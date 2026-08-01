Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
18h

The funniest stories are usually the most revealing. Fauci taking the Fifth, Democrats demanding grocery discounts, Kamala moving into a white neighborhood, and left-wing activists wishing the terrorist had been Christian all come from the same sickness: narrative before truth. The facts must serve the ideology, not the other way around. That is why normal Americans are done being lectured by people who ruin cities, bankrupt parties, mutilate language, excuse criminals, and call it progress. The culture war is not a distraction. It is where the machine’s insanity becomes visible.

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Steve (recovering lawyer)'s avatar
Steve (recovering lawyer)
17h

Ironically enough, Sophie Cunningham has bigger "balls" than Lebron. I can't wait to see him FAIL, FAIL, FAIL now that he has taken his clown show to Philthadelphia. Oh, and I think it is a safe prediction that his little boy, "Bronnie" is going to be cut from the LA roster as soon as enough time passes so the obvious nepotism that led to his hiring in the first place can be denied. And on the subject of "Blacks in the News," we have a twofer of Moochell Obama and Ketanji (rhymes with orangutangi) Jackson engaging in a mutual admiration tonguebathing session. To me, it sounded like, "Oh, Ketanji, you are soooo cool, girl!" "No, Michelle, you are the coolest Kween!" "NOOOO, KETANJI, YOU ARE!" "NO, MICHELLE, YOU ARE!" Then they both decided to go visit Kamala at her new $8,000,000.00 mansion in WHITE, WHITE, WHITEST Malibu, where all three of them could hate on YT and plan to implement racial "reparations," or as more accurately described, stealing YT's stuff.

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