Don Surber

Don Surber

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Vince Gallo
2d

If DOJ plays its cards right, Omar will be back in Somalia in time for her wedding anniversary with her brother.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
2d

Item 1. I heard Putin told Trump absolutely not. They would not take Obama in exchange for Hubbard.

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