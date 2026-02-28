Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
11h

Item 5

Seems that report about Iran dropping their nuclear program and opening up to IAEA inspectors is a bit dated. The only droppings going on in Iran are our bombs on their heads. I hope this works and rids the world of this death cult called the Iranian Mullah government.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Lee's avatar
Lee
11h

#10 remember he did not have sex with "that" woman. Which woman? HrC or the intern. My money is on HrC.

Reply
Share
16 replies
128 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture