President Donald John Trump took over a nation from a feeble old man 13 months ago—a nation overrun by invaders, mocked on the world stage after surrendering Afghanistan and suffering an economic malaise not seen since Jimmy Carter roamed the Oval Office.

On Tuesday, Trump delivered a State of the Union address that was chockful of accomplishments in the Return of the Jedi President.

Border? Closed.

Iran’s nuclear program? Ancient history.

DC? Cleaned of the homeless, crime and graffiti.

Deportations? 2.5 million including 1.9 million self-deporting.

Homicides? Lowest rate since 1900 or earlier.

Economy? Inflation is fading back to the level he left Biden the Befuddled.

Drug overdoses? Reduced with every drug boat the Navy picks off in the Caribbean.

War? He negotiated 8 peace agreements ending wars.

Taxes? Trump exempted waitress tips and working overtime. He also gave us old folks a nice tax break. I just did my taxes on Turbo Tax. All I can say is thank you.

Trump began his speech with a bang: “Well, thank you very much, everybody. It's really an honor. Speaker Johnson, Vice President Vance, First Lady of the United States. Second lady of the United States. Members of Congress and my fellow Americans, our nation is back, bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before. Less than five months from now, our country will celebrate an epic milestone in American history, the 250th anniversary of our glorious American independence.”

His was one long victory lap.

He continued: “After four years in which millions and millions of illegal aliens poured across our borders totally unvetted and unchecked, we now have the strongest and most secure border in American history by far. In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States. But we will always allow people to come in legally, people that will love our country and will work hard to maintain our country.”

Fact-check: He is the son of an immigrant and the grandson of an immigrant. Four of his children have immigrant mothers. His wife is an immigrant.

He continued: “Mortgage rates are the lowest in four years and falling fast, and the annual cost of a typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 just since I took office, one year. And low interest rates will solve the Biden-created housing problem, while at the same time protecting the values of those people who already own a house that really feel rich for the first time in their lives.”

I overlooked mortgages, not having paid one in 20 years. Deporting 2.5 million illegals should turn residential real estate into a buyer’s market again.

He continued: “The stock market has set 53 all-time record highs since the election. Think of that, one year—boosting pensions, 401(k)s and retirement accounts for the millions and millions of Americans are all gaining.

“Everybody’s up, way up. In four long years, the last administration got less than $1 trillion in new investment in the United States. And when I say less, substantially less. In 12 months, I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion pouring in from all over the globe.”

My 401-k is doing swell. It is all in a stock index fund. The Pundit from Poca’s investments rise—and fall—with the S&P 500.

He continued: “It’s getting bigger and bigger and stronger. Nobody can believe what they’re watching. American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels a day and we just received from our new friend and partner, Venezuela, more than 80 million barrels of oil. American natural gas production is at an all-time high because I kept my promise to drill baby drill.”

There is a little Sarah Palin in every patriot, isn’t there?

President Trump praised Jack Hughes and company.

Trump said: “The men’s gold medal Olympic hockey team, come on in. [Audience chants “USA”] Go ahead. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen [Democrats] get up. [Laughter] And actually, not all of them did get up. But [the team] beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime, as everybody saw—as did the American women who will soon be coming to the White House.”

Fact-check: But the Daily Mail reported, “A large number of Democrats stayed seated when the U.S. hockey team was introduced.”

A little later, Trump had Buddy Taggert stand up.

The president said, “This will be a year to celebrate our country and the heroes who have kept it free, men like Buddy Taggart. At age 17, Buddy volunteered to defend America in World War II, serving in the Pacific under the great General Douglas MacArthur. He fought bravely in the famous Battle of Manila, worked so hard. He was badly wounded and almost killed by enemy machine guns in Luzon.

“And 81 years ago this month, he liberated the largest internment camp in the Philippines, one of the largest anywhere in the world. But he earned many honors, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, came home started a family and tonight he is in the gallery looking forward to July 4th, 2026, his 100th birthday.”

Interestingly enough, he finally received his high school diplomas in 2003.

Trump said: “Even in times of challenge, setback and immense heartache, the spirit of 1776 has always shown through very brightly. It was July 4th of last year when flood waters tore through a girls’ summer camp in central Texas, one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

It was a tragedy but Petty Officer Scott Ruskan of the Coast Guard, a rescue swimmer, arrived by helicopter to save Millie Kate McClelland, 11. He went on to rescue 164 other children and adults.

Trump said: “And Petty Officer Ruskin, I’m pleased to inform you that I am now awarding you the Legion of Merit for extraordinary heroism, which is what it was, extraordinary heroism. Thank you.”

Wow. The hero received his medal on the world stage. I say world stage because when the leader of the free world speaks, the world listens.

Except Democrats who live in some other world where men have babies.

Trump promoted, “Tax free investment accounts for every American child.” The money comes from employers, parents and donors.

He said, “This is something that’s so special and has taken off and gone through the roof. Millions will be prefunded courtesy of the US Treasury and private individuals like Michael and Susan Dell, who have donated $6.25 billion to fund the Trump Accounts for 25 million American children.

“They’re great people. You know, I asked Michael Dell, how do you make all that money? He said, well, I just sat in my dorm in school, and I made computers and I’d sell them to people. And I just kept selling and selling and selling and pretty amazing story. That’s called the American Dream. He sold a lot of computers, a lot of those laptops.”

Dell was 19 when he started the company. Whatever happened to that Dude, You’re Getting A Dell guy?

