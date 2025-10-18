Out of rehab. I hope they stay clean and sober for the rest of their lives.

ITEM 1: BBC reported, “Prince Andrew gives up royal titles including Duke of York after ‘discussion with King.’”

The king then kissed his brother and wished him well on his fishing trip.

ITEM 2: Grand jurors indicted John Bolton on 18 counts of violating federal national security laws by keeping top secret documents in his office and his house, Mar-a-Moustache.

Most people are innocent until proven guilty but he drew an Obama judge so he will be considered innocent even after being proven guilty.

ITEM 3: Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal on August 24, 2022, “The Mar-a-Lago Raid Was Necessary to Protect U.S. Intelligence.”

WSJ on Friday, “Prosecutors fulfill Trump’s call to punish his former national security adviser and frequent critic.”

Pro-tip for criminals: Criticize Trump. It’s your Get Out Of Jail card in the DC area.

ITEM 4: The New York Times reported, “U.S. Enters 15th Day of Late-Night Jokes About Government Shutdown.”

Yep, the shutdown pretty much is a joke. But are the late-night hosts allowed to tell jokes on late-night TV? I thought Obama banned that.

ITEM 5: The Hill reported, “Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said Sunday it is ‘probably not’ legal for President Trump to repurpose Defense Department funding in order to pay members of the military during the shutdown.”

Then he shoved his grandma and her wheelchair off a cliff.

ITEM 6: Democrat Congresswoman Madeleine Dean is outraged that President Trump is keeping our troops paid during the shutdown. She said, “This is not the way to run a government!”

The nerve of Trump to pay the troops.

The way to run a government is to bug-out of Afghanistan, abandon $8 billion in war materiel and leave 13 troops to die.

ITEM 7: AP reported, “Dozens of reporters turned in access badges and exited the Pentagon on Wednesday rather than agree to government-imposed restrictions on their work, pushing journalists who cover the American military further from the seat of its power. The nation’s leadership called the new rules ‘common sense’ to help regulate a ‘very disruptive’ press.”

Tom Homan isn’t the only one who can get people to self-deport.

ITEM 8: The Hollywood Reporter reported, “Layoffs hit NBC News Wednesday, with the network news division facing cuts ahead of Comcast’s spinoff of Versant. About 150 jobs were eliminated, representing about 2% of the workforce of the NBC News Group.”

When you tell only one side of the story, you don’t need as many people on your staff.

ITEM 9: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “September’s monthly surplus of $198 billion was the largest surplus of any September on record and 147% higher than last year.”

Shutting down the government applies to spending only. You still have to pay the IRS.

ITEM 10: Zero Hedge reported, “Hollywood Panics As Celebrities Face Replacement By A.I. Generated Actors.”

But who will spew commie slogans in interviews promoting those films? You know, Hanoi Jane will not be around forever.

ITEM 11: Brit Hume tweeted, “So what are diehard Never Trumpers like Bill Kristol and George Conway posting about the president’s triumph and the return of the hostages? The answer: absolutely nothing. It’s as if it didn’t happen.”

How do I spell pariah? K-R-I-S-T-O-L.

ITEM 12: The New York Post reported, “Alec Baldwin crashes Range Rover into tree in the Hamptons.”

He did this to prove he can make the news without killing anyone.

ITEM 13: And who did he blame? “It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen. Anyway, I won’t go into the details now and bore you, but to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car, my wife’s car. I crushed my wife’s car.”

Driven, no doubt, by Donald Trump.

ITEM 14: Vigilant Fox tweeted, “In a major win for ordinary Americans, Indianapolis residents just delivered a crushing blow to Big Tech—SHUTTING DOWN a $1 billion Google data center that would’ve drained over a million gallons of water every single day.”

A million gallons a day? I didn’t realize how thirsty Google techs are.

ITEM 15: Fox tweeted, “President Trump previewed plans for the new White House ballroom, saying, ‘We’re going to build a room that’s going to able to hold literally the inauguration if we want. All of the glass on the sides is bulletproof. It can hold 999 people.”

Finally a room large enough for Jerry Nadler, Chris Christie and J.B. Pritzker to meet.

TWEET OF THE WEEK from Johnny Maga:

AOC says “rivers were on fire” because of corporations like Deloitte “pouring chemicals” into waterways. Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.

She also wants, “Air that is drinkable.”

