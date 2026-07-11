Don Surber

Don Surber

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Shrugged's avatar
Shrugged
6hEdited

ITEM 3: "Democrats struggled to find a replacement for Graham “Cracker” Platner for the Senate in Maine. Hard to nominate a normal person when your party has none."

As a child, my mom always taught me I would be judged as a person by the people I hung around with. I guess the Democrat party doesn't have moms to teach them lessons in self respect.

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
6h

#9 is my favorite. Send Marco a list of all the Walz pardons.

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