Trump briefly mentioned the Supreme Court decision that struck many of his tariffs—a decision based on feeling, not the law or the Constitution. He will honor that decision and he used another law to impose a 10% tariff on everyone.

He ripped Democrats a new one, saying: “Under Biden and his corrupt partners in Congress and beyond, it reached a breaking point with the Green New Scam, open borders for everyone. They poured in by the millions and millions from prisons, from mental institutions. They were murderers, 11,888 murderers. They came into our country; you allowed that to happen.”

He said: “So in my first year of the second term, should be my third term, but strange things happen. [Laughter] I took prescription drugs, a very big part of health care from the highest price in the entire world to the lowest.”

My expensive anti-coagulate (blood thinner) is not on the list but millions of others benefit.

He said: “Here tonight is the very first customer ever to get that big discount, and it is big, Catherine Rayner. For five years, she and her husband have struggled with infertility and they turned to IVF. One drug has been costing Catherine $4,000 to purchase. But a few weeks ago, she logged on to the website and got that same drug that cost costs $4,000, got it for under $500, a reduction of much more actually than $3,500. Catherine, we are all praying for you and you’re going to be a great mom.”

Thanks to Trump’s judicial appointees, abortion is no longer the law of the land. Now the federal government is helping women have babies.

He continued: “Many Americans are also concerned that energy demand from AI data centers could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills. Tonight, I’m pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new Ratepayer Protection Pledge. You know what that is. We’re telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs.

“They can build their own power plants as part of their factory, so that no one’s prices will go up, and in many cases, prices of electricity will go down for the community and very substantially down. This is a unique strategy never used in this country before. We have an old grid. It could never handle the kind of numbers, the amount of electricity that’s needed.”

Elon Musk’s nuclear reactor will be awesome. I suspect he’ll have quite a few. The future we envisioned in the 1950s will come true with space travel and nuclear power. Flying cars may get off the ground by the time the Jetsons appear in 2064.

Trump continued: “Since I took office, the typical 401-k balance is up by at least $30,000. That’s a lot of money. We have millions and millions of people, because the stock market has done so well, setting all those records. Your 401(k)s are way up. Yet, half of all of working Americans still do not have access to a retirement plan with matching contributions from an employer.

“To remedy this gross disparity, I am announcing that next year, my administration will give these often forgotten American workers, great people, the people that built our country, access to the same type of retirement plan offered to every federal worker. We will match your contribution with up to $1,000 each year, as we ensure that all Americans can profit from a rising stock market.”

Democrats promise free buses. Trump wants to help you buy a Bentley—unless you have a mean old wife.

He continued: “Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information. They [congressmen] stood up for that. I can’t believe. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up, if she’s here? Doubt it. Pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay. I wasn’t sure if anybody, even on this side, was going to applaud for that.”

He then went after The Squaws: “But when it comes to the corruption that is plundering—really, it’s plundering—America, there’s been no more stunning example than Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer. We have all the information and, in actuality, the number is much higher than that.”

He continued: “In 2023, a 16-year-old high school cheerleader named Lizbeth Medina was supposed to perform in her town’s Christmas parade, but she never arrived. Her mother Jacqueline went home to look for her and she found her lying dead in a bathtub bleeding profusely after being stabbed 25 times.

“Lizbeth’s killer was a previously arrested illegal alien who had broken in and brutally—just brutally extinguished the brightest light in her family’s life, violently and viciously. Her heartbroken mother is in the gallery to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals from our country at record numbers and we’re getting them the hell out of here fast.”

I do not want to hear anyone make the false claim that illegal aliens have a lower crime rate than people born in the USA because it is unproven because the federal does not keep track of homicides and other crimes by illegal aliens.

He pushed for Voter ID. He pushed for parents being allowed to protect their children from transgender butchery. He honored the parents of Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, who was killed by a terrorist while helping to rid DC of crime and grime. Her comrade, Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolf miraculously survived.

The president praised all the personnel who executed Operation Midnight Hammer, which enabled the arrest of narco-terrorist Nicholas Maduro.

Trump said: “The deeds of one warrior that night will live forever in the eternal chronicles of military valor, Chief Warrant Officer Five, Eric Slover, planned the mission and was the flight lead in the cockpit of the first helicopter. A big, beautiful, powerful helicopter, it was a massive Chinook carrying, as you can imagine, many, many American warfighters.

“Wearing the dog tags his wife Amy had blessed with holy water before he left, she knew it was going to be a rough one. Eric steered the Chinook under the cover of night and descended swiftly upon Maduros’ heavily protected military fortress. This was a major military installation protected by thousands of soldiers and guarded by Russian and Chinese military technology.

“How did that work out? Not too good. [Laughter] While preparing to land, enemy machine guns fired from every angle and Eric was hit very badly in the leg and hip, one bullet after another. He absorbed four agonizing shots, shredding his leg into numerous pieces. And yet, despite the fact that the use of his legs was vital to a successful helicopter flight—legs are the most important part of flying a helicopter—to deliver the many commandos who would capture and detain Maduro was the only thing Eric was thinking about.”

Commando? Why does whether they wore underwear matter?

Oh wait, that was commandos. Never mind.

Finally, Trump channeled his inner Reagan and close by saying, “The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended; it still continues because the flame of liberty and independence still burns in the heart of every American patriot. And our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder and more glorious than ever before. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America.”

As for the spin by Democrats and the media, why should I care? America had a great year once President Trump returned.