Sharp as a pancake, smart as a lemming.

ITEM 16: The WLT Report reported, “A foreign-born [Mumbai, India] naturalized U.S. citizen generally held in high esteem as a subject-matter expert and senior Advisor at the State Department has been arrested and charged under the Espionage Act.

“Ashley Tellis holds high-level security clearances to support his roles with both the State Department and as a Defense Contractor.

“He sat on the National Security Counsel beginning all the way back in 2001 for the George W. Bush White House.

“As such, he helped shape US foreign police for more than 20 years, including during the entirety of the Global War on Terror.”

Held in high-esteem, just like Benedict Arnold was.

ITEM 17: NBC reported, “Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire, took home $1.4 million in winnings after playing blackjack at a casino in Las Vegas last year, according to a copy of his new tax filing.”

This has nothing to do with his signing the Gambling Expansion Bill into law. I see nothing, Colonel Hogan.

ITEM 18: Today is No Kings Day for the second time this year as a bunch of whiny old people who don’t read my newsletter protest Trump being alive.

But Trump is no king. Egypt gave him its highest civilian honor this week for ending the Hamas War. That means Trump now can walk like an Egyptian. The hippies with hearing aids need to call it No Pharaohs Day.

ITEM 19: Your government, at work.

ITEM 20: The WLT Report reported, “Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced that he is pulling a whopping $40 million in funding to the state of California.

“The reason why is because the Democrats in power in California have straight-up refused to enforce President Trump’s English language mandate for truck drivers.”

Enforce the law! Does Gavin the Governor not understand plain English?

Hmm.

Could be.

ITEM 21: Trump outlined his peace plan, “Stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelensky. I told it to President Putin.”

Don’t make him stop the car.

ITEM 22: Tony Seruga tweeted:

A special federal grand jury was empaneled in Fort Pierce, Florida, as part of an investigation ordered by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi into allegations that Obama administration officials mishandled or manipulated intelligence assessments related to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election—often referred to by critics as the “Russiagate” probe. This inquiry stems from claims that senior officials, including former President Barack Obama, engaged in a conspiracy to undermine then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign through fabricated or exaggerated intelligence findings. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida approved the empanelment of this additional grand jury on September 26, 2025, with proceedings set to begin on January 12, 2026, in the Northern Region division (Fort Pierce). Prosecutors from the Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office, led by Jason Reding Quiñones, are overseeing the process. Choosing Fort Pierce as the venue was partially due to the totally illegal raid of Mar-a-Lago and of course, it being strategically advantageous for the Trump administration, given the area’s political leanings and its location in Trump-friendly South Florida, potentially yielding a more sympathetic jury pool compared to Washington, D.C.

Obama is safe. We don’t have an extradition treaty with Kenya.

ITEM 23: The New York Post tweeted, “Here’s how Tesla responded after shareholders were urged to reject Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package.”

If inflation keeps going up, that will soon be minimum wage in California.

ITEM 24: NBC tweeted, “The Pentagon is trying to stop the media from using unauthorized information, but such disclosures have revealed issues like neglect at a veterans’ hospital and unsafe equipment.”

The Pentagon does not run VA hospitals.

Oh, and the sleuths in the press corps failed to notice that Lloyd Austin spent a month in the hospital without telling anyone.

ITEM 25: President Trump told reporters, “We’ll take a couple of questions from the news, and I’m sure they’ll be extremely non-hostile and friendly, like JD [Vance] went through a very friendly interview with George Slopodopolous, who was nice enough to pay me $16 million.”

He who laughs last laughs all the way to the bank.

ITEM 26: CNBC reported, “President Donald Trump said Friday that a Russian proposal for Elon Musk and his tunneling business, the Boring Company, to build an undersea rail tunnel through the Bering Strait was interesting and he’d have to think about it.”

Don’t fall for it, Donald. It’s part of Putin’s MARA plan—Make Alaska Russian Again.

ITEM 27: The Tampa Free Press reported, “Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a legal battle at the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to block California and Washington from issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to immigrants who are not legally in the country. The dramatic move comes in the wake of a deadly August crash on the Florida Turnpike that killed three people, allegedly involving an undocumented truck driver licensed in both West Coast states.”

Illegal aliens, doing the jobs Americans won’t—like mowing people down with an 18-wheeler.

