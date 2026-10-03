Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's avatar
Dee
Oct 3

RE # 11: One possible solution to the problem of killing convicts would be to refer all US prisoners that are sentenced to death to Canada's MAID program. The Canucks seem to have that mastered. Maybe we could relax the tariff on molasses in exchange.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Jake's avatar
Jake
Oct 3

Dean Wormer to Jane Doe "fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life Jane".

Reply
Share
13 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture