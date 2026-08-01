ITEM 1: CBCwatcher tweeted, “Canadian lumber giant Interfor Corp., which blamed U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber when it idled two Northern Ontario sawmills indefinitely in April, has told employees it plans to shift its corporate and functional support operations from the company’s current headquarters in Burnaby, B.C., to an office in Georgia.”

Canadafornia.

ITEM 2: WNBA-er Sophie Cunningham is taking heat for opposing boys in girls sports. LeBron James is disappointed. Oh no!

She responded, “Floppy should stay out of it. He doesn’t have the correct genitalia to have an opinion on this.”

He falls to the floor to draw a foul so often, he should be playing soccer.

ITEM 3: Human Events reported, “Berlin LGBTQ activist wishes white Christian had carried out deadly anti-gay terror attack, not Islamist.”

They’re not mad that he killed a woman and injured 29 others at a pride event. They’re mad because the perp wasn’t Christian. Maybe he can get a circumcision and we can pretend he’s Jewish.

ITEM 4: The Smoking Gun reported, “Police allege that a 25-year-old woman started a blaze earlier this month inside a Utah church as family members were setting up for a wedding ceremony planned for the following day, according to a probable cause affidavit.”

Luckiest man of the week? The groom.

Runner-up this guy.

He’s lucky to be alive after saying that.

ITEM 5: Zero Hedge reported, “Monty Python star John Cleese has drawn a clear line in the sand, declaring himself a culturalist who believes some cultures are superior to others.”

The man is Islamophobic, Indophobic and Voodoopobic. In other words, my kind of guy.

ITEM 6: DOJ tweeted, “Department of Justice Files First Case in U.S. Alien Terrorist Removal Court to Deport Afghan Alien Who Supported Her Family’s Plans for Election-Day Shooting.”

Congress and President Clinton created the court 30 years ago and this is the first time anyone used it. It’s the Maytag Repairman of the judiciary.

ITEM 7: The New York Post reported, “Maine Dem Senate candidate Troy Jackson fathered two kids with his second cousin.”

That should nail down the Muslim vote.

ITEM 8: Fox reported, “Wisconsin brewery that offered ‘free beer’ when Trump dies says alcohol permit revoked.”

Buried in the story was the fact that he said it in January. He’s charged with evading taxes in June. The story is like a bad beer, all foam and no drink.

ITEM 9: The Center Square reported, “On a day when U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was eulogized at the National Cathedral, the filing period for a special primary to find his successor on the Republican ticket closed with nine candidates.”

The list includes ex-Governor Mark Sanford fresh from hiking the Appalachian trail. And by hiking, I mean meeting his mistress in Buenos Aires.

ITEM 10: Just the News reported, “MS NOW reporter who slammed Trump’s China speech took 2011 trip funded by CCP-linked foundation.”

He took a Tim Walz vacation.

ITEM 11: The New York Times tweeted, “ICE is detaining foreign citizens at airports with expired U.S. visas, including spouses of Americans, according to documents obtained by The New York Times and interviews with immigration lawyers.”

My online subscription to NYT expired and now I cannot access it. Fascists.

ITEM 12: The Washington Examiner reported, “Ukrainian drone boat deal to build in US could be ‘one of the most consequential partnerships.’”

Putin’s droning his sorrows in vodka and rubble.

ITEM 13: 60,000 Muslims invade Spain.

Breaking news from 711 AD.

ITEM 14: Democrats Deliver tweeted, “New York Democrats introduce bill requiring 10% discounts on all items at self-checkout.”

Only 10%? I thought Democrats in Manhattan already took a 100% discount from stores.

ITEM 15: Brit Hume tweeted, “There’s a lot of talk that Dr. Fauci is escaping accountability for his handling of the Coronavirus epidemic, but remember this: here is a man who cares desperately about recognition and reputation. All that was in ruins as he sat miserably before that Senate committee Wednesday. He has had a spectacular fall from grace, and has no way to recover.”

So two hours of pleading the fifth 112 times is the same as spending the rest of your life in prison. Like Liberace, Fauci cries all the way to the bank.

ITEM 16: Canadian lawmaker Bill Oliver gave a speech on the floor of the New Brunswick legislature and his colleagues knew immediately that it was written by AI because it was the first time he made sense.

ITEM 17: American Greatness reported, “Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson Faces Backlash After Mass Shooting For Deactivating CCTV Cameras.”

The left demanded bodycams on police—only to discover the videos proved the officers acted properly while the criminal acted like, well, a criminal.

ITEM 18: The Daily Signal reported, “Trump’s America Involves ‘the Same Arguments’ as the Historical Period That Gave Birth to the Klan, Barack Obama Says.”

He knows the KKK well. In 2010, Obama gave the eulogy to the last klansman to serve in the Senate.

ITEM 19: On July 19, 2019, Francesca Hong tweeted, “I ate two bites of my kid’s cheeseburger at a Culver’s in Black River Falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave because I was on the verge of a anxiety attack to many old white people who didn’t think we spoke English.”

Bad mother, racist and communist. Democrats plan to nominate her for governor of Wisconsin.

ITEM 20: The WNBA posted a video of Angel Reese of Atlanta and Paige Bueckers of Dallas betting on their game.

The league quickly removed the video when officials realized it could become Exhibit A in a federal trial.

Here’s Exhibit B.

Never bet against The Donald—or for the Angel.

Amy Curtis tweeted, “If you think women can run the world, look at how they run the WNBA first.”

ITEM 20: Fox reported, “Lonnie Bunch III, the Smithsonian Institution secretary who called DEI an ‘integral to excellence in museum practice,’ raked in over $4.4 million from 2020-2024 in base salary and added benefits.”

The big D in DEI stands for Dollars.

ITEM 21: Inevitable West tweeted, “Giorgia Meloni says Italy is preparing to suspend the Schengen Area agreement with Spain following the unprecedented illegal migrant invasion.”

Preparing to suspend—that sounds like almost doing something.

ITEM 22: PJ Media reported, “Shocker: Kamala Harris’s New $8 Million Mansion Is in a Snow-White Neighborhood.”

No one who raised money for BLM protesters wants to live in a black neighborhood. Heck, she didn’t even marry a black person.

ITEM 23: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson went on Michelle Obama’s podcast to proclaim, “There are lots of limits on what judges can do, and I try to be very, very mindful and scrupulous with respect to that because, as you say, our obligation is to be unbiased in our approach. And, so, you have to then navigate all the sources that could make for an appearance of partiality, which you want to avoid.”

Like appearing on the podcast of a prominent Democrat.

ITEM 24: Speaking of the first black Hillary, she said, “I mean being First Lady, it’s expensive. Barack would look at the clothing bill and be like ‘girl.’ I’m like ‘dude.’”

Darn him for getting elected president. Look what he did to her.

THE BEST OF TWITTER:

Norm Macdonald said it best.

How to get a job at UPS.

Double your pleasure.

Mayo so white.

Fore!

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