Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The best item is still the SPLC indictment story because it explains the whole machine: manufacture hate, fund the specter, raise money to fight it, then launder the moral panic through lazy media. That is the ruling-class machine in miniature. The second-best is Andreessen’s line: Biden officials told innovators not to build AI companies, so they endorsed Trump. Perfect. Democrats do not understand builders because Democrats are regulators, censors, litigators, and grant-chasers. Trump understands builders because he is one. The same instinct fixes fountains, restores coal, backs industry, exposes fraud, and reminds America that beauty, power, and courage still matter.

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Leonard Wechsler's avatar
Leonard Wechsler
3h

The Obama Library is a perfect specimen of Kenyan-Soviet Architecture. The real issue is location. It should have been located in Red Square. Moscow.

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