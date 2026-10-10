Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Wechsler's avatar
Leonard Wechsler
Oct 10

I think the biggest cause for drops in the birthrate was left out. The AWFLs (Angry White Female Libtards). Who wants to mate with them? Not only do they prize ugliness, but can you imagine the genetic garbage you'd get in your children. Look at the pictures at the top of of the column. Which of the four would you want as a kid?

Reply
Share
35 replies
imkitty's avatar
imkitty
Oct 10

"One Flu Over The Cuckoo’s Nest."

When will I ever learn NOT to drink coffee while reading Surber.

Reply
Share
8 replies
217 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture