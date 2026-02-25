Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
4h

It was exhilarating watching DJT bitch slapping the idiotic evil Marxist democrats!

Reply
Share
17 replies
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
3h

That was hands down one of THE BEST SOTU addresses ever!! Every minute was thrilling and inspiring, funny or heartbreaking, hopeful and encouraging.

Loooved it!!

He also gave Congress their TO-DO LIST ~ let’s hope they were writing it down.

Stay the course! America’s best days are still to come!!

Reply
Share
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture