killed Harambe. I’m beginning to see a pattern.

ITEM 11: Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said the reason Jensen Huang lost his job was Red China wants Nvidia to fail “because they want to build an internal domestic processor industry, silicon industry, not build one that is dependent on the United States.”

Mission accomplished for Huang’s honeypot.

We need a Department of Honeypots headed by Secretary Sydney Sweeney.

ITEM 12: Breitbart tweeted, “Variety Suggests Blade Runner 2099 Star Hunter Schafer as the ‘First Trans Bond Girl.’”

For the film The Spy Who Lopped Me.

ITEM 13: ESPN reported, “Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson out for season with knee injury.”

The story said, “Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a first-quarter sack in the Lions’ 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday.”

The ultimate taunting penalty.

ITEM 14: Peter Schweizer tweeted, “84% of Canadians believe the healthcare system needs change.”

But thanks to MAiD, they have a system that is to die for.

ITEM 15: Jonah Goldberg wrote, “Why I Squabbled With The Bulwark.”

Bill Kristol must have eaten the last donut.

ITEM 16: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be inactive this Sunday after he said Baltimore is best at making criminals.”

The mayor objected saying we’re only fifth in crime.

Meanwhile, the NFL is not punishing Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter for saying, “It’s me, nigger” to the camera after a Pick Six. I guess we can go back to using the word instead of calling it the N-word.

ITEM 17: Fox Baltimore later tweeted, “Five Baltimore residents were arrested after deputies say they stole nearly $7,400 in Nike apparel from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Frederick and fled in a vehicle.”

Humphrey never said they were competent criminals.

ITEM 18: Democrat Senator Tim Kane said, “You are no longer allowed to call immigrants Illegals. This has to stop.”

Yes, not calling people the I-word will whip inflation now.

ITEM 19: Politico reported, “Mark Warner to chair Senate Intelligence Committee, passing on Banking.”

Will he get a chauffeur from Red China like Dianne Feinstein did? Or are all the honeypots straight?

ITEM 20: Jonathan Turley reported, “Historian Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, a fellow at King’s College in London, was preparing to fly to Minneapolis this month to receive the Somali Hero Award when his ticket and award were suddenly rescinded. Ingiriis previously questioned the naturalization status of Rep. Ilhan Omar and her father. Ali Gaashaan, the president of the Somali Hero Awards, reportedly refused to comment on the sudden withdrawal of the award while denying reports that the event was canceled over threats to his life.”

This explains why President Trump never will receive this award.

ITEM 21: Mufti Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “I am proud that New York City will close Rikers Island once and for all.”

Then he moved the deadline for closing it from next year to 2032.

ITEM 22: President Trump issued a pardon to Pete Rose for betting on baseball.

Fine, but don’t pardon his hairdo. Yuck.

ITEM 23: Trump visited Red China and called Putin a friend. That pissed DC experts off, but that was not enough for Trump.

On Friday he said, “President Xi of China—this is a great man. He runs 1.4 billion people. And when you look at those cities, they’re clean, they’re nice.”

They’re America 1965.

ITEM 24: NPR said, “The midterms were the largest win for either party in 50 years.”

Democrats won 49 House seats. In 2010, Republicans won 63. That can mean only one thing: We are living in 2060 and we didn’t know it.

BEST ON TWITTER:

Hell.

A nativity set that costs peanuts.

He seems happy.

Wouldn’t buying a dishwasher be cheaper?

Disco-gusting.

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