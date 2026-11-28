Mufti Mamdani moved Macy’s Parade to today.

ITEM 1: ABC tweeted, “A Boston man dressed as Benjamin Franklin appeared in court Tuesday following his arrests on two outstanding warrants for shoplifting and assault and battery.”

I couldn’t think of a good punchline. Then it struck like lightning.

ITEM 2: More from Boston via Bill Melugin, who tweeted, “Per three ICE sources, early this morning, ICE’s Boston office arrested last week’s $1 million winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery, a man who I’m told is a Salvadoran illegal alien and wanted ICE fugitive who has had an outstanding final deportation order since April 2014 after first crossing the border illegally near Roma, Texas, in 2013.”

That’s OK, Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales. Your money will go further when you are back in El Salvador. Enjoy.

ITEM 3: Even more from Boston, Fox reported, “The Boston City Council recognized Thanksgiving as a National Day of Mourning ahead of the holiday, continuing a recurring acknowledgment from city leaders as nearby Plymouth, home of the first Thanksgiving, battles activists in court over their indigenous peoples observances.”

Oddly enough, City Hall nonetheless gave city workers Thursday as a paid holiday anyway. In your face, indigenous losers.

ITEM 4: CBS reported, “Canadian prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for Kenneth Law, a former chef who pleaded guilty to aiding 14 suicides by selling poison online.”

The government hates competition.

ITEM 5: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted, “The price of a 20-pound turkey is up almost 18% in New York City this year. Trump’s war with Iran is making your Thanksgiving more expensive.”

Genius Gillibrand believes that closing the Strait of Hormuz made it more expensive for the birds to travel here from their native country, Turkey.

ITEM 6: The Florida Phoenix reported, “State officials describe acts of animal abuse at Orlando halal butcher shop.”

Legalize Muslim butchery? Oh, halal no.

ITEM 7: A Black and Tan Coonhound named Rocker won Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show on Thursday. It was the first time a coonhound won the top prize.

Rocker beat Biggie Smalls, a Newfoundland. In your face, Canada.

ITEM 8: The New York Post reported, “Jessica Alba ordered by court to pay ex-husband Cash Warren whopping sum as part of their divorce.”

$577,481.

Jessica Alba’s estimated net worth ranges from $60 million to $250 million.

ITEM 9: Fox tweeted, “SUDDEN SWITCH: The DOJ claims Judge James Boasberg contradicted his prior own ruling in a case against Trump by unsealing search warrant documents in the Rep. Ilhan Omar case while her investigation is still active.

“In 2023, Boasberg ruled that warrant materials in Jack Smith’s Trump probe had to stay sealed, citing the undeniable need to protect an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Some judges go by the law. Some go by the Constitution. Boasberg goes by what will piss off Trump.

ITEM 10: Andy Ngo tweeted, “Easily manipulated leftists, race grifters and BLM radicals held an emergency direct action on campus at Austin Peay University after a noose was found on campus.

“It was a shoelace.”

Shoelaces are racist.

ITEM 11: Polymarket tweeted, “U.S.-German relations have deteriorated to near-record lows, per Pew Research.”

Nic Carter replied, “They started keeping records in 1946 I assume.”

Or as Tom Lehrer sang, “Once all the Germans were warlike and mean/ But that couldn’t happen again/ We taught them a lesson in 1918/ And they’ve hardly bothered us since then.”

ITEM 12: Spaceflight Now reported, “NASA seeks to begin ‘intergalactic freight network’ with $1.3 billion block purchase of rockets, orbital transfer vehicles.”

Old boondoggle: High-speed rail.

New: Intergalactic freight. The nearest neighboring galaxy is 25,000 light-years from the Sun. Better pack an extra pair of socks.

ITEM 13: GDP rose 4.3% in the third quarter—biggest rise in 3 years.

The New York Times took the news well.

Tweet aged like a grandbaby’s diaper.

ITEM 14: John Reese tweeted, “Apparently, if you are a homeless Democrat and you take a rental car, keep it for almost a year and don’t pay or return it, you can have your charges dropped by a fellow Democrat prosecutor AFTER you WIN your election and flip a Red seat to Blue. Part of the settlement was that she pay the rental car company back. Her excuse was that she was homeless and had no address and therefore received no letter telling her she must return the car.”

They just released the game Grand Theft Auto VI. Have I got an idea for Grand Theft Auto VII.

ITEM 15: CNN reported, “About half a dozen members of Trump’s administration now live in DC military housing – a historically high number considering it was rare that any senior civilian officials would live there under past presidents.”

Didn’t mention death threats by Democrats and other communists forcing them to move.

Maybe we should lock up criminals instead of Cabinet secretaries. Just a thought.

ITEM 16: Austin Kocher, PhD, tweeted, “A HUD rule taking effect December 12 would require every public housing and Section 8 household member to verify immigration status or lose support. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates nearly 80,000 people could lose their homes.”

Those are not their homes.

ITEM 17: Zero Hedge tweeted, “Anthropic Investor Paid As She Covered Anthropic—With No Disclosure.”

Where was Anthropic when I was a columnist?

ITEM 18: Good decision by Anthropic.

A full page ad prices start at $150,000 at the New York Times. A columnist, a mere $50,000.

ITEM 19: Canada held its version of the annual WHCA dinner/roast. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said, “Mr. Carney still hasn’t landed that promised trade deal with Trump, and in fairness, I don’t envy the task, no one does.

“Imagine having to sit across the table from that guy. We’re talking about a New York-based tax-dodging wheeler-and-dealer who insults female journalists, uses his office to enrich himself and his friends, and has been photographed with the Epstein circle many times. And on the other side of the table, you’ve got Donald Trump.”

Cut a deal with Trump? Carney couldn’t make a deal with Monty Hall!

ITEM 20: BBC reported, “Musk’s plan to send a million SpaceX data satellites into space approved.”

That’s 999,999 more satellites than Britain ever launched into space.

ITEM 21: The U.S. Army blew up tons of lead azide (used in blasting caps) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

We all died. Film at 11.

ITEM 22: CBS tweeted, “President Trump pardoned two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday, continuing one of the White House’s most anticipated holiday traditions.”

Once again, the birds had white feathers as they do every year. Al Sharpton protested that no black feathered birds were pardoned.

ITEM 23: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “U.S. gas prices are suddenly approaching $3.50 PER GALLON, plummeting right after the election just as President Trump called it. This is the fastest gas price decline in nearly 2 DECADES. They were over $4.20 a month ago right before the midterms.”

To show his appreciation, Trump should audit every oil company executive.

ITEM 24: Elon Musk is giving every child in America two shares of SpaceX in their Trump accounts.

George Soros will give them prosecutors who don’t prosecute violent criminals.

ITEM 25: CBS tweeted, “Afghan women in Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, are facing new restrictions under the Taliban, with hospitals and clinics ordered to stop using female patients’ names in official documents, prescriptions and medical records, instead referring to them as Bibi.”

Good thing Biden gave $8 billion worth of military goods to the Taliban to keep those Bibi in line.

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