Jack
6h

Item#17

I so miss Rush keeping us apprised of the doings of Debbie Blabermouth Shultz (AKA Debbie Washerwoman Shultz).

Thanks for filling the void.

Suzie
5h

ITEM 25: Grok reported, “A federal appeals court delivered a major legal setback to President Donald Trump on August 29, 2025, ruling in a 7-4 decision that his sweeping global tariffs exceed his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.”

If the Republicans have half a brain going into the midterms the ads and messaging practically writes itself:

• Trumps tariff foreign policy enriches and safeguards the US thru actual Fair Trade policy

DEMS OPPOSED!

• Republicans eliminate Billions in waste, fraud and abuse throughout govt. agencies

DEMS OPPOSED!

• Trump fights crime and cleans up DC

DEMS OPPOSED

• Trump deports illegal alien murderers, rapists, pedophiles and criminals

DEMS OPPOSED

• Republicans institute largest permanent tax cut for Americans in history

DEMS OPPOSED!

• Trump unleashes US energy to get America moving and prosperous again

DEMS OPPOSED

• Trump ending wars all over the world

DEMS OPPOSED!

• Trump kicks out men from women’s sports

DEMS OPPOSED!

• Trump ends the mutilation of children

DEMS OPPOSED!

I could go on and on, but you get the picture.

The Democrats don’t want happy, healthy and prosperous American citizens. It puts an end to their grafting and grifting sole reason for existence.

The midterms are the Republican party’s to lose.

God have mercy on us.